Meet Kevin Erdmann, a comic artist from Germany who turned his love for sketching and webcomics into a creative journey of his own. Inspired by both well-known and independent artists, Kevin decided to start his own series filled with humor, relatable moments, and a touch of everyday absurdity.

Scroll down and explore a variety of Kevin’s cartoons – featuring animals, humans, absurd humor, dark twists, and plenty of relatable situations. There’s something here for everyone.

More info: Instagram | themeerkatguy.com | Facebook