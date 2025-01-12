Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Gets A Reality Check About His “Evil Stepmother” Wife After Things Escalate Into Ultimatum
Family, Relationships

Man Gets A Reality Check About His “Evil Stepmother” Wife After Things Escalate Into Ultimatum

Managing stepchildren in a relationship might be tough, but ultimately if you are willing to love and communicate, it shouldn’t be that much of an issue. Unfortunately, some folks can’t just accept that being with someone often does mean finding space in your relationship for the people they bring with them.

A man asked if he was wrong to tell his wife to get out after she threatened to kick out her step kids. He detailed his suspicions that she never liked his kids in the first place and readers did their best to give him some suggestions as to what to do in this messy situation.

    Some folks just don’t like their partner’s kids

    Image credits: thelivephotos (not the actual photo)

    But one dad decided to ask his wife to leave when she started making demands about his children

    Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

    He gave a few clarifications later

    Image credits: purpose_of_dune

    A mixed family like this will always have some issues they need to work through

    Step-family dynamics are always a bit messy and complicated, even when both parties are relatively well meaning. For example, in this case, the husband wasn’t even the one with custody until later, adding another layer of complication. Even in the best of circumstances, looking after four kids of varying ages is just a lot of work. Add in the initial lack of familiarity and trust and it’s easy to see how things can get difficult fast.

    This story also highlights the difficulties many mixed families face, where the father is basically asked to pick between his role as a parent and as a spouse. Fortunately, he seems more committed to the former, but it’s not an enviable position to be in. It can be very hard to be brutally honest with someone you are in a relationship with. This is why it’s often best to “ease into” mixing a family in this way, it’s not something you can just start doing without open discussions.

    However, some readers note that he probably should have been more “brutally honest” early in the relationship, because they wonder how he didn’t notice that she disliked his children. It’s perhaps worth cutting him a bit of slack, since most people aren’t necessarily as blatant about their “dislikes” when it comes to other’s family members.

    But it’s pretty clear the wife is just being sneaky

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Similarly, perhaps he thought that there needed to be an adjustment period as well, it can be hard to suddenly share the house with two new children who both now need your partner’s attention. So it seems more likely that the new wife just kept her feelings to herself for the most part and was just waiting for a moment to “strike.” Unfortunately, it is often the step-parent who is responsible for any issues kids might have.

    All in all, he did make the right decision in the end. While it’s a difficult question, picking your kids over a grown person just makes more sense, particularly when they seem ready to lie and manipulate to get what they want. This is not the sort of person one wants to be married to and certainly not the sort of person to keep your kids around.

    The fact that she is trying to use her own children and other family members is just as much of a red flag, which, hopefully many of the commenters could make him understand. It’s worth noting that even the YTA comments didn’t actually think he was wrong and were just criticizing his choice of partner in the first place.

    Some readers still wanted more details

    Most thought he had a point and he chatted with some commenters

    Many readers thought the wife was being unreasonable

    A few thought he still could have handled it better

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There’s a reason that evil step parent memes are popular in virtually every culture. Every decent parent MUST provide for their natural children in case of death of natural parent. Also tell your wife to get a job or to get out.

    paulwerner_1 avatar
    BradGfromDaBoo
    BradGfromDaBoo
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    call Dr Phil he'll straighten her out and if not and it can't be worked out you should never expect someone to choose them over your children

    camilleflournoy avatar
    CF
    CF
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Update 1: https://www.reddit.com/r/AITAH/s/ZgReLA1Ha0 Update 2: https://www.reddit.com/u/purpose_of_dune/s/O3ycVQv0yM

