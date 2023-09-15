Peruvian photographer Pedro Jarque Krebs captures the breathtaking diversity of the animal kingdom with unparalleled intimacy (check out part one by clicking here), spotlighting the stark reality that nearly 60% of animal populations have diminished in the past half-century.

Through his poignant portraits, Krebs bridges the emotional and psychological divide between humans and animals, offering them a representation from a different angle. His work serves as an important reminder that humans are but a minor component in the vast ecosystem that is Mother Earth, underscoring the imperative to cherish and protect our shared environment.

More info: Instagram | pedrojarque.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
1 hour ago

The eyes kind of blend in with the rest of the face. It's a little freaky, but adorable.

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
1 hour ago

They all look VERY angry for being disturbed.

#10

#11

#12

#13

Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
1 hour ago

OMG....a serval cat. I've never seen a picture of one so perfect.

#14

#15

#16

Frances Pitchoune
Frances Pitchoune
27 minutes ago

“Can you feel the love tonight…” OUPS! Wait! That's tigers!......and they don't seem to feel the love tonight

#17

#18

#19

Why?
Why?
4 minutes ago

I vant your blood!

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
1 hour ago

OMG....I've never seen the spots so clearly on any other picture of a panther.

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
1 hour ago

Looks like it's getting ready to dance.

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

