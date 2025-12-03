Hubby Backs Out Of Deal To Help Clean Up After Thanksgiving Meal, Mad When Wife Calls Him Out On It

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be real: traditional gender roles need to become a thing of the past already. The idea that women only do “this” and men only do “that” is ridiculous and horribly outdated. But frustratingly, the concept just won’t seem to go away.

One woman turned to an online community to vent after the deal she made with her husband that the men in the family would clean up after Thanksgiving dinner fell apart after the last drop of coffee. Now she’s wondering if her request was a jerk move.

More info: Reddit

Traditional gender roles shouldn’t be a thing anymore, but the problem just won’t seem to disappear

Family gathered around a Thanksgiving table with pumpkins and a roasted turkey after the meal cleanup deal falls through.

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman had an agreement with her husband that the men in the family would get stuck into cleaning the kitchen after Thanksgiving dinner

Woman preparing appetizers in kitchen, focusing on food arrangements after Thanksgiving meal cleanup.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After the women in the family broke their backs preparing an assortment of dishes, the men just disappeared into the living room to watch football

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Annoyed that her husband had quietly backed out of their deal, she confronted him about it on the drive home

Image credits: BloodyPinkChanel

Instead of owning his actions, he did his best to gaslight her, so she turned to netizens to ask if her simple request makes her a jerk

The original poster (OP) found herself elbow-deep in casseroles after cooking for two days straight, volunteering to bring multiple dishes to her sister-in-law’s house for Thanksgiving. Before the meal, she asked her husband to round up the men to handle the cleanup, and he agreed.

The feast itself was great, warm chatter, full plates, and that perfect holiday buzz. But once dessert ended, the men drifted to the living room for football, leaving the women to swarm the kitchen like an unpaid cleanup crew. With the kitchen connected to the living room, the contrast couldn’t have been more obvious.

On the drive home, OP asked her husband why he hadn’t stepped up like they discussed. Instead of an explanation, he accused her of having a “victim complex.” When she pressed further, he claimed there were jobs he did “because he’s a man,” completely sidestepping the very specific deal they’d made.

Now OP’s wondering if expecting the non-cooks (aka all the men) to grab a sponge and get stuck in is really that outrageous. After all, if you enjoy the feast, you rinse, at least. Her frustration wasn’t about drama, but fairness, teamwork, and finally calling out a pattern everyone else has tiptoed around for far too long.

Woman upset after hubby backs out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal, man blurred in background.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

To be honest, who can blame OP for being annoyed? A deal’s a deal, and her husband not only backed out of it, but actually tried gaslighting her when she called him out. The whole situation reeks of sexism and women being forced into traditional gender roles. But what’s the deal with that, anyway? We went looking for clues.

According to the experts at Scholars, in the US, gender relationships are changing and inequalities between men and women are being questioned pretty much everywhere – at work, in the home, and in public affairs. Yet the facts show that gender gaps persist, despite social and economic changes and collected efforts to upend women’s inferiority.

There’s no doubt that gender inequality isn’t going away, though. Women still make only about 80% of what men earn for full time work and, even when both partners are earners, women do twice as much housework and childcare. American women may have made solid gains since 1970, but those gains have leveled off since the 90s, suggesting that the gender revolution may be stalling.

Writing for One World Education, Joy Nash explains that male or female gender-specific identities are irrelevant in modern, civilized society. Gender roles are social constructs developed over time and are not based on natural human behavior. That’s because they evolved as a way to organize the tasks done in early human society.

We’d say OP was completely justified in giving her slacker husband a hard time about his shameless behavior. We need more people like her if society is going to get a reality check and start treating women with the respect, and equality, they deserve.

What’s your take? Do you think OP was out of line, or do the men in her family need a wake-up call? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the woman was not the jerk in the situation but suggested she should have got the other women in the family to take action too

Text conversation about hubby backing out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal and wife calling him out on it.

Commenters discuss hubby backing out of cleaning after Thanksgiving meal and the importance of shared household responsibilities.

Reddit comments discussing men backing out of helping clean up after Thanksgiving meal, sparking frustration.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing hubby backing out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal.

Comment explaining hubby backs out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal, causing conflict when called out by wife.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing hubby backing out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a husband backing out of a deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal.

Hubby backs out of helping clean up after Thanksgiving meal, causing conflict when wife calls him out on it.

Commenter advises standing firm after hubby backs out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal.

Reddit comment discussing men backing out of cleanup duty after Thanksgiving meal and women unfairly burdened with chores.

Screenshot of Reddit comment saying NTA but you’re married to one, related to hubby backing out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal.

Commenter calls out hubby backing out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal, sparking frustration from wife.

Comment discussing husband backing out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal and wife calling him out on it.

Screenshot of a forum comment criticizing a husband who backs out of helping clean up after Thanksgiving meal.

Comment discussing husband backing out of deal to help clean up after Thanksgiving meal and wife calling him out.

Reddit comment about husband backing out of Thanksgiving meal cleanup, wife calling him out on not helping.