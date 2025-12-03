Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hubby Backs Out Of Deal To Help Clean Up After Thanksgiving Meal, Mad When Wife Calls Him Out On It
Woman looking upset and frustrated after hubby backs out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal.
Couples, Relationships

Hubby Backs Out Of Deal To Help Clean Up After Thanksgiving Meal, Mad When Wife Calls Him Out On It

Let’s be real: traditional gender roles need to become a thing of the past already. The idea that women only do “this” and men only do “that” is ridiculous and horribly outdated. But frustratingly, the concept just won’t seem to go away.

One woman turned to an online community to vent after the deal she made with her husband that the men in the family would clean up after Thanksgiving dinner fell apart after the last drop of coffee. Now she’s wondering if her request was a jerk move. 

 More info: Reddit

    Traditional gender roles shouldn’t be a thing anymore, but the problem just won’t seem to disappear

    Family gathered around a Thanksgiving table with pumpkins and a roasted turkey after the meal cleanup deal falls through.

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One woman had an agreement with her husband that the men in the family would get stuck into cleaning the kitchen after Thanksgiving dinner

    Wife calls out hubby who backs out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal, causing tension.

    Text about a husband backing out of a deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal, causing wife to call him out.

    Woman preparing appetizers in kitchen, focusing on food arrangements after Thanksgiving meal cleanup.

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After the women in the family broke their backs preparing an assortment of dishes, the men just disappeared into the living room to watch football

    Text about men avoiding helping clean up after Thanksgiving meal, causing frustration when called out by wife.

    Husband backs out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal, causing tension with wife at home.

    Husband backing out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal, upset when wife calls him out in kitchen.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Annoyed that her husband had quietly backed out of their deal, she confronted him about it on the drive home

    Alt text: Man backs out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal, causing conflict with wife over fairness.

    Text message discussing a disagreement about helping clean up after a Thanksgiving meal between husband and wife.

    Text discussing fairness of men helping clean up after Thanksgiving meal when they contributed nothing to the meal preparation.

    Image credits: BloodyPinkChanel

    Instead of owning his actions, he did his best to gaslight her, so she turned to netizens to ask if her simple request makes her a jerk

    The original poster (OP) found herself elbow-deep in casseroles after cooking for two days straight, volunteering to bring multiple dishes to her sister-in-law’s house for Thanksgiving. Before the meal, she asked her husband to round up the men to handle the cleanup, and he agreed. 

    The feast itself was great, warm chatter, full plates, and that perfect holiday buzz. But once dessert ended, the men drifted to the living room for football, leaving the women to swarm the kitchen like an unpaid cleanup crew. With the kitchen connected to the living room, the contrast couldn’t have been more obvious.

    On the drive home, OP asked her husband why he hadn’t stepped up like they discussed. Instead of an explanation, he accused her of having a “victim complex.” When she pressed further, he claimed there were jobs he did “because he’s a man,” completely sidestepping the very specific deal they’d made.

    Now OP’s wondering if expecting the non-cooks (aka all the men) to grab a sponge and get stuck in is really that outrageous. After all, if you enjoy the feast, you rinse, at least. Her frustration wasn’t about drama, but fairness, teamwork, and finally calling out a pattern everyone else has tiptoed around for far too long.

    Woman upset after hubby backs out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal, man blurred in background.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    To be honest, who can blame OP for being annoyed? A deal’s a deal, and her husband not only backed out of it, but actually tried gaslighting her when she called him out. The whole situation reeks of sexism and women being forced into traditional gender roles. But what’s the deal with that, anyway? We went looking for clues.

    According to the experts at Scholars, in the US, gender relationships are changing and inequalities between men and women are being questioned pretty much everywhere – at work, in the home, and in public affairs. Yet the facts show that gender gaps persist, despite social and economic changes and collected efforts to upend women’s inferiority.

    There’s no doubt that gender inequality isn’t going away, though. Women still make only about 80% of what men earn for full time work and, even when both partners are earners, women do twice as much housework and childcare. American women may have made solid gains since 1970, but those gains have leveled off since the 90s, suggesting that the gender revolution may be stalling.

    Writing for One World Education, Joy Nash explains that male or female gender-specific identities are irrelevant in modern, civilized society. Gender roles are social constructs developed over time and are not based on natural human behavior. That’s because they evolved as a way to organize the tasks done in early human society

    We’d say OP was completely justified in giving her slacker husband a hard time about his shameless behavior. We need more people like her if society is going to get a reality check and start treating women with the respect, and equality, they deserve. 

    What’s your take? Do you think OP was out of line, or do the men in her family need a wake-up call? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

    In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the woman was not the jerk in the situation but suggested she should have got the other women in the family to take action too

    Text conversation about hubby backing out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal and wife calling him out on it.

    Commenters discuss hubby backing out of cleaning after Thanksgiving meal and the importance of shared household responsibilities.

    Reddit comments discussing men backing out of helping clean up after Thanksgiving meal, sparking frustration.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing hubby backing out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal.

    Comment explaining hubby backs out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal, causing conflict when called out by wife.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing hubby backing out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband backing out of a deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal.

    Hubby backs out of helping clean up after Thanksgiving meal, causing conflict when wife calls him out on it.

    Commenter advises standing firm after hubby backs out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal.

    Reddit comment discussing men backing out of cleanup duty after Thanksgiving meal and women unfairly burdened with chores.

    Screenshot of Reddit comment saying NTA but you’re married to one, related to hubby backing out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal.

    Commenter calls out hubby backing out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal, sparking frustration from wife.

    Comment discussing husband backing out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal and wife calling him out on it.

    Screenshot of a forum comment criticizing a husband who backs out of helping clean up after Thanksgiving meal.

    Comment discussing husband backing out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal and wife calling him out.

    Reddit comment about husband backing out of Thanksgiving meal cleanup, wife calling him out on not helping.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's fair - those that cook/prep, put their feet up afterwards, while those who didn't clean up. But give some lazy people a chance and they will skive out of doing anything. The best solution was to gather the cooks together to push for it at the time. Asking one lazy man to push for it is like asking a turkey to vote for thanksgiving. Besides which, the Steelers weren't playing, so no excuses for watching the game. ;-)

    0
    0points
    reply
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Victim complex"???? I don't care what your background is or whether you live in the North, South, East or West; the MINIMUM punishment for using those words against your spouse should be a 30-minute scolding and at least two nights on the sofa.

    0
    0points
    reply
