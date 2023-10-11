 Man Gets Dragged Back To Earth After Venting Over Wife Writing $100K-Earning Novel In Secret | Bored Panda
Man Gets Dragged Back To Earth After Venting Over Wife Writing $100K-Earning Novel In Secret
Relationships

Man Gets Dragged Back To Earth After Venting Over Wife Writing $100K-Earning Novel In Secret

Justin Sandberg and
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Regardless of the length of one’s lunch break, most of us would agree that it would be nicer if it was a bit longer. Sometimes it feels like we can hardly finish our meal before it’s time to get back to work. So when a person manages to complete a huge project using just that little piece of time, it’s sure to raise some eyebrows.

A person asked for advice when they discovered that their wife had managed to not only write but also publish an entire novel while on their lunch break. Other readers set OP straight and helped them understand the error of their ways.

Working over a lunch break can be a sign of an unhealthy work-life balance

Image credits: Bonnie Kittle (not the actual photo)

But one person discovered that their wife had completed and sold a novel all over her lunch breaks and wanted advice

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Most answers to OP’s question were not sympathetic

Image credits: JENÉE DESMOND-HARRIS

Some authors simply write constantly out of a love for the craft

As much as OP protests, writers penning great works in the downtime of other jobs is a time-honored tradition. Stephen King held a variety of odd jobs, from being a janitor, a gas station attendant, and later a teacher, all while working on some of the stories that would make him a household name today. Similar to Stephen King, George R. R. Martin, of “A Song of Ice and Fire” fame also worked as a teacher, while writing in the background.
While OP seems unhappy mostly about “breaking their agreement” it’s important to acknowledge that a person with a true passion for writing, which seems to be the case regarding their spouse, will simply write one way or another. The fact that OP’s wife can actually turn a “little hobby” into a solid stream of income should be seen as a blessing and not something to complain about.

For some reason, OP is under the misguided perception that their wife could have been home earlier if they had, for example, worked through lunch. This is generally not how lunch breaks work. If anything, a more coherent complaint would be that she is risking her health by not having a solid midday meal for what appears to be weeks and months. Others could argue that she is not getting sufficient rest, the main purpose of having any sort of break. However, given the wife’s interests, it’s possible that writing is her break from the monotony of a “regular” job.

The real issue is a lack of communication

Overall, while we do not know OP’s financial situation perfectly, their economic logic simply does not hold up. There are roughly 260 workdays in a year, assuming that she really did write for an entire hour every single day, that’s $100,000 for 260 hours of work. That comes out to about $384 an hour, which is a very, very good rate, no matter how one might try and spin it. While it’s possible that OP’s household is so wealthy that this money is meaningless, it seems unlikely that the wife would then be still working a “regular” job at the same time.

Indeed, one has to wonder why the wife was hiding the “secret novel” the entire time. On the one hand, many creatives prefer to keep projects close to their chest, so as to not be too influenced by others opinions. On the other hand, it’s also possible that she knew that her partner’s reaction would be negative, regardless of the piece’s success.

This might point to a deeper lack of understanding among the two. One feels hurt because of how they interpreted a broken promise, the other hides a large, year-long project for unknown reasons. OP feels like they were not supported throughout this time with a child, however, they already felt this way before they had any knowledge of the novel. It seems that they should have, instead, communicated earlier, or, like any good spouse, inquired why their partner was feeling down.

Netizens thought OP was overreacting

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Vėja is a photo editor at Bored Panda. After dropping out of university she took Adobe creative courses and started looking for a job to learn more about this type of work. She wants to deepen her knowledge in graphic design and one day make illustrations for books, magazines, etc. In her free time, she enjoys gaming and watching anime

melaniediane avatar
CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She could have been home an hour earlier if she didn't take her lunch breaks? Assuming that her company let her do that (which is probably not the case), you're expecting her to work 7-8 hours straight with no break, then come home and take care of a baby for the rest of the day? And you think that would make her less grumpy and tired?

Vote comment up
67
67points
Vote comment down
reply
familiedito64 avatar
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

BP’s title is a misleading; she did not write INSTEAD of looking after the baby, she did both, and regular work too.

Vote comment up
59
59points
Vote comment down
reply
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

TBF it's not BP that's making that mistake, but the OP of the complaint it's quoting.

Vote comment up
22
22points
Vote comment down
reply
iris_cg_jans avatar
Iris
Iris
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

title should be "dad outraged by jealousy after learning his wife is an incredibly talented hard working woman"

Vote comment up
43
43points
Vote comment down
reply
desiree_meredith avatar
Desiree Meredith
Desiree Meredith
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Agreed! I'm in complete awe of this woman. If I had even an ounce of her resolve and determination, I'd be in a much better place financially and mentally. This, what I'm doing right now, is what I do on my breaks. What a waste of time.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
