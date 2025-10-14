ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Kevin Erdmann, a comic artist from Germany who turned his love for sketching and webcomics into a creative journey of his own. Inspired by both well-known and independent artists, Kevin decided to start his own series filled with humor, relatable moments, and a touch of everyday absurdity.

Scroll down and explore a variety of Kevin’s cartoons – featuring animals, humans, absurd humor, dark twists, and plenty of relatable situations. There’s something here for everyone.

More info: Instagram | themeerkatguy.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic strip by German artist showing a man dealing with a skin blemish in darkly funny everyday life scenes.

meerkatguycomic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic panels showing a German artist's darkly funny everyday life comic with Bigfoot and a surprised man.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Darkly funny comic by German artist showing animated rock, scissors, and paper in a humorous everyday life scene.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Cartoon of two corn characters with one saying they got a perm, in a German artist’s darkly funny comics about everyday life.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic illustration by German artist depicting adulthood with darkly funny everyday life themes and contrasting characters.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Darkly funny comics by German artist showing Halloween trick-or-treaters and a surprising holiday affair reveal in everyday life.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Darkly funny comic of a German artist showing a new dad holding a baby with humor about charisma and stamina.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Comic panels showing a man debating procrastination with darkly funny comics about everyday life by a German artist.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic panels depicting a darkly funny everyday life moment with a man giving flowers to a surprised woman.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Comic panels by German artist showing a disappointed woman in an audience and an empty stage, darkly funny everyday life humor.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic panel showing a darkly funny everyday life moment with two men at work and exaggerated tired eyes behind a computer.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cartoon by German artist showing a man wishing to be a carefree bird in a darkly funny comic about everyday life.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Comic panels by German artist show darkly funny everyday life with a cookie superhero confronting a robber.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Comic strip by German artist shows a funny, dark take on everyday life with animated ketchup bottle and fries.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic panels by German artist showing a darkly funny take on everyday life with a twist on a classic joke at a funeral.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Man asleep on train seat disturbed by passenger with reservation in darkly funny comic about everyday life.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Comic panels by German artist showing darkly funny everyday life moments with a man ignoring a warning sign before driving off a cliff.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Darkly funny comic by German artist showing a humorous everyday life scene with animated snack and soda characters in bed.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Comic panel showing a doctor telling a patient her state improved with a twist featuring a German artist’s darkly funny style.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Comic panel by German artist showing darkly funny everyday life scenes with characters discussing gossip and ignoring others.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Comic strip by German artist humorously revealing surprising mess inside a keyboard, reflecting everyday life with darkly funny comics.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Comic panel by German artist featuring darkly funny everyday life humor with two men in casual conversation.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Darkly funny comic by German artist shows wolves and owl in a humorous nighttime scene about everyday life.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Comic panels by German artist showing people sunbathing and a man enjoying summer indoors in a darkly funny everyday life style.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Comic by German artist shows darkly funny everyday life with mother baking cookies while son plays video games inside.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Comic by German artist shows darkly funny everyday life with fish jumping high and a seagull stealing the catch for money.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Comic panels by a German artist showing darkly funny everyday life moments between father and son with smartphones.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Darkly funny comic by German artist shows vampire denying garlic fears, shocked by positive HIV test in everyday life humor.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Comic panel from German artist showing a darkly funny everyday life conversation between a couple on a bed.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Comic strip by German artist showing darkly funny everyday life humor about stress and sleeplessness with a photosynthesis joke.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Tech support comic by German artist shows darkly funny everyday life with a nurse and patient on medical machines.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Red car with darkly funny comic featuring two angry vipers on the windshield by German artist.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Comic strip by German artist showing darkly funny everyday life moments with a man and animated objects in a city setting.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Comic by German artist shows dinosaurs humorously commenting on their strengths in everyday life.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Comic panels showing office workers using exercise balls and playing dodgeball, depicting darkly funny everyday life by a German artist.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Comic panels by German artist showing a misunderstood jellyfish seeking a hug with darkly funny everyday life humor.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Comic by German artist showing darkly funny everyday life with boys playing video games and a grim newspaper headline.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Comic by German artist humorously depicting everyday life with a machine that only crosses off to-do lists.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Comic strip by German artist showing darkly funny rockets with faces in everyday life scenarios, capturing emotional moments.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Comic by German artist shows darkly funny everyday life scene with unexpected guest interaction and witty humor.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Cartoon by German artist showing a man trapped in a time vortex while doing everyday chores on his computer.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Cartoon comic scene showing a person at a desk and a close-up of a tearful Woody toy in darkly funny everyday life comics.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Darkly funny comic by German artist depicting exaggerated reactions in everyday life situations with humor.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Comic strip by German artist showing darkly funny everyday life moments with a man rewriting years on a window reflection.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Darkly funny comic shows everyday life with a man suspecting quirky behavior from a friendly neighbor.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Darkly funny comic by German artist shows a boy defending a tree while workers plan to cut it down.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Comic strip by German artist showing darkly funny everyday life with talking teeth and a dental drill scene.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Cartoon by German artist showing a director demanding more violence in a darkly funny comic about everyday life.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Darkly funny comic by German artist shows a woman cooking spicy food with skeletons on fire at the dinner table.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Comic panels showing darkly funny everyday life moments with characters frustrated about the missing internet box.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Comic by German artist showing a darkly funny everyday life scene with a man trying to sell snacks to a child.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Comic by German artist shows darkly funny everyday life scene with a green Hulk character offering insurance advice.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Darkly funny comic by German artist shows a woman with a sniper rifle and a surprised man in everyday life scene.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Comic panel showing darkly funny everyday life situation with two men stuck in a spider web, calling for help from each other.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Farmer Dan on phone in a darkly funny comic by German artist about everyday life with butterflies in a barn.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Darkly funny comics by German artist show chaotic news and a gamer saying this is going pretty well in everyday life scenes.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Comic by German artist shows darkly funny everyday life scene of a father and son playing catch with a surprising twist.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Darkly funny comics by German artist showing everyday life struggles with economy and big-money corporations.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Darkly funny comic by German artist shows two men on water, one apologizing and saying goodbye in a humorous everyday life scene.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Comic panels by German artist showing darkly funny everyday life with a car running on shattered dreams concept.

    meerkatguycomic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!