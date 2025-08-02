Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Doesn’t Get Why Fiancee Is Mad About MIL Having Their House Key And Her Not Knowing About It
Fiancee upset and confused while talking to man about mother-in-law having their house key without her knowing.
Family, Relationships

Man Doesn’t Get Why Fiancee Is Mad About MIL Having Their House Key And Her Not Knowing About It

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Boundaries should keep relationships healthy, but sometimes even a well-meaning relative can forget that doors have locks for a reason.

In this post from r/TwoHotTakes, Reddit user Liftg9vt shares how her cozy life with her fiancé turned uncomfortable the moment she discovered her future mother-in-law was rifling through her closet. The twist? The lady didn’t just wander off while visiting them—she did it secretly, when nobody was home.

This has left Liftg9vt wondering how to put a stop to it before wedding vows turn into an open invitation for even bigger invasions of privacy.

RELATED:

    When somebody gives you a spare key to their house, it doesn’t mean that you can enter whenever you want

    Image credits: EyeEm (not the actual image)

    But apparently not everyone understands this

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: drobotdean (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: liftg9vt

    Different people have a different understanding of how close in-laws are supposed to be

    Some people who commented on the story were quick to suggest ultimatums or even breaking up as possible solutions to the conflict. However, the woman may actually have been acting in favor of the relationship, not against it—she might simply have a different understanding of her role in the family.

    LuAnn Oliver, a couples therapist in Washington, D.C., notes that “in some family systems, an in-law is warmly welcomed as somewhat of an equal … In other systems, the in-law might be in more of a secondary role to the original family member.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, it’s important to be mindful of the circumstances before escalating the tension.

    Oliver suggests these questions to help partners understand each other’s family systems:

    • How did your partner and their family navigate family relationships before you came along?
    • What role does your partner play in their immediate family?
    • What are the family’s patterns of communication?

    The therapist also recommends identifying boundaries that will help you and your partner grow closer together and co-create your own family unit, one where you’re on the same page about what works for you both.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Points worth considering include how much time you’ll spend with each family and how you’ll spend it, what constitutes overstepping, and any rules around children. There may not be clear right or wrong answers, ultimately, the husband and wife get to decide what’s best for them.

    Ignoring these issues won’t lead to anything good. A study of 371 black and white couples over their first 16 years of marriage found that those who disagreed about how close they were to their in-laws were more likely to divorce than those who agreed on their boundaries.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People had plenty of reactions to the woman’s story and shared what they’d do in her shoes

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing confusion over fiancee's reaction to MIL having house key without her knowledge.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    2

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Jumping Jellyfishes
    Jumping Jellyfishes
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Checking to make sure you have enough hangars" was clearly a lie made up on the spot. The fiance brushing it off made it two very significant red flags.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree: OP should get her ducks in a row, send dummy + his mom on a weekend trip + move out. Also - taking pix of h*e she left the place is a great idea. Luckily, OP hasn't married mamma's-little-man yet, so less complications.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Jumping Jellyfishes
    Jumping Jellyfishes
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Checking to make sure you have enough hangars" was clearly a lie made up on the spot. The fiance brushing it off made it two very significant red flags.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree: OP should get her ducks in a row, send dummy + his mom on a weekend trip + move out. Also - taking pix of h*e she left the place is a great idea. Luckily, OP hasn't married mamma's-little-man yet, so less complications.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT