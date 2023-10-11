Man Gets Dragged Back To Earth After Venting Over Wife Writing $100K-Earning Novel In Secret
Regardless of the length of one’s lunch break, most of us would agree that it would be nicer if it was a bit longer. Sometimes it feels like we can hardly finish our meal before it’s time to get back to work. So when a person manages to complete a huge project using just that little piece of time, it’s sure to raise some eyebrows.
A person asked for advice when they discovered that their wife had managed to not only write but also publish an entire novel while on their lunch break. Other readers set OP straight and helped them understand the error of their ways.
Working over a lunch break can be a sign of an unhealthy work-life balance
But one person discovered that their wife had completed and sold a novel all over her lunch breaks and wanted advice
Most answers to OP’s question were not sympathetic
Some authors simply write constantly out of a love for the craft
As much as OP protests, writers penning great works in the downtime of other jobs is a time-honored tradition. Stephen King held a variety of odd jobs, from being a janitor, a gas station attendant, and later a teacher, all while working on some of the stories that would make him a household name today. Similar to Stephen King, George R. R. Martin, of “A Song of Ice and Fire” fame also worked as a teacher, while writing in the background.
While OP seems unhappy mostly about “breaking their agreement” it’s important to acknowledge that a person with a true passion for writing, which seems to be the case regarding their spouse, will simply write one way or another. The fact that OP’s wife can actually turn a “little hobby” into a solid stream of income should be seen as a blessing and not something to complain about.
For some reason, OP is under the misguided perception that their wife could have been home earlier if they had, for example, worked through lunch. This is generally not how lunch breaks work. If anything, a more coherent complaint would be that she is risking her health by not having a solid midday meal for what appears to be weeks and months. Others could argue that she is not getting sufficient rest, the main purpose of having any sort of break. However, given the wife’s interests, it’s possible that writing is her break from the monotony of a “regular” job.
The real issue is a lack of communication
Overall, while we do not know OP’s financial situation perfectly, their economic logic simply does not hold up. There are roughly 260 workdays in a year, assuming that she really did write for an entire hour every single day, that’s $100,000 for 260 hours of work. That comes out to about $384 an hour, which is a very, very good rate, no matter how one might try and spin it. While it’s possible that OP’s household is so wealthy that this money is meaningless, it seems unlikely that the wife would then be still working a “regular” job at the same time.
Indeed, one has to wonder why the wife was hiding the “secret novel” the entire time. On the one hand, many creatives prefer to keep projects close to their chest, so as to not be too influenced by others opinions. On the other hand, it’s also possible that she knew that her partner’s reaction would be negative, regardless of the piece’s success.
This might point to a deeper lack of understanding among the two. One feels hurt because of how they interpreted a broken promise, the other hides a large, year-long project for unknown reasons. OP feels like they were not supported throughout this time with a child, however, they already felt this way before they had any knowledge of the novel. It seems that they should have, instead, communicated earlier, or, like any good spouse, inquired why their partner was feeling down.
She could have been home an hour earlier if she didn't take her lunch breaks? Assuming that her company let her do that (which is probably not the case), you're expecting her to work 7-8 hours straight with no break, then come home and take care of a baby for the rest of the day? And you think that would make her less grumpy and tired?
BP’s title is a misleading; she did not write INSTEAD of looking after the baby, she did both, and regular work too.
TBF it's not BP that's making that mistake, but the OP of the complaint it's quoting.
Not if the first bold type is some irrelevant bs about work-life balance. Getting really tired of these "gotcha" posts. I would have read it anyway if the title had been accurate and less annoyed with BP.
Looks like BP changed their title.
BP is rehashing previous posts with this one - and they did the exact same thing last time. Grrr
title should be "dad outraged by jealousy after learning his wife is an incredibly talented hard working woman"
Agreed! I'm in complete awe of this woman. If I had even an ounce of her resolve and determination, I'd be in a much better place financially and mentally. This, what I'm doing right now, is what I do on my breaks. What a waste of time.
I'm with you.
Coming soon to a Tinder app near you. She took a break from writing. Went back to work. Got inspired. Worked on undisclosed side job at lunch. Yeah she is defo AH. but can you forgive and forget or will you walk? Eitherway she should DM me
