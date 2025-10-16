Woman So Mad At Husband She Misses Calls From The Hospital Where He Ended Up After Their Argument

ADVERTISEMENT

The impact of words varies, depending on the relationship with the person who uttered them. Slurs from a random internet troll may not be as impactful as harsh words from your boss or your spouse. And as you may expect, insults from the latter likely bear the most weight.

A man endured such a cruel experience from his wife, who told him he was “replaceable” during a heated argument. The damage was so severe that it landed him in the hospital and almost cost him his life. Scroll down for the lengthy story.

RELATED:

Hurtful words can be greatly damaging in a marriage

Man sitting on couch with arms crossed, looking upset and reflecting on missed hospital calls after an argument with wife.

Share icon

Image credits: DC Studio/Freepik (not the actual photo)

A woman told her husband that he was “replaceable,” which sent him to the hospital

Woman so mad at husband she misses calls from hospital after their argument shown in text story excerpt

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman so mad at husband she misses urgent hospital calls after their heated argument and his health declines.

Share icon

Text on a white background reads a person felt something was wrong, called paramedics, and suffered a heart attack.

Share icon

Woman so mad at husband misses hospital calls after argument, then visits him crying and holding his hands during recovery.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman upset and missing hospital calls after argument with husband, reflecting emotional distress and concern.

Share icon

Alt text: Woman upset and missing calls from hospital where husband ended up after argument, showing emotional distress and regret.

Share icon

Text excerpt about a woman missing hospital calls from her husband after their argument, highlighting relationship and health issues.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullet points of a woman so mad at husband, missing calls from hospital after their argument, highlighting relationship tension and concern.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman looking upset and distracted while sitting indoors near a window, reflecting anger and concern after argument.

Share icon

Image credits: pvproductions/Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man clarified some parts of his story

Woman so mad at husband after argument, missing important calls from hospital where he ended up unexpectedly

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman so mad at husband she misses calls from the hospital where he ended up after argument.

Share icon

Woman upset missing calls from hospital where husband ended up after their argument, showing regret and concern.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman so mad at husband, missing hospital calls after their argument, reflecting on relationship struggles and separation plans.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post with update about missed calls from the hospital after woman is mad at husband following argument.

Share icon

Image credits: Choice_Evidence1983

Harsh words can have a lasting and damaging impact on the individual

Man sitting on the floor in a bedroom, looking distressed and holding his head, reflecting anger and regret.

Share icon

Image credits: BillionPhotos/Freepik (not the actual photo)

As children, we subscribed to the idea that “sticks and stones may break our bones, but words can never hurt.” But as we grow older, we may come to realize that this statement couldn’t be any further from the truth.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to author and trauma expert Dr. Jennifer Fraser, insults can cause long-term physical damage to the brain. In her article for Psychology Today, Dr. Fraser described how different forms of verbal mistreatment, such as insults, may cause erosion in several parts of the brain, particularly the connections between the left and right hemispheres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Fraser also noted findings from scientists over the last two decades of studies, revealing how the brains of people who endured verbal bullying from people around them had neurological scars, which may manifest through aggression, anxiety, depression, and more.

Contempt is another issue that may fuel insults, much like what the husband experienced. According to the Gottman Institute, it is likely driven by long-simmering negative emotions about a partner, which can erupt at any time.

Gottman-certified therapist Dr. Kathy McMahon adds that contempt is only found in distressed marriages, which is why changing this behavior is a “go-to treatment option.”

In an article for Couples Therapy Inc., Dr. McMahon encourages couples to aim for greater respect. But if the damage was impactful, she advises seeking professional help. In this case, the story may help the couple gain a better understanding of each other and prevent similar situations from happening again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reactions from commenters came pouring in

Alt text: Woman so mad at husband misses calls from hospital after their heated argument causes crisis.

Share icon

Woman so mad at husband missing hospital calls after their argument, showing anger and regret in a tense moment.

Share icon

Reddit comment about anger and kindness, emphasizing consequences of being mad at husband and missing hospital calls.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising a man to take space and care for his health after an argument with his wife linked to hospital stress.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing strong feelings about a woman so mad at her husband she misses calls from the hospital after their argument.

Screenshot of a comment reading Replace her with someone who really love you NTA woman mad at husband misses hospital calls after argument

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman upset with husband, missing urgent hospital calls after their heated argument leaves him hospitalized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation expressing anger and concern after a woman misses calls from the hospital following an argument with her husband.

Comment text on a white background about a woman so mad at her husband she misses calls from the hospital after their argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman so mad at her husband she misses calls from the hospital after their argument.

Woman upset at husband missing hospital calls after their heated argument and his emergency hospitalization.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman so mad at husband missing hospital calls after their argument, showing emotional struggle and concern.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman upset with husband after argument, missing crucial calls from hospital where he was admitted.

Comment expressing frustration about a woman missing hospital calls after a heated argument with her husband.

Alt text: Woman so mad at husband missing calls from hospital after argument, showing tension and regret in relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about woman so mad at husband missing hospital calls after argument, discussing relationship and resolution advice.

Woman upset and missing important hospital calls after argument with husband leads to his hospitalization.

The man shared new developments in the story

Text update from a woman so mad at husband, explaining how she missed calls from the hospital after their argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman feeling alone and reflecting on separation after missing calls from hospital where her husband ended up.

Share icon

Woman upset and missing calls from hospital after argument with husband who ended up there

Share icon

Young man looking worried while talking on phone, representing hospital calls missed after argument with wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Stockbusters/Freepik (not the actual photo)

According to him, his wife wasn’t handling their separation well

Text excerpt showing a woman so mad at husband she misses calls from the hospital where he ended up after an argument.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman so mad at husband she misses important hospital calls after their intense argument shown in a serious emotional moment.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman angry at husband missing hospital calls after argument, reflecting on marriage and counseling experience.

Share icon

Woman upset at husband, missing hospital calls after their heated argument and his unexpected hospitalization.

Share icon

Text showing a woman so mad at husband, missing calls from the hospital where he ended up after their argument.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background describing a man apologizing to his wife after a harsh argument, reflecting woman so mad at husband.

Share icon

Text excerpt about forgiving and giving another chance despite feelings of revenge, related to woman mad at husband missing hospital calls.

Share icon

Woman looking out the window, upset and contemplative, reflecting the emotion of missing calls from the hospital after an argument.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm/ Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

For his part, the author also admitted to sorely missing his wife while they weren’t together

Text excerpt showing a woman so mad at husband she misses hospital calls after their argument, describing changed dynamics.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text from a screen showing a personal reflection on continuing couples counseling and missing the spouse after time apart.

Share icon

Sad woman missing calls from hospital where husband ended up after their argument, feeling regret and worry.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman so mad at husband she misses hospital calls after their argument, highlighting regret and emotional distance between them.

Share icon

Woman frustrated at husband, missing important calls from the hospital after their heated argument.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about woman focusing on herself and improving communication after missing hospital calls during anger with husband.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman so mad at husband she misses urgent calls from the hospital after their heated argument.

Share icon

People had mixed reactions to the update

Woman so mad at husband she misses urgent calls from hospital after their argument, showing regret and concern.

Share icon

Woman upset at husband after argument, missing hospital calls where he ended up, showing distress and regret.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a forum expressing concern about a woman mad at her husband, missing hospital calls after their argument.

Share icon

Woman looking upset and frustrated after missing calls from the hospital where her husband ended up post-argument.

Share icon

Comment discussing a woman so mad at husband she misses calls from the hospital after their argument and marriage struggles.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman angry at her husband, missing calls from the hospital where he ended up.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text on a white background discussing a woman so mad at her husband she misses hospital calls after their argument.

Share icon

Alt text: Woman so mad at husband she misses urgent calls from hospital after their heated argument.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing forgiveness and moving past hurtful words after an argument.

Share icon

Screenshot of online comment discussing a woman missing hospital calls from her husband after their argument.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship advice after a woman misses hospital calls following a fight with her husband.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT