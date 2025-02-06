Woman Bites Her Tongue As BIL Reveals Offensive Tattoo, Is Later Called Out For Not Speaking Up

ADVERTISEMENT

As much as you love your family members, it’s reasonable to expect to disagree on certain topics. Many of us desperately try to steer conversations away from politics or religion when we gather with loved ones. And plenty of people politely remove themselves from the situation when relatives start asking why they aren’t married yet or when they’re going to bring home a baby.

But as long as your relatives’ views aren’t extreme, you can probably survive a few uncomfortable conversations each year. One woman, however, found herself in shock when her brother-in-law revealed an incredibly offensive tattoo in her home. Now, she’s being called out for politely biting her tongue in the moment. Below, you’ll find the full story that she posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

This woman and her brother-in-law have never seen eye to eye

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But she finally decided to set boundaries after he revealed an extremely offensive tattoo in her home

Image credits: Leo_Visions / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: Franki2001 / Wikimedia (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Dramatic_Net_5062

Many people distance themselves from family members with opposing political views

It’s perfectly normal to have different political views than some of your family members. If you grew up in environments that don’t share many similarities or starkly different generations, it might be very difficult to see eye to eye. But unfortunately, these differences can often put a strain on relationships.

In fact, the American Psychological Association reports that about a third of adults have noticed the political climate damaging their relationships with family members. And 30% admit that they limit time with relatives because they don’t hold the same beliefs.

But there is a difference between not agreeing on how high taxes should be and holding extremist views that discriminate against certain groups of people.

Now, the symbol mentioned in this story did not always represent hate. For several Asian religions, including Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism, this has actually been a meaningful symbol used in art and worship for thousands for years.

“If you go to a drugstore in India, you can buy aspirin or something to take for a hangover and it’ll have [this symbol] on it,” William Elison, an associate professor of South Asian religions at the University of California, Santa Barbara, told NBC News. “In Hinduism, there’s an association with the sun. ‘Swastik’ in Sanskrit means lucky or auspicious.”

Today, however, there is no mistaking that symbol as innocuous in Western society. It was unfortunately corrupted by Hitler and used as the symbol of hate during World War II, and it still carries the same connotation for many people in the West.

“[This] is an ancient symbol that was hijacked and perverted, twisted into the graphic embodiment of intolerance,” Steven Heller, author of The S*****ka and Symbols of Hate, writes in his book.

There is no obligation to be polite towards someone who is vocal about their extremist views

This is still a very common symbol used among white supremacists, the Anti-Defamation League notes on their site. Since the release of the film American History X, a popular movie amongst white supremacists, many have also decided to get this symbol tattooed on their chests as an homage to the main character of the film.

Today, for many people in the West, the symbol is synonymous with hate, discrimination, disgusting views and everything else Hitler stood for during World War II. It’s also illegal in Germany to display publicly or sell goods with “symbols of anti-constitutional organizations,” including the one mentioned in this story. In the United States, however, the first amendment protects residents’ right to display offensive symbols.

But just because you can display something doesn’t mean that you should. In recent years, this hateful symbol has been spotted in the U.S. alongside graffiti of extremely offensive, white nationalist statements.

USA Today reports that it has been spotted “etched on parked cars in Miami Beach, Cincinnati, and Port Washington, N.Y., and spray painted on a sidewalk at Florida State University, a tree in New City, N.Y. and a Jewish couple’s mailbox in Phoenix.”

There’s no question that the brother-in-law knew what he was doing when he showed off his new tattoo, but many readers noted that he might have been provoking his family to try to get them to blow up. If that is the case, thankfully, the couple didn’t give him what he wanted.

But we would love to hear your thoughts on this situation, pandas. Do you think this woman did the right thing? Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing similar family drama, look no further than right here.

Many readers assured the woman that she didn’t do anything wrong

However, some thought that everyone involved could have made better choices

