Brazilian photographer Marcos Alberti made waves online in 2016 with his fun and thoughtful photo series, the Wine Project. The idea was simple — capture people’s faces after one, two, and three glasses of wine.

Now, nine years later, we’re excited to share 20 new photos from that original shoot — images we didn’t include in our first and only edition back in 2016. While the project shows how wine can bring out smiles and laughter, it’s not here to promote drinking. Instead, it’s an invitation to reflect on how we connect, relax, and let go — even if just for a moment.

More info: Instagram | marcosalberti.com | Facebook

#1

Man showing before and after effects of three glasses of wine with changing facial expressions and emotions.

marcos_alberti Report

    #2

    Woman in a leather jacket showing before and after effects of three glasses of wine from the viral 2016 project.

    marcos_alberti Report

    #3

    Man with curly hair showing expressions before and after 3 glasses of wine in viral photo series by Marcos Alberti.

    marcos_alberti Report

    #4

    Before and after photos showing a man's changing expressions after drinking three glasses of wine in the viral project.

    marcos_alberti Report

    #5

    Man in a gray beanie showing before and after effects of three glasses of wine, smiling and relaxed expressions.

    marcos_alberti Report

    #6

    Man showing before and after effects of 3 glasses of wine, part of the viral project by Marcos Alberti in 2016.

    marcos_alberti Report

    #7

    Four photos showing a woman before and after drinking three glasses of wine, smiling more with each glass in the viral project.

    marcos_alberti Report

    #8

    Man showing before and after effects of 3 glasses of wine in viral 2016 project by Marcos Alberti, smiling gradually.

    marcos_alberti Report

    #9

    Before and after 3 glasses of wine project photos showing a man’s changing expressions and smile progression.

    marcos_alberti Report

    #10

    Woman showing before and after 3 glasses of wine effects in four photos with increasing smiles and relaxed expressions.

    marcos_alberti Report

    #11

    Man showing before and after effects of three glasses of wine in the viral 2016 photo project by Marcos Alberti.

    marcos_alberti Report

    #12

    Man smiling in four photos showing before and after 3 glasses of wine, part of viral 2016 project by Marcos Alberti.

    marcos_alberti Report

    #13

    9 Years Later: Unseen Photos From The Viral “3 Glasses Of Wine” Project That Show The Untold Side Of The Series (20 New Pics)

    marcos_alberti Report

    #14

    Before and after 3 glasses of wine series showing a man's facial expressions changing with each glass consumed.

    marcos_alberti Report

    #15

    Man in striped shirt showing expressions before and after 3 glasses of wine in viral photo project by Marcos Alberti.

    marcos_alberti Report

    #16

    Four photos showing a man's changing facial expressions before and after three glasses of wine in the viral 2016 project.

    marcos_alberti Report

    #17

    Before and after 3 glasses of wine photos showing a man’s changing facial expressions in a viral 2016 project.

    marcos_alberti Report

    #18

    Young man showing facial changes before and after 3 glasses of wine in a viral 2016 project by Marcos Alberti.

    marcos_alberti Report

    #19

    Man wearing glasses in before and after photos showing effects of three glasses of wine from viral 2016 project

    marcos_alberti Report

    #20

    Man in black cap and shirt showing facial changes before and after 3 glasses of wine in viral 2016 photo series.

    marcos_alberti Report

