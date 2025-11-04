ADVERTISEMENT

Winter is romanticized with images of cozy sweaters and hot cocoa, but the reality is often a lot less glamorous and a lot more... flaky. It's a season of awkward beauty betrayals: skin that's suddenly drier than a forgotten cracker, hair that stands up with enough static to power a small village, and a whole host of other unmentionable issues we pretend aren't happening. This isn't a list for the glossy, filtered version of winter. This is for the rest of us, the ones dealing with cracked knuckles and frizzy manes. We’ve rounded up the most brilliant, effective solutions for the most embarrassing problems the cold weather throws our way, so you can finally get back to the cozy part.