Peruvian photographer Pedro Jarque Krebs captures the breathtaking diversity of the animal kingdom with unparalleled intimacy (check out part one by clicking here), spotlighting the stark reality that nearly 60% of animal populations have diminished in the past half-century.
Through his poignant portraits, Krebs bridges the emotional and psychological divide between humans and animals, offering them a representation from a different angle. His work serves as an important reminder that humans are but a minor component in the vast ecosystem that is Mother Earth, underscoring the imperative to cherish and protect our shared environment.
The eyes kind of blend in with the rest of the face. It's a little freaky, but adorable.
OMG....a serval cat. I've never seen a picture of one so perfect.
“Can you feel the love tonight…” OUPS! Wait! That's tigers!......and they don't seem to feel the love tonight
OMG....I've never seen the spots so clearly on any other picture of a panther.
SO many of these looks like beautiful paintings. The photography is STUNNING! More of this, BP
