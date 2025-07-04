ADVERTISEMENT

Hello everyone, my name is Kevin Erdmann. I am from Germany, and I create webcomics. I always enjoyed sketching, as well as reading funny webcomic strips from both big and small artists, so I figured I would start my own series.

This is a collection of a few pet-related comics that I drew in the past. There are a lot of more stupid jokes, but since we all know how the internet works, I guess this is the right way to start!

I hope you enjoy my work, and if so, please feel free to leave a comment or share my work with your friends. If you don’t enjoy it, feel free to share my work with your enemies.