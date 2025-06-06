ADVERTISEMENT

Jürgen Schulmeister is a wildlife guide and photographer based in Chile. He grew up in the heart of Patagonia and has spent almost two decades exploring its wild landscapes. As a naturalist with Far South Expeditions, he leads birding and nature tours throughout southern Chile and beyond, helping visitors discover the region’s remarkable biodiversity and captivating scenery.

Through his lens, Jürgen captures the essence of wild places. His photographs reflect a deep understanding of nature and a patient, respectful approach to wildlife. In this article, we’re proud to feature some of our favorite images from the field, taken across the varied landscapes he's come to know so well.

#1

Grey Fox

Fox resting in a field of wildflowers, captured in stunning wildlife photos by an experienced nature photographer.

Jürgen was born in Punta Arenas, Chile, and spent his childhood in rural areas, developing a strong fascination with the wildlife of his homeland. As a child, he often explored Patagonia’s trails with his parents, both experienced guides, particularly in Torres del Paine National Park. It was there that he first began identifying plants and animals, sparking a lifelong love for birdwatching.
    #2

    Austral Pygmy Owl

    Small owl perched on a tree branch surrounded by green leaves, captured in stunning wildlife photography.

    #3

    Humpback Whale

    Humpback whale breaching the ocean surface captured in stunning wildlife photos by a dedicated wildlife photographer.

    When he was just 7, Jürgen hiked to the base of Las Torres. Later, he traveled across Chile and South America, growing curious about how geography affects biodiversity. During these trips, he learned about the unique plants and animals that live along the Andes Mountains’ long biological corridor.
    #4

    Lesser Grison

    Wildlife photo of a close-up honey badger exploring the wild, captured by an experienced wildlife photographer.

    #5

    Magellanic Horned Owl

    Great horned owl perched on a branch in a dense forest, a stunning wildlife photo capturing the wild habitat.

    #6

    Puma

    Close-up of a mountain lion showcasing stunning wildlife in a natural wild habitat captured by an experienced photographer.

    #7

    Austral Pygmy Owl

    Small owl with intense yellow eyes perched on a branch in a dark forest, captured in stunning wildlife photo.

    #8

    Chilean Flamingo

    Close-up of a pink flamingo in water, showcasing stunning wildlife photography from years exploring the wild.

    #9

    Cougar

    Close-up of a sleeping mountain lion resting on rocks in stunning wildlife photos by a longtime nature photographer.

    #10

    Snares Penguin

    Yellow-eyed penguin perched on a rock, captured in stunning wildlife photos by a photographer exploring the wild.

    #11

    Puma

    Cougar sitting among shrubs at dusk captured in stunning wildlife photos by an experienced nature photographer.

    #12

    Rufous-Tailed Hawk

    Dark-feathered hawk perched on a branch surrounded by autumn leaves in stunning wildlife photos from nature exploration.

    #13

    Magellanic Woodpecker

    Close-up of a black and red woodpecker perched on a tree trunk in a stunning wildlife photo.

    #14

    Pumas

    Two young cougars resting on snow-covered rocks in a snowy wild habitat, captured in stunning wildlife photos.

    #15

    Chilean Hawk

    Close-up of a bird of prey showcasing stunning wildlife photography detail in its feathers and eye.

    #16

    South Andean Deer

    Close-up of a deer in natural habitat showcasing stunning wildlife photos captured by an experienced wildlife photographer.

    #17

    Chilean Hawk

    Close-up of a stunning wildlife photo showing a sharp-eyed hawk perched quietly among dark tree branches in the wild.

    #18

    Puma

    Mountain lion resting in tall grass captured in stunning wildlife photos by a photographer exploring the wild for decades.

    #19

    Ruddy-Headed Goose

    Close-up of a wild bird with detailed feathers and soft natural lighting in stunning wildlife photos.

    #20

    Patagonian Tyrant

    Small bird perched on weathered tree stump captured in stunning wildlife photos exploring the wild.

    #21

    Humpback Whale

    Humpback whale breaching the ocean surface captured in stunning wildlife photos by an experienced wild photographer.

    #22

    South Andean Deer

    Close-up of a young deer with small antlers in a natural setting, showcasing stunning wildlife photography details.

    #23

    Fuegian Snipe

    Two camouflaged shorebirds standing among grass, captured in stunning wildlife photos showcasing natural habitats.

    #24

    Chilean Flamingo

    Juvenile flamingo standing in shallow water surrounded by rocky terrain in stunning wildlife photography.

    #25

    Puma

    Mountain lion cub resting on a snow-covered rock captured in stunning wildlife photos from a passionate wild explorer.

    #26

    Austral Pygmy Owl

    Owl perched on a tree branch during golden hour, captured in stunning wildlife photos from a dedicated nature photographer.

    #27

    Puma

    Mountain lion walking through grassy terrain in a stunning wildlife photo taken in the wild by an experienced photographer.

    #28

    Great Horned Owl

    Great horned owl perched on a tree branch, captured in stunning wildlife photos by an experienced nature photographer.

    #29

    South American Terns

    White terns flying and resting among wildflowers captured in stunning wildlife photos by an experienced nature photographer.

    #30

    Magellanic Plover

    Grey and white shorebird with red legs and eye standing on rocky terrain in a stunning wildlife photo from the wild.

