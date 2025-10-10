ADVERTISEMENT

The Pure Street Photography Awards 2025 celebrate the beauty of everyday life captured in its most authentic moments. Co-judged by David Campany of the International Center of Photography and award-winning photographer and visionary Creative Director, Dimpy Bhalotia, this year’s winners showcase timing, connection, and the human eye at its best.

From 1,160 submissions across 34 countries, 147 photographs were chosen for their honesty and emotion. For the first time, these images will be displayed together in an exhibition at Mumbai’s Jehangir Art Gallery (January 22–27, 2026), bringing the world’s streets under one roof.

More info: Instagram | purestreetphotography.com