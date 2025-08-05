Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Is Shocked To Find Out Just How Much Her Mother-In-Law Hates Her After Losing Her Husband
Woman looking shocked and contemplative, reflecting on mother-in-law's hatred after losing her husband.
Family, Relationships

Woman Is Shocked To Find Out Just How Much Her Mother-In-Law Hates Her After Losing Her Husband

Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing a loved one can put your entire life on hold. Suddenly, nothing makes sense, and even the simplest of tasks require an immense amount of strength. Grief is overwhelming and all-encompassing. So it’s important for everyone struggling with a significant loss to have a strong support system.  

But when one woman tragically lost her husband, she found herself having to deal with a mother-in-law who has always made it clear that she doesn’t like her. Below, you’ll find the full story that she shared on Reddit detailing the nasty messages she found on her late husband’s phone, as well as some of the replies concerned readers shared.

RELATED:

    This woman’s mother-in-law has always made it clear that she doesn’t like her

    Image credits: aetb / envato (not the actual photo)

    But after losing her husband, she found out just how deep her mother-in-law’s hatred went

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Pressmaster / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: littlepixiee

    Grief is overwhelming and often causes us to behave in ways that we wouldn’t normally

    It’s hard to imagine the pain that both women in this story are experiencing. Losing a spouse and losing a child are horrific nightmares that no one ever wants to experience, as both are unexpected and extremely painful to process. 

    Cruse Bereavement Support notes that grief typically begins with shock and numbness. It can take a while to fully understand that your life has been turned upside down and will never be the same again. But once reality sets in, the pain often hits extremely hard. It may feel like you’ve lost a piece of yourself or that you no longer know where your place in the world is. 

    Alongside the pain, it’s normal to feel some anger as well. After a significant loss, it’s understandable to feel like it’s not fair or to try to blame someone or something for what happened. But in looking for someone to point the finger at, you might even start to blame yourself. It’s common to feel guilt as well, as many people tell themselves that they could have done something differently to prevent this tragic outcome.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unfortunately, grief is also often accompanied by depression. It can feel like life is meaningless without your loved one, and you may struggle to find purpose in anything. If this happens, it’s important to seek help. No one should experience bereavement without support. 

    And some people even experience physical symptoms while grieving, as the pain can be so powerful that it actually manifests in physical ailments. Or, you might begin “seeing” and hearing your loved one, as your brain is working on processing the fact that they’re no longer with you.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Understandably, many people won’t be acting like themselves when grieving. It’s not a normal situation to be in, so it’s expected for individuals to be behaving differently than usual. However, in this specific situation, it sounds like the woman’s mother-in-law has had it out for her for years. And unsurprisingly, this is not an uncommon issue.

    Many mothers project their own issues and insecurities onto their daughter-in-laws

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to a study conducted by psychologist Terri Apter, a whopping 60% of married women admit that their relationship with their mother-in-law causes them long-term unhappiness and stress. 

    But as far as why so many mothers don’t want to be friends with their daughter-in-laws, Apter says it’s because they’re both competing for the same position in the family: primary woman. “Each tries to establish or protect their status. Each feels threatened by the other,” she writes in her book What Do You Want From Me? 

    Some theorize that these bitter mother-in-laws are actually just jealous and don’t know how to channel their frustration. “She may not realize that she hates herself, but that’s often what it is,” TikToker @heyjanellemarie says in a video.

    “It could be anything: She hates the way that you feel empowered to say no to things that you don’t like. She hates the way that you have such a good job and she never had that,” Janelle continues. “She hates the way that her son treats you so well, and she never had that in her own partnership in her marriage.”

    As frustrating as it can be to have a mother-in-law who you just can’t get along with, sometimes, you just have to remind yourself that you’re not the problem. And you didn’t do anything to trigger her hatred.  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you react if you were in this woman’s shoes? Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring similar family drama, look no further than right here

    Readers left supportive messages for the author and encouraged her to stay as far away from her mother-in-law as possible

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    8
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    8

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One piece of advice: a person's mind will be brought back to this hatred again and again. When it happens, re-phrase it. Don't make it about mother-in-law's hatred, think about how the husband loved and protected his family from the crazy and hurtful comments. Every time she comes to mind, imagine the husband walking in front of her, totally preventing her from being seen. All that's visible is a smiling, protective husband. . . . This technique can be used in lots of different situations. A painful, destructive image is replaced with love. It's hard to do initially, but it makes such a difference. You choose love rather than hate.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish I could give OP a hug. So sorry for her loss. And I also wish I could give MIL a slap. She got what she wanted; just that it happened to bite her on the @ss as well.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have such a kind heart, Emilu….dont ever let anyone/anything take that from you

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One piece of advice: a person's mind will be brought back to this hatred again and again. When it happens, re-phrase it. Don't make it about mother-in-law's hatred, think about how the husband loved and protected his family from the crazy and hurtful comments. Every time she comes to mind, imagine the husband walking in front of her, totally preventing her from being seen. All that's visible is a smiling, protective husband. . . . This technique can be used in lots of different situations. A painful, destructive image is replaced with love. It's hard to do initially, but it makes such a difference. You choose love rather than hate.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish I could give OP a hug. So sorry for her loss. And I also wish I could give MIL a slap. She got what she wanted; just that it happened to bite her on the @ss as well.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kimberlybaileycvma avatar
    KrazyChiMama
    KrazyChiMama
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have such a kind heart, Emilu….dont ever let anyone/anything take that from you

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT