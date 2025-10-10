ADVERTISEMENT

The Pure Street Photography Awards 2025 celebrate the beauty of everyday life captured in its most authentic moments. Co-judged by David Campany of the International Center of Photography and award-winning photographer and visionary Creative Director, Dimpy Bhalotia, this year’s winners showcase timing, connection, and the human eye at its best.

From 1,160 submissions across 34 countries, 147 photographs were chosen for their honesty and emotion. For the first time, these images will be displayed together in an exhibition at Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery (January 22–27, 2026), bringing the world’s streets under one roof.

#1

Finalist "Benchresting" By Gerd Bonse, Germany

Two elderly people sitting next to two people dressed in McDonald's fries costumes in a street scene for street photography awards.

© Gerd Bonse Report

For the first time, India is hosting a street photography exhibition of this size — showcasing 147 award-winning photos from 34 countries at Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery. This marks a significant milestone, highlighting India’s growing role as a hub for culture and photography.

In a time dominated by quick digital creations and AI images, the Pure Street Photography Awards celebrate the unmatched vision of the human eye. For many photographers, this event brings their work global attention and recognition for the very first time.

“Street photography is the reminder that the world is worth looking at in all its layers and depth. The Pure Street Photography Awards exist to keep that truth alive.” — Dimpy Bhalotia, founder and curator of The Pure Street Photography Awards.

    #2

    Finalist "Innocence" By Kamna Dhankhar, India

    Children playing and stretching on a rooftop, captured in vibrant pure street photography awards style.

    © Kamna Dhankhar Report

    #3

    Finalist "Street Acrobatics" By Rose Vandepitte, Belgium

    Three children playing near a worn wall, captured in a candid moment for Pure Street Photography Awards 2025.

    © Rose Vandepitte Report

    Pure Street Photography (PSP) is a female-led platform founded in 2020 by Dimpy Bhalotia and her creative partner Kamal Kumaar Rao. It has become one of the world’s leading spaces celebrating genuine street photography. In just five years, PSP has evolved from a small Instagram project into a global community with over 220,000 followers and 144 members from 40 countries.
    #4

    Finalist "Content Cat" By Inga Englund, Sweden

    Black and white street photography of a person petting a cat, capturing a pure street photography moment.

    © Inga Englund Report

    #5

    Finalist "Head Ball" By France Leclerc, USA

    Elderly woman sitting on street curb watching children play basketball in vibrant urban setting, street photography award entry.

    © France Leclerc Report

    #6

    Finalist "A Twin Gaze At The Pas" By Mariana Basurto, USA

    Two boys in red shirts leaning against a weathered wall with women sitting nearby in a street photography scene.

    © Mariana Basurto Report

    #7

    Finalist "Lakshmi’s Touch" By Gaby Conn, Portugal

    Woman in colorful clothes interacting with an elephant near water, capturing the soul of the streets in street photography.

    © Gaby Conn Report

    #8

    Finalist "Resigned" By Jonathan Varjabedian, USA

    Black and white street photography showing a woman scolding a child, capturing raw emotion and interaction on the street.

    © Jonathan Varjabedian Report

    #9

    Finalist "Low Tide Issues" By Max Marienko, USA

    A group of people at the beach with two women dressed as mermaids, capturing a candid moment for street photography awards.

    © Max Marienko Report

    #10

    Finalist "How We Love To Play Amid The Almost Human" By Richard Morgan, UK

    Woman in a black dress browsing street market mannequins wearing various skirts and dresses in pure street photography awards style.

    © Richard Morgan Report

    #11

    Finalist "Dino Shock" By Stan Wu, Taiwan

    Man wearing dinosaur head mask and blue vest standing next to surprised man in a street market scene, street photography.

    © Stan Wu Report

    #12

    Grand Winner "Who Is Next" By Stefanie Waiblinger, Germany

    Two women in white dresses catching a bouquet on the street, captured in a dynamic pure street photography moment.

    "The Galata Bridge in Istanbul – a place full of life, tradition, and spectacular scenery – became the stage for a very special moment. Against the backdrop of the Istanbul skyline, between mosques and minarets, the bride throws her bouquet into the air – a spontaneous, lively moment full of joy and symbolism.”

    © Stefanie Waiblinger Report

    #13

    1st Place Winner "Meeting In The Middle" By Cazerella Tavs, UK

    Two calves touching heads on an empty road surrounded by trees in a black and white street photography image.

    "There is always an element of surprise to photography and a thrill in capturing a candid moment that can never be replicated. This was one of those moments. An unexpected standoff in the middle of a quiet rural road, where two cows pause as if negotiating the right of way. It emphasises form, symmetry, and contrast. What might otherwise be a fleeting roadside encounter transforms into a playful reflection on standstills, stubbornness, and the gentle comedy of rural life — a reminder that even traffic jams can be charming when left to cows!”

    © Cazerella Tavs Report

    #14

    Finalist "Green People" By Judith Krasinski, USA

    Person with green face paint and green wig posing in an urban setting for pure street photography awards image.

    © Judith Krasinski Report

    #15

    Finalist "Harbour Of Hustle" By Marika Poquet, United Arab Emirates

    Street scene with diverse people interacting in a vibrant urban setting, showcasing pure street photography awards moments.

    © Marika Poquet Report

    #16

    Finalist "Endless Bite" By Adi-Gonik

    Young boy and woman eating pink cotton candy on a sunny day, capturing pure street photography awards atmosphere.

    © Adi-Gonik Report

    #17

    Finalist "Subway Jumpsuit" By Alexandra Avlonitis, USA

    Woman in a colorful outfit standing at a crosswalk near a subway entrance with yellow taxis in busy street photography scene

    © Alexandra Avlonitis Report

    #18

    Finalist "Mumbai Morning" By Mark Zilberman, USA

    Man in white tank top stretching by waterfront with another person exercising on pathway in pure street photography awards scene

    © Mark Zilberman Report

    #19

    Finalist "La Dolce Vita" By Sandro Matarrelli, Italy

    Woman in white dress crossing street, bright green sports car, and pedestrians capturing pure street photography moments.

    © Matarrelli Sandro Report

    #20

    2nd Place Winner "Mirror" By Chris Yan, China

    Two women in traditional clothing on a scooter using a mirror, captured in pure street photography awards style.

    "This photo was taken in a market in Beijing. Two girls passed by me on an electric bike. One of the girls was holding a large mirror, and her figure was reflected in the mirror. The figure in the mirror merged with the girl in front, which looked very interesting.”

    © Chris Yan Report

    #21

    Finalist "Rabbits Don’t Eat Bananas" By Bjoern Maletz, Germany

    Young man with a bunny-shaped backpack holding bananas, crossing a city street in candid pure street photography style.

    © Bjoern Maletz Report

    #22

    Finalist "Kite Attack" By Cristiano Bartoli, Italy

    Children and an adult flying a blue octopus kite under a clear sky in a pure street photography awards scene.

    © Cristiano Bartoli Report

    #23

    Finalist "The Good, The Bad, The Ugly" By Eric Davidove, USA

    Man wearing red goggles and a graphic tee standing with a custom bike at a street market scene, Pure Street Photography Awards

    © Eric Davidove Report

    #24

    Finalist "Friends" By Irina Ebralidze, Finland

    Two elderly women sitting on a bench with a small dog, capturing candid moments in pure street photography awards.

    © Irina Ebralidze Report

    #25

    Finalist "Through The Smoke" By Kaustav Gangopadhyay, USA

    Person walking through street fog at night, capturing the essence of urban life in street photography awards 2025.

    © Kaustav Gangopadhyay Report

    #26

    Finalist "Madre Madonna Moderna" By L Abigail Chua, USA

    Woman carrying takeout food on busy city street, vibrant scene capturing pure street photography awards spirit.

    © l Abigail Chua Report

    #27

    Finalist "Fooling Around" By Marko Buntic, Croatia

    Silhouettes of young men diving and watching from a ledge, capturing pure street photography moments outdoors.

    © Marko Buntic Report

    #28

    Finalist "Untitled" By Christine Mace, USA

    Black and white street photography of two women by a decorated piano on a boardwalk, capturing raw moments in pure street photography.

    © Christine Mace Report

    #29

    Finalist "Holding Grace" By Dan Ratner, Australia

    Man in light suit and hat standing alone on an empty street corner capturing the essence of street photography.

    © Dan Ratner Report

    #30

    Finalist "London Eye" By Grzegorz Bys, UK

    Black and white pure street photography of London Eye framed through a curved metal structure by the river Thames.

    © Grzegorz Bys Report

    #31

    Finalist "Eyes Beyond The Race" By Holger Kunze, Belgium

    White fluffy dog lying on a street curb as blurred runners pass by, captured in pure street photography awards style.

    © Holger Kunze Report

    #32

    Finalist "Two Emotions" By Shrikanth Poojari, India

    Emotional street scene showing two women, one crying and one smiling, captured in pure street photography awards style.

    © Shrikanth Poojari Report

    #33

    Finalist "Twins On The Road!" By Vesela Stankova, Bulgaria

    Black and white street photography showing a dog walking in shadow with cars and a truck in the background.

    © Vesela Stankova Report

    #34

    Finalist "Team Work" By Adriana Palermo, Switzerland

    Fishermen working with nets on a beach as a crow perches nearby in a pure street photography awards image.

    © Adriana Palermo Report

    #35

    Finalist "Hide And Seek" By Jaejoon Ha, South Korea

    Aerial view of a playground with striped crosswalk patterns and children near slides, illustrating street photography.

    © Jaejoon Ha Report

    #36

    Finalist "The Sacred Collective" By Jepin Krishna, India

    Man jumping joyfully in colorful traditional attire surrounded by a crowd, captured in street photography awards setting.

    © Jepin Krishna Report

    #37

    Finalist "The Mirror The Moment" By Kausik Paul, India

    Person with blue face paint looking into a mirror, capturing the essence of pure street photography awards.

    © Kausik Paul Report

    #38

    Finalist "West 207th Street" By Nick Grinder, USA

    Child playing near a rainbow formed by water spray in an urban playground, capturing the essence of street photography.

    © Nick Grinder Report

    #39

    Finalist "Aerial Hope" By Ab Veekshith, India

    Black and white street photography of children with a low-flying airplane, capturing the soul of the streets in a candid moment.

    © AB Veekshith Report

    #40

    Finalist "Untitled" By Alexandre Alloul, France

    Two girls in pink dresses on a wooden pier capturing moments, showcasing street photography at a beach setting.

    © Alexandre Alloul Report

    #41

    Finalist "Untitled" By Anu Krishnan, India

    Close-up black and white street photo of a rooster and two men, capturing raw emotion for Pure Street Photography Awards.

    © Anukrishnan Report

    #42

    Finalist "Red Holic" By Chansik Park, South Korea

    Person in a red hat and coat taking a photo in an urban setting, showcasing pure street photography awards style.

    © Chansik Park Report

    #43

    Finalist "Flying Fish" By Dennis Zelaya, USA

    Man unloading fish near a yellow car in a dimly lit street, captured in Pure Street Photography Awards 2025.

    © Dennis Zelaya Report

    #44

    Finalist "Death Cab" By Kim Keller, USA

    Yellow taxi passing through a busy city street with caution tape, capturing the essence of pure street photography awards.

    © Kim Keller Report

    #45

    Finalist "Mother Marilyn" By Mario Schneider, Germany

    A woman in a white dress holding two children’s hands while crossing the street in urban street photography.

    © Mario Schneider Report

    #46

    Finalist "Feel The Void" By Paola Panebianco, Italy

    Aerial view of an urban courtyard with a tennis court surrounded by tall white buildings, capturing pure street photography.

    © Paola Panebianco Report

    #47

    Finalist "Girls And Boys" By Andrea-Misurova, Slovakia

    Group of young men dressed in white holding bags near the beach, capturing street photography moments.

    © Andrea-Misurova Report

    #48

    Finalist "Ascension" By Haley Cormier, USA

    Crowded urban fountain scene with diverse people enjoying water on a warm day in vibrant street photography style.

    © Haley Cormier Report

    #49

    Finalist "Levitation" By Idan Sorany

    Boy mid-air jumping into the sea near a cargo ship, captured in pure street photography style with a monochrome effect.

    © Idan Sorany Report

    #50

    Finalist "Photo Strip" By Youngpyo Lee, USA

    Person peeking through a black curtain inside a photo booth, capturing a candid moment in street photography.

    © Youngpyo Lee Report

    #51

    Finalist "Untitled" By Mihnea Popescu, Belgium

    Person standing under blooming cherry blossoms, capturing the essence of pure street photography awards.

    © Mihnea Popescu Report

    #52

    Finalist "Untitled" By Natasja Van Loenen, Netherlands

    Black dog jumping in front of live musicians under an orange tent at a colorful outdoor street event.

    © Natasja Van Loenen Report

    #53

    Finalist "Dreams Come True" By Parvathi Kumar, India

    Silhouettes of people ziplining above a Ferris wheel captured in black and white street photography awards image.

    © Parvathi Kumar Report

    #54

    Finalist "Unhappy Birthday" By Paul Kessel, USA

    Street scene in a park showing a woman adjusting a stroller and a child in a blue dress holding balloons, pure street photography award theme.

    © Paul Kessel Report

    #55

    Finalist "Ain Dubai" By Paul Van Walree, Norway

    Silhouettes of camels and people on a beach at sunset, capturing pure street photography moments by the water.

    © Paul Van Walree Report

    #56

    Finalist "Untitled" By Raghav Dabra, India

    Children playing with street dogs on city pavement, capturing candid moments of daily life in street photography awards.

    © Raghav Dabra Report

    #57

    Finalist "Virtual Reality In Disguise" By Rohan Kothari, India

    Black and white street photography of a man at a market, with a price sign hanging in front of his face, Pure Street Photography Awards.

    © Rohan Kothari Report

    #58

    Finalist "Untitled" By Saksham Srivastava, India

    Shadow of a person reflected in a puddle on the street, capturing a raw moment of pure street photography.

    © Saksham Srivastava Report

    #59

    Finalist "Untitled" By Tom Carroll, USA

    Elderly man in traditional attire sitting on dusty ground with camels in the background, captured in street photography awards.

    © Tom Carroll Report

    #60

    3rd Place Winner "Phantom Of The Past" By Nicole Prüm, Germany

    Man in a hat smoking a cigarette on city street with police vehicles in the background, Pure Street Photography Awards style.

    "This shot was taken spontaneously during a walk through New York City, 2023. It captures a figure whose profile and attire—fedora and suit—immediately call to mind the appearance of Al Capone. The actual humour lies in the pure chance of the moment: the classic, historical allusion stands directly in front of a modern NYPD Police SUV in the background. The irony of this scene—the unprompted confrontation between the spirit of Prohibition and today’s street police—is what defines the image. It is a quiet, humorous moment of street photography that transports a historical jest into the present day.”

    © Nicole Prüm Report

    #61

    Finalist "Burning In Light" By Anjali Bist, India

    Black and white street photography of a person wearing a multi-faced traditional mask in pure street photography awards.

    © Anjali Bist Report

    #62

    Finalist "Beyond The Wall" By Anna Marzia Soria, Italy

    Minimalist street scene featuring a blue wall and solitary figure under clear sky, showcasing pure street photography awards style.

    © Anna Maria Soria Report

    #63

    Finalist "Eye" By Chaemin Yoon, South Korea

    Close-up of an eye through a white mask with blurred pedestrians walking, showcasing street photography capturing urban life.

    © Chaemin Yoon Report

    #64

    Finalist "Culinary Overlord" By Chetan Verma, India

    View through cracked glass of a street scene featuring large Japanese statue and urban signs, showcasing pure street photography awards.

    © Chetan Verma Report

    #65

    Finalist "The Kiss" By Claudia Kindl, Austria

    Couple kissing in front of street art with love message, captured in a black and white pure street photography awards image.

    © Claudia Kindl Report

    #66

    Finalist "'o' Sundown" By Corna Fean, Ireland

    Street photography showing pedestrians crossing a city street reflected through a circular window frame.

    © Corna Fean Report

    #67

    Finalist "Redemption" By Danielle L Goldstein, USA

    Silhouette of a person standing in a water fountain with splashing water, captured in pure street photography style.

    © Danielle L Goldstein Report

    #68

    Finalist "Desdemona" By Gavin Libotte, Australia

    Person in warm clothing lit by sunset light under a triangular structure, showcasing pure street photography awards.

    © Gavin Libotte Report

    #69

    Finalist "Haha Nice Shot" By Gongbu Han, Netherlands

    Person in scarf taking a photo outside a historic building, capturing a moment for Pure Street Photography Awards 2025.

    © Gongbu Han Report

    #70

    Finalist "Untitled" By Jeff Rothstein, USA

    Woman covering her face while crossing busy city street, capturing authentic street life in pure street photography awards scene.

    © Jeff Rothstein Report

    #71

    Finalist "Rise And Shine" By Jelisa Peterson, USA

    Black and white street photography of a smiling child lying on sand with chickens in an urban street scene.

    © Jelisa Peterson Report

    #72

    Finalist "Thoughts Take Flight" By Jignesh Chavda, India

    Black and white street photography of a man smoking, with birds flying in formation across the sky.

    © Jignesh Chavda Report

    #73

    Finalist "Portador" By Joaquín Pastor Genzor, Spain

    Silhouetted person walking with pink bags on a street, showcasing pure street photography capturing urban shadows.

    © Joaquín Pastor Genzor Report

    #74

    Finalist "Higher Power" By Kelly Conlin, USA

    Elderly man with long beard and raised arms bathing in river, capturing pure street photography awards street life moment.

    © Kelly Conlin Report

    #75

    Finalist "A Deity Of The Sea" By Liliana Ranalletta, Italy

    Man covered in mud wearing a mask wading through water while others swim, captured in pure street photography awards.

    © Liliana Ranalletta Report

    #76

    Finalist "Sicilian Kids" By Marco Cajazzo, Italy

    Two boys in vintage car, captured through window reflection, exemplifying pure street photography award winning moment.

    © Marco Cajazzo Report

    #77

    Finalist "L'amour" By Myriam Pille, France

    Close-up of a child's legs and sneakers with an adult's arm holding them, capturing pure street photography moments.

    © Myriam Pille Report

    #78

    Finalist "Secret Lives" By Mona Singh, India

    Four eerie figures in animal masks outside a car window captured in a striking black and white pure street photography scene.

    © Mona Singh Report

    #79

    Finalist "Puebla" By Nicola Balestrazzi, Italy

    Two dogs behind a barred window of a weathered wall, capturing a moment in pure street photography awards.

    © Nicola Balestrazzi Report

    #80

    Finalist "Elicitation From Depths Of The Sky" By Omkar Karpe, India

    Black and white street photography of a child mid-air above water with a bridge in the background, capturing pure street photography.

    © Omkar Karpe Report

    #81

    Finalist "Innocence Behind The Ink" By Phatsakorn Bundasak, Thailand

    Boy with face paint stands behind heavily tattooed person in vibrant scene, capturing pure street photography spirit.

    © Phatsakorn Bundasak Report

    #82

    Finalist "Journey" By Pramod Pathak, India

    Man sitting inside train carriage with reflections, illustrating street photography capturing urban life moments.

    © Pramod Pathak Report

    #83

    Finalist "Love And Thirst" By Roopsha Samanta, USA

    Shadows of people cast on a wall during golden hour, capturing candid moments in street photography.

    © Roopsha Samanta Report

    #84

    Finalist "Green" By Sakulchai Sikitikul, Thailand

    Person in a camouflage hat and bandana captured in dramatic light, showcasing street photography's raw and candid moments.

    © Sakulchai Sikitikul Report

    #85

    Finalist "Daydreaming In Montmartre" By Scarlett Freund, USA

    Couple seated at a street café with blurred pedestrians and cars passing by in dynamic street photography.

    © Scarlett Freund Report

    #86

    Finalist "Between Light And Motion" By Shreenivas Yenni, India

    Silhouettes of people walking near a leafless tree and ancient structure at sunset in pure street photography awards.

    © Shreenivas Yenni Report

    #87

    Finalist "Free By The Waves" By Zsuzsanna Sárközi, Hungary

    Black and white street photography of people and a dog walking along a wide, reflective beach shore at low tide.

    © Zsuzsanna Sárközi Report

    #88

    Finalist "Untitled" By Abhijit Sen, India

    Boat on calm water at sunset framed by geometric patterns, showcasing soulful street photography moments.

    © Abhijit Sen Report

