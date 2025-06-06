30 Breathtaking Images Of Wildlife By Jürgen Schulmeister
Jürgen Schulmeister is a wildlife guide and photographer based in Chile. He grew up in the heart of Patagonia and has spent almost two decades exploring its wild landscapes. As a naturalist with Far South Expeditions, he leads birding and nature tours throughout southern Chile and beyond, helping visitors discover the region’s remarkable biodiversity and captivating scenery.
Through his lens, Jürgen captures the essence of wild places. His photographs reflect a deep understanding of nature and a patient, respectful approach to wildlife. In this article, we’re proud to feature some of our favorite images from the field, taken across the varied landscapes he's come to know so well.
Grey Fox
Jürgen was born in Punta Arenas, Chile, and spent his childhood in rural areas, developing a strong fascination with the wildlife of his homeland. As a child, he often explored Patagonia’s trails with his parents, both experienced guides, particularly in Torres del Paine National Park. It was there that he first began identifying plants and animals, sparking a lifelong love for birdwatching.
Austral Pygmy Owl
Humpback Whale
When he was just 7, Jürgen hiked to the base of Las Torres. Later, he traveled across Chile and South America, growing curious about how geography affects biodiversity. During these trips, he learned about the unique plants and animals that live along the Andes Mountains’ long biological corridor.