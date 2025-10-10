147 Stunning Street Photos That Capture Life’s Most Authentic Moments
The Pure Street Photography Awards 2025 celebrate the beauty of everyday life captured in its most authentic moments. Co-judged by David Campany of the International Center of Photography and award-winning photographer and visionary Creative Director, Dimpy Bhalotia, this year’s winners showcase timing, connection, and the human eye at its best.
From 1,160 submissions across 34 countries, 147 photographs were chosen for their honesty and emotion. For the first time, these images will be displayed together in an exhibition at Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery (January 22–27, 2026), bringing the world’s streets under one roof.
Finalist "Benchresting" By Gerd Bonse, Germany
For the first time, India is hosting a street photography exhibition of this size — showcasing 147 award-winning photos from 34 countries at Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery. This marks a significant milestone, highlighting India’s growing role as a hub for culture and photography.
In a time dominated by quick digital creations and AI images, the Pure Street Photography Awards celebrate the unmatched vision of the human eye. For many photographers, this event brings their work global attention and recognition for the very first time.
“Street photography is the reminder that the world is worth looking at in all its layers and depth. The Pure Street Photography Awards exist to keep that truth alive.” — Dimpy Bhalotia, founder and curator of The Pure Street Photography Awards.
Finalist "Innocence" By Kamna Dhankhar, India
Finalist "Street Acrobatics" By Rose Vandepitte, Belgium
Pure Street Photography (PSP) is a female-led platform founded in 2020 by Dimpy Bhalotia and her creative partner Kamal Kumaar Rao. It has become one of the world’s leading spaces celebrating genuine street photography. In just five years, PSP has evolved from a small Instagram project into a global community with over 220,000 followers and 144 members from 40 countries.
Finalist "Content Cat" By Inga Englund, Sweden
Finalist "Head Ball" By France Leclerc, USA
Finalist "A Twin Gaze At The Pas" By Mariana Basurto, USA
Finalist "Lakshmi’s Touch" By Gaby Conn, Portugal
Finalist "Resigned" By Jonathan Varjabedian, USA
Finalist "Low Tide Issues" By Max Marienko, USA
Finalist "How We Love To Play Amid The Almost Human" By Richard Morgan, UK
Finalist "Dino Shock" By Stan Wu, Taiwan
Grand Winner "Who Is Next" By Stefanie Waiblinger, Germany
"The Galata Bridge in Istanbul – a place full of life, tradition, and spectacular scenery – became the stage for a very special moment. Against the backdrop of the Istanbul skyline, between mosques and minarets, the bride throws her bouquet into the air – a spontaneous, lively moment full of joy and symbolism.”
1st Place Winner "Meeting In The Middle" By Cazerella Tavs, UK
"There is always an element of surprise to photography and a thrill in capturing a candid moment that can never be replicated. This was one of those moments. An unexpected standoff in the middle of a quiet rural road, where two cows pause as if negotiating the right of way. It emphasises form, symmetry, and contrast. What might otherwise be a fleeting roadside encounter transforms into a playful reflection on standstills, stubbornness, and the gentle comedy of rural life — a reminder that even traffic jams can be charming when left to cows!”
Finalist "Green People" By Judith Krasinski, USA
Finalist "Harbour Of Hustle" By Marika Poquet, United Arab Emirates
Finalist "Endless Bite" By Adi-Gonik
Finalist "Subway Jumpsuit" By Alexandra Avlonitis, USA
Finalist "Mumbai Morning" By Mark Zilberman, USA
Finalist "La Dolce Vita" By Sandro Matarrelli, Italy
2nd Place Winner "Mirror" By Chris Yan, China
"This photo was taken in a market in Beijing. Two girls passed by me on an electric bike. One of the girls was holding a large mirror, and her figure was reflected in the mirror. The figure in the mirror merged with the girl in front, which looked very interesting.”
Finalist "Rabbits Don’t Eat Bananas" By Bjoern Maletz, Germany
Finalist "Kite Attack" By Cristiano Bartoli, Italy
Finalist "The Good, The Bad, The Ugly" By Eric Davidove, USA
Finalist "Friends" By Irina Ebralidze, Finland
Finalist "Through The Smoke" By Kaustav Gangopadhyay, USA
Finalist "Madre Madonna Moderna" By L Abigail Chua, USA
Finalist "Fooling Around" By Marko Buntic, Croatia
Finalist "Untitled" By Christine Mace, USA
Finalist "Holding Grace" By Dan Ratner, Australia
Finalist "London Eye" By Grzegorz Bys, UK
Finalist "Eyes Beyond The Race" By Holger Kunze, Belgium
Finalist "Two Emotions" By Shrikanth Poojari, India
Finalist "Twins On The Road!" By Vesela Stankova, Bulgaria
Finalist "Team Work" By Adriana Palermo, Switzerland
Finalist "Hide And Seek" By Jaejoon Ha, South Korea
Finalist "The Sacred Collective" By Jepin Krishna, India
Finalist "The Mirror The Moment" By Kausik Paul, India
Finalist "West 207th Street" By Nick Grinder, USA
Finalist "Aerial Hope" By Ab Veekshith, India
Finalist "Untitled" By Alexandre Alloul, France
Finalist "Untitled" By Anu Krishnan, India
Finalist "Red Holic" By Chansik Park, South Korea
Finalist "Flying Fish" By Dennis Zelaya, USA
Finalist "Death Cab" By Kim Keller, USA
Finalist "Mother Marilyn" By Mario Schneider, Germany
Finalist "Feel The Void" By Paola Panebianco, Italy
Finalist "Girls And Boys" By Andrea-Misurova, Slovakia
Finalist "Ascension" By Haley Cormier, USA
Finalist "Levitation" By Idan Sorany
Finalist "Photo Strip" By Youngpyo Lee, USA
Finalist "Untitled" By Mihnea Popescu, Belgium
Finalist "Untitled" By Natasja Van Loenen, Netherlands
Finalist "Dreams Come True" By Parvathi Kumar, India
Finalist "Unhappy Birthday" By Paul Kessel, USA
Finalist "Ain Dubai" By Paul Van Walree, Norway
Finalist "Untitled" By Raghav Dabra, India
Finalist "Virtual Reality In Disguise" By Rohan Kothari, India
Finalist "Untitled" By Saksham Srivastava, India
Finalist "Untitled" By Tom Carroll, USA
3rd Place Winner "Phantom Of The Past" By Nicole Prüm, Germany
"This shot was taken spontaneously during a walk through New York City, 2023. It captures a figure whose profile and attire—fedora and suit—immediately call to mind the appearance of Al Capone. The actual humour lies in the pure chance of the moment: the classic, historical allusion stands directly in front of a modern NYPD Police SUV in the background. The irony of this scene—the unprompted confrontation between the spirit of Prohibition and today’s street police—is what defines the image. It is a quiet, humorous moment of street photography that transports a historical jest into the present day.”