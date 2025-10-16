Woman So Mad At Husband She Misses Calls From The Hospital Where He Ended Up After Their Argument

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
The impact of words varies, depending on the relationship with the person who uttered them. Slurs from a random internet troll may not be as impactful as harsh words from your boss or your spouse. And as you may expect, insults from the latter likely bear the most weight.
A man endured such a cruel experience from his wife, who told him he was “replaceable” during a heated argument. The damage was so severe that it landed him in the hospital and almost cost him his life. Scroll down for the lengthy story.
Hurtful words can be greatly damaging in a marriage
Man sitting on couch with arms crossed, looking upset and reflecting on missed hospital calls after an argument with wife.
As children, we subscribed to the idea that “sticks and stones may break our bones, but words can never hurt.” But as we grow older, we may come to realize that this statement couldn’t be any further from the truth.
According to author and trauma expert Dr. Jennifer Fraser, insults can cause long-term physical damage to the brain. In her article for Psychology Today, Dr. Fraser described how different forms of verbal mistreatment, such as insults, may cause erosion in several parts of the brain, particularly the connections between the left and right hemispheres.
Dr. Fraser also noted findings from scientists over the last two decades of studies, revealing how the brains of people who endured verbal bullying from people around them had neurological scars, which may manifest through aggression, anxiety, depression, and more.
Contempt is another issue that may fuel insults, much like what the husband experienced. According to the Gottman Institute, it is likely driven by long-simmering negative emotions about a partner, which can erupt at any time.
Gottman-certified therapist Dr. Kathy McMahon adds that contempt is only found in distressed marriages, which is why changing this behavior is a “go-to treatment option.”
In an article for Couples Therapy Inc., Dr. McMahon encourages couples to aim for greater respect. But if the damage was impactful, she advises seeking professional help. In this case, the story may help the couple gain a better understanding of each other and prevent similar situations from happening again.
Reactions from commenters came pouring in
Alt text: Woman so mad at husband misses calls from hospital after their heated argument causes crisis.
Woman so mad at husband missing hospital calls after their argument, showing anger and regret in a tense moment.
Reddit comment about anger and kindness, emphasizing consequences of being mad at husband and missing hospital calls.
Comment advising a man to take space and care for his health after an argument with his wife linked to hospital stress.
Screenshot of an online comment expressing strong feelings about a woman so mad at her husband she misses calls from the hospital after their argument.
Screenshot of a comment reading Replace her with someone who really love you NTA woman mad at husband misses hospital calls after argument
Woman upset with husband, missing urgent hospital calls after their heated argument leaves him hospitalized.
Text conversation expressing anger and concern after a woman misses calls from the hospital following an argument with her husband.
Comment text on a white background about a woman so mad at her husband she misses calls from the hospital after their argument.
Comment discussing a woman so mad at her husband she misses calls from the hospital after their argument.
Woman upset at husband missing hospital calls after their heated argument and his emergency hospitalization.
Alt text: Woman so mad at husband missing hospital calls after their argument, showing emotional struggle and concern.
Woman upset with husband after argument, missing crucial calls from hospital where he was admitted.
Comment expressing frustration about a woman missing hospital calls after a heated argument with her husband.
Alt text: Woman so mad at husband missing calls from hospital after argument, showing tension and regret in relationship.
Comment about woman so mad at husband missing hospital calls after argument, discussing relationship and resolution advice.
Woman upset and missing important hospital calls after argument with husband leads to his hospitalization.
The man shared new developments in the story
Text update from a woman so mad at husband, explaining how she missed calls from the hospital after their argument.
Text excerpt about a woman feeling alone and reflecting on separation after missing calls from hospital where her husband ended up.
Woman upset and missing calls from hospital after argument with husband who ended up there
Young man looking worried while talking on phone, representing hospital calls missed after argument with wife.
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place
