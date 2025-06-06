ADVERTISEMENT

Jürgen Schulmeister is a wildlife guide and photographer based in Chile. He grew up in the heart of Patagonia and has spent almost two decades exploring its wild landscapes. As a naturalist with Far South Expeditions, he leads birding and nature tours throughout southern Chile and beyond, helping visitors discover the region’s remarkable biodiversity and captivating scenery.

Through his lens, Jürgen captures the essence of wild places. His photographs reflect a deep understanding of nature and a patient, respectful approach to wildlife. In this article, we’re proud to feature some of our favorite images from the field, taken across the varied landscapes he's come to know so well.

More info: Instagram | Facebook