Brazilian photographer Marcos Alberti made waves online in 2016 with his fun and thoughtful photo series, the Wine Project. The idea was simple — capture people’s faces after one, two, and three glasses of wine.

Now, nine years later, we’re excited to share 20 new photos from that original shoot — images we didn’t include in our first and only edition back in 2016. While the project shows how wine can bring out smiles and laughter, it’s not here to promote drinking. Instead, it’s an invitation to reflect on how we connect, relax, and let go — even if just for a moment.

