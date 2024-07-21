ADVERTISEMENT

In today’s world, we’ve grown used to hearing some pretty unusual names, especially with celebrities leading the way by naming their children things like Apple, Blue Ivy, and North.

However, these choices often pale in comparison to those shared on the subreddit ‘Tragedeigh’, where people reveal the most bizarre and creatively spelled names they’ve encountered. In one of their posts, we found some truly jaw-dropping examples. Check them out below and upvote the ones that surprised you the most!

#1

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Pistol, she’s a kid in my son’s class. Siblings include Remington and Colt.

erween84 , Yan Krukau/Pexels Report

#2

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Felony. Poor kid.

Crazy-Excitement-684: I met a newborn with the name. Her parents were step siblings and thought they were immensely clever.

pi-on , Artem Avetikyan/Pexels Report

To understand why parents are increasingly choosing unusual names for their children, Bored Panda got in touch with baby name blogger Abby Sandel.

In the US, Sandel observes that fewer children are receiving top-ranking names compared to fifty, twenty, or even ten years ago. She views this trend positively. “We’re less bound to traditions, freer to choose names that reflect our heritage, identities, and values, and just plain open to more creative names than in the past,” she explains.

This growing acceptance has paved the way for more unique names. “If we meet kids named River and Willow, we’re more open to choosing, say, Canyon and Marigold for our own kids,” Sandel notes. But not all names are as extreme. Nature-inspired, surname-style names like Wrenley, Oaklynn, and Wylder are particularly popular these days. However, in the quest for originality, parents sometimes end up with choices that sound quite similar. “Classrooms are filled with girls called Lily, Lilah, Lola, and Lyra. Four different names, but easily confused!”

#3

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Smurfette.

jillrootrn11 , Diego F. Parra/Pexels Report

the_mysterious_lady_analyn avatar
Analyn Lahr
Analyn Lahr
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not Smurfette in the picture. Might be her house though--I can't remember.

#4

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Vegan. "Vegan, come sit down and eat your burger." Actually heard this. They were eating McDonalds.

One_Variation_6497 , Vegan Liftz/Pexels Report

#5

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Jacsun. Just... Why? It was on his name plate outside his office.

hmishima , Sora Shimazaki/Pexels Report

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Mitchel Newberry believes there is an evolutionary reason behind parents opting for uncommon names. In his research, he analyzed databases of names in the US over the last century and found that they go through what he describes as ‘boom and bust’ periods.

When a name becomes very popular, it often ends up being perceived as too common by new parents. Consequently, the more popular a name gets, the less likely future parents are to choose it. This phenomenon is known as negative frequency-dependent selection.

“Boom-bust cycles by themselves can disfavour common types and promote diversity,” says Dr. Newberry. “If people are always thirsting after the newest thing, it creates a lot of new options. Every time a new name is created, it gets attention, allowing rarer names to become more common, leading to greater diversity in the population.”

#6

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Daexia (pronounced day-ja).

Desperate_Fee2204 , Edmond Dantès/Pexels Report

#7

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Jaythyn. Like you’re saying Jason, but with a lisp 🤣.

EvieBee12 , Vlada Karpovich/Pexels Report

#8

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Zeaui (pronounced Zoey).

AlternativeMacaron71 , Amina Filkins/Pexels Report

#9

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Boot 😭.

Thermitegrenade: I knew a Boot! I think it was a nickname though..overall he was pretty nice, several years older than me when I was a kid..nobody picked on him as far as I know, about the name.

lapistrip , Steve Johnson/Pexels Report

#10

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Qurrystal 🙃.

AnOrangeSea , Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels Report

#11

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Carrion. I feel so sorry for that child.

tropicsandcaffeine , Yasin Belge/Pexels Report

#12

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking An old school friend named their daughter something like Aevyrleighy (Everly) I know I've spelled that wrong, because no one is ever gonna spell that right. 


And my cousin's daughter's name is Emyhleigh (Emily). .

LadyBloo , olia danilevich/Pexels Report

#13

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Bodacious Jr.

I also met his father, the senior Bodacious.

BlacktailJack , Tatiana Syrikova/Pexels Report

#14

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Felatia. She worked with my sister at a pizza place. I was dumbfounded when I read her nametag.

ProgrammerWarm3495 , Mizuno K/Pexels Report

karenhann avatar
Insomniac
Insomniac
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her mother didn't understand how she was conceived?????

#15

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking JesusIsLord. No joke, that was his first name. Went by Jesus.

the-lady-jessica , Maurício Eugênio/Pexels Report

#16

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Abcde pronounced absidee.

Silly-Distribution12 , Pixabay/Pexels Report

#17

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Traeh. It is Heart spelled backward.

Lost_Suit_8121 , Alesia Talkachova/Pexels Report

#18

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Geccika -_-. Her parents actually chose that, it wasn't some edgy teenage desire to be yooneek.

alancake , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

niti-sims avatar
Outgraygeous
Outgraygeous
Community Member
46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Took a couple tries: Gekicka, Guess-ika, Gechika... Jessica!

#19

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Velveeta.

PollenThighs , mododeolhar/Pexels Report

#20

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Someone in my town is named Knickolle.

Sound it out. It’s the same name as mine (except mine is the usual spelling) and it took me a good 30 sec to realize that.

NicInNS , Edgar Martínez/Pexels Report

#21

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking I went to elementary school with a girl named Quinnzola. My friend said it sounds like a cooking oil lol.

Fragrant-Tomatillo19 , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

#22

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking I used to work with a woman in her 30s named pebbles. customers would always ask, “is that your real name?” and she’d be like, “unfortunately.”.

blue-balloon-111 , Scott Webb/Pexels Report

#23

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Cz32. His siblings also had numbers.

Fair-Nose2929 , Black ice/Pexels Report

#24

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Ikea.

blimeyoreilly23 , Alexander Isreb/Pexels Report

#25

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Metallica for a tiny newborn boy and Bocefus for a beautiful little 6 year old girl.

pixikins78 , Dillon Kydd/Pexels Report

#26

Ya’Majesty. Most entitled person I ever met.

Somerset76 Report

charlottecottrell avatar
Nannychachi
Nannychachi
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doesn't one of the Jackson brothers have a child named Jer'Majesty?

#27

Tinkerbell.

1398_Days Report

#28

First name British


Last name Office.

we_gon_ride Report

#29

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking I've worked with a Justin Case, and an electrical engineer whose surname was Sparks.

Coolnamesarehard , NastyaSensei/Pexels Report

aislingraye avatar
Aisling Raye
Aisling Raye
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did Justin go to SDSU in the late '90s. If so I know him lmao

#30

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Escherichia - this could conceivably be a girl's name, but it's what the E. in E. Coli stands for. The couple that named their daughter this were biology teachers. She'd be about 16 now.

No-Test6158 , Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels Report

#31

Revenge, Chaos, Ransom, and Rage. Not related but I was their teacher (different years.) Always made me scratch my head and feel bad.

pretendthisisironic Report

#32

Freya Andrikitis Zork and her brother Noah Zork. Say his name out loud a couple of times.

Twinkletoes1951 Report

#33

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking Elexus, Pronounced Alexis.

Wine-and-Anxiety , Artem Podrez/Pexels Report

#34

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking A male co-worker named Sugarplum Fruitcake. The name fits him well though.

GreenOpening4312 , Geovane Souza/Pexels Report

#35

80 Names That Made People Wonder What The Parents Were Thinking I will never understand people who name their kids Karma.

Amy_raz , Flávio Santos/Pexels Report

#36

Bridalveil. It was about 15-20 years ago. I saw her ID and that was her actual, legal name. Pronounced exactly like it sounds: bridal veil 👰.

deer-in-the-park Report

#37

Dude named "Jumbly". Not a nickname - his actual given name.

ldrat Report

#38

Mahire (pronounced Mary).

YuuHarukaze Report

#39

Capers. His last name was weird too. Word beginning with A that means “crooked or in disarray.” Ends with W and sound like “ask you.” (Trying not to doxx.)

I also once rode a Greyhound bus with a little girl named Kiwi Strawberry NormalLastName. I know because her mom full-named her when she was misbehaving.

BuuBuuOinkOink Report

#40

Calligraphy! They called her Callie.

pah2000 Report

viccig avatar
V
V
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least this one is a real word, spelled correctly and with no negative connotations...

#41

I was doing voter registration and I met a guy named T. His first name was the letter T and his last name was unremarkable. He showed me his ID, he was very proud of this fact.

health__insurance Report

charlottecottrell avatar
Nannychachi
Nannychachi
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My paternal grandmother had a brother named A. That was it. Last name Taylor.

#42

Maighdelynne.

BelladonnaOrchid Report

#43

Ahhnjellyka (Angelica).

FelixAusted Report

#44

LaSagna. She was married to one of my forklift drivers. I thought he was kidding,until she brought him lunch one day.

pagantek Report

#45

A couple we met on our honeymoon had a little baby girl about a year after. They named that little girl Saylor James. Saylor James. Like Popeye’s little nephew or something. I can’t get over it.

CastIronCavalier Report

#46

Fence. I went to school with a guy named Fence.

bananaphone92 Report

#47

Roam Wolf. First name. In two parts. Parents must be soooo hip and outdoorsy.

Unlucky-Royal-3131 Report

#48

Cigarette.

MundaneMeringue71 Report

#49

LeStat. Yes the poor kid was named after the Anne Rice character. I worked at a daycare at 19 he was 2 and in my group.

thia2345 Report

#50

Clamesha

She was 100% white. I grew up in Oakland. It's what you think.

She was very sweet, she made it out of the hood, she became a biologist and changed her name.

moocow4125 Report

#51

Justin Sane. Mom swore she didn’t realize.

pah2000 Report

#52

Book. I’m not joking, that was his given name.

throwaway_benches Report

#53

Middle name Megatron. For a girl.

RadButtonPusher Report

#54

Dymphony. Which I’ve just had to type multiple times because my phone really wants to correct to Symphony.

LePetitNeep Report

#55

Bimmy.

FunProfessional570 Report

#56

Kaskette (like casket).

Ok_Secretary6033 Report

#57

Expensive. A woman named her baby girl this. Truly WTF.

MercuryFever Report

#58

Twins named Deevious and Keevious. Deevious in particular—both crooks but it feels like someone named Deevious was doomed from birth.

They were identical and at some point got identical tiger tattoos on their right arms so it was always fun figuring out which one you had and if the warrant was for him or his brother.

As far as I know Keevious is still around but Deevious tried to rob the wrong dude in midtown Atlanta a few years ago. Rest in Peecious.

katchoo1 Report

#59

Harmonica.

mrseddievedder Report

#60

There was a girl at my work named Ambiyen. No idea what her parents were thinking.

GodDamnYouDee Report

#61

My dad approved name changes as part of his job. He had someone come in to change his name to Pythagymus Toadstool.

Cheeseballfondue Report

#62

There's a game warden on some reality show whose name is Kqyn. That's Quinn.

Twinkletoes1951 Report

#63

PreslieyKa'ilauni (yes, two capital letters with no space).

acidic_crocodile Report

#64

Love, peace and hope. Sisters close in age, and I will say Love is a POS always involved in drama haha.

BeneficialMaybe3719 Report

#65

Rottwilla. Like the dog.

Pburnett_795 Report

#66

Loeyza (Louisa).

IAdmitMyCrime Report

#67

Keiahlee (pronounced Kee-ah-lee), from my primary school. As far as I can tell (with my seconds long google search) they’re the only one on the planet given that name.

055F00 Report

#68

Christmas. Native American.

nurseunicorn007 Report

#69

Blue Swan.

MrBHVAC Report

#70

Braian. Like Brian.

DissociativeSilence Report

#71

Devel.

Henleybug Report

#72

Next door neighbors named their son “Penny”……..

EntertainmentDear488 Report

#73

Tavoryeah or Sinjin.

zz_bottom69 Report

#74

Mine won't be the worst but it triggered me with the hyphen. Jake-ub. I cannot unsee it. It haunts me.

Grelivan Report

#75

Email. I wish I was kidding.

Ohtarwen Report

#76

Comfort. Like???

castalyst Report

#77

Tarantjulia.

Bluberrypotato Report

#78

Somewhere in the world there is a person named Delicious Bush. I engraved a corporate award for that person 25 years ago and never forgot the name.

No-Tea-8180 Report

#79

Wedocktober - spelled exactly like that. Her parents wanted to name her after The Red October but English was not their first language and they spelled it wrong.

EmphasisFew Report

#80

Not in “real life,” but while doing family history research, I found a woman in my family with the name Heterogenous Clementine. Nicknamed Hettie Clemmie.

Illustrious-Bet-5091 Report

