However, these choices often pale in comparison to those shared on the subreddit ‘Tragedeigh’ , where people reveal the most bizarre and creatively spelled names they’ve encountered. In one of their posts , we found some truly jaw-dropping examples. Check them out below and upvote the ones that surprised you the most!

In today’s world, we’ve grown used to hearing some pretty unusual names , especially with celebrities leading the way by naming their children things like Apple, Blue Ivy, and North.

#1 Pistol, she’s a kid in my son’s class. Siblings include Remington and Colt.

#2 Felony. Poor kid.



Crazy-Excitement-684: I met a newborn with the name. Her parents were step siblings and thought they were immensely clever.

To understand why parents are increasingly choosing unusual names for their children, Bored Panda got in touch with baby name blogger Abby Sandel. In the US, Sandel observes that fewer children are receiving top-ranking names compared to fifty, twenty, or even ten years ago. She views this trend positively. "We're less bound to traditions, freer to choose names that reflect our heritage, identities, and values, and just plain open to more creative names than in the past," she explains. This growing acceptance has paved the way for more unique names. "If we meet kids named River and Willow, we're more open to choosing, say, Canyon and Marigold for our own kids," Sandel notes. But not all names are as extreme. Nature-inspired, surname-style names like Wrenley, Oaklynn, and Wylder are particularly popular these days. However, in the quest for originality, parents sometimes end up with choices that sound quite similar. "Classrooms are filled with girls called Lily, Lilah, Lola, and Lyra. Four different names, but easily confused!"

#3 Smurfette.

#4 Vegan. "Vegan, come sit down and eat your burger." Actually heard this. They were eating McDonalds.

#5 Jacsun. Just... Why? It was on his name plate outside his office.

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Mitchel Newberry believes there is an evolutionary reason behind parents opting for uncommon names. In his research, he analyzed databases of names in the US over the last century and found that they go through what he describes as 'boom and bust' periods. When a name becomes very popular, it often ends up being perceived as too common by new parents. Consequently, the more popular a name gets, the less likely future parents are to choose it. This phenomenon is known as negative frequency-dependent selection. "Boom-bust cycles by themselves can disfavour common types and promote diversity," says Dr. Newberry. "If people are always thirsting after the newest thing, it creates a lot of new options. Every time a new name is created, it gets attention, allowing rarer names to become more common, leading to greater diversity in the population."

#6 Daexia (pronounced day-ja).

#7 Jaythyn. Like you’re saying Jason, but with a lisp 🤣.

#8 Zeaui (pronounced Zoey).

#9 Boot 😭.



Thermitegrenade: I knew a Boot! I think it was a nickname though..overall he was pretty nice, several years older than me when I was a kid..nobody picked on him as far as I know, about the name.

#10 Qurrystal 🙃.

#11 Carrion. I feel so sorry for that child.

#12 An old school friend named their daughter something like Aevyrleighy (Everly) I know I've spelled that wrong, because no one is ever gonna spell that right.





And my cousin's daughter's name is Emyhleigh (Emily). .

#13 Bodacious Jr.



I also met his father, the senior Bodacious.

#14 Felatia. She worked with my sister at a pizza place. I was dumbfounded when I read her nametag.

#15 JesusIsLord. No joke, that was his first name. Went by Jesus.

#16 Abcde pronounced absidee.

#17 Traeh. It is Heart spelled backward.

#18 Geccika -_-. Her parents actually chose that, it wasn't some edgy teenage desire to be yooneek.

#19 Velveeta.

#20 Someone in my town is named Knickolle.



Sound it out. It’s the same name as mine (except mine is the usual spelling) and it took me a good 30 sec to realize that.

#21 I went to elementary school with a girl named Quinnzola. My friend said it sounds like a cooking oil lol.

#22 I used to work with a woman in her 30s named pebbles. customers would always ask, “is that your real name?” and she’d be like, “unfortunately.”.

#23 Cz32. His siblings also had numbers.

#24 Ikea.

#25 Metallica for a tiny newborn boy and Bocefus for a beautiful little 6 year old girl.

#26 Ya’Majesty. Most entitled person I ever met.

#27 Tinkerbell.

#28 First name British





Last name Office.

#29 I've worked with a Justin Case, and an electrical engineer whose surname was Sparks.

#30 Escherichia - this could conceivably be a girl's name, but it's what the E. in E. Coli stands for. The couple that named their daughter this were biology teachers. She'd be about 16 now.

#31 Revenge, Chaos, Ransom, and Rage. Not related but I was their teacher (different years.) Always made me scratch my head and feel bad.

#32 Freya Andrikitis Zork and her brother Noah Zork. Say his name out loud a couple of times.

#33 Elexus, Pronounced Alexis.

#34 A male co-worker named Sugarplum Fruitcake. The name fits him well though.

#35 I will never understand people who name their kids Karma.

#36 Bridalveil. It was about 15-20 years ago. I saw her ID and that was her actual, legal name. Pronounced exactly like it sounds: bridal veil 👰.

#37 Dude named "Jumbly". Not a nickname - his actual given name.

#38 Mahire (pronounced Mary).

#39 Capers. His last name was weird too. Word beginning with A that means “crooked or in disarray.” Ends with W and sound like “ask you.” (Trying not to doxx.)



I also once rode a Greyhound bus with a little girl named Kiwi Strawberry NormalLastName. I know because her mom full-named her when she was misbehaving.

#40 Calligraphy! They called her Callie.

#41 I was doing voter registration and I met a guy named T. His first name was the letter T and his last name was unremarkable. He showed me his ID, he was very proud of this fact.

#42 Maighdelynne.

#43 Ahhnjellyka (Angelica).

#44 LaSagna. She was married to one of my forklift drivers. I thought he was kidding,until she brought him lunch one day.

#45 A couple we met on our honeymoon had a little baby girl about a year after. They named that little girl Saylor James. Saylor James. Like Popeye’s little nephew or something. I can’t get over it.

#46 Fence. I went to school with a guy named Fence.

#47 Roam Wolf. First name. In two parts. Parents must be soooo hip and outdoorsy.

#48 Cigarette.

#49 LeStat. Yes the poor kid was named after the Anne Rice character. I worked at a daycare at 19 he was 2 and in my group.

#50 Clamesha



She was 100% white. I grew up in Oakland. It's what you think.



She was very sweet, she made it out of the hood, she became a biologist and changed her name.

#51 Justin Sane. Mom swore she didn’t realize.

#52 Book. I’m not joking, that was his given name.

#53 Middle name Megatron. For a girl.

#54 Dymphony. Which I’ve just had to type multiple times because my phone really wants to correct to Symphony.

#55 Bimmy.

#56 Kaskette (like casket).

#57 Expensive. A woman named her baby girl this. Truly WTF.

#58 Twins named Deevious and Keevious. Deevious in particular—both crooks but it feels like someone named Deevious was doomed from birth.



They were identical and at some point got identical tiger tattoos on their right arms so it was always fun figuring out which one you had and if the warrant was for him or his brother.



As far as I know Keevious is still around but Deevious tried to rob the wrong dude in midtown Atlanta a few years ago. Rest in Peecious.

#59 Harmonica.

#60 There was a girl at my work named Ambiyen. No idea what her parents were thinking.

#61 My dad approved name changes as part of his job. He had someone come in to change his name to Pythagymus Toadstool.

#62 There's a game warden on some reality show whose name is Kqyn. That's Quinn.

#63 PreslieyKa'ilauni (yes, two capital letters with no space).

#64 Love, peace and hope. Sisters close in age, and I will say Love is a POS always involved in drama haha.

#65 Rottwilla. Like the dog.

#66 Loeyza (Louisa).

#67 Keiahlee (pronounced Kee-ah-lee), from my primary school. As far as I can tell (with my seconds long google search) they’re the only one on the planet given that name.

#68 Christmas. Native American.

#69 Blue Swan.

#70 Braian. Like Brian.

#71 Devel.

#72 Next door neighbors named their son “Penny”……..

#73 Tavoryeah or Sinjin.

#74 Mine won't be the worst but it triggered me with the hyphen. Jake-ub. I cannot unsee it. It haunts me.

#75 Email. I wish I was kidding.

#76 Comfort. Like???

#77 Tarantjulia.

#78 Somewhere in the world there is a person named Delicious Bush. I engraved a corporate award for that person 25 years ago and never forgot the name.

#79 Wedocktober - spelled exactly like that. Her parents wanted to name her after The Red October but English was not their first language and they spelled it wrong.