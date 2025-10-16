Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman So Mad At Husband She Misses Calls From The Hospital Where He Ended Up After Their Argument
Man looking upset sitting on couch, reflecting tension from argument and missed hospital calls from wife.
Couples, Relationships

Woman So Mad At Husband She Misses Calls From The Hospital Where He Ended Up After Their Argument

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

The impact of words varies, depending on the relationship with the person who uttered them. Slurs from a random internet troll may not be as impactful as harsh words from your boss or your spouse. And as you may expect, insults from the latter likely bear the most weight. 

A man endured such a cruel experience from his wife, who told him he was “replaceable” during a heated argument. The damage was so severe that it landed him in the hospital and almost cost him his life. Scroll down for the lengthy story. 

RELATED:

    Hurtful words can be greatly damaging in a marriage

    Man sitting on couch with arms crossed, looking upset and reflecting on missed hospital calls after an argument with wife.

    Image credits: DC Studio/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A woman told her husband that he was “replaceable,” which sent him to the hospital

    Woman so mad at husband she misses calls from hospital after their argument shown in text story excerpt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman so mad at husband she misses urgent hospital calls after their heated argument and his health declines.

    Text on a white background reads a person felt something was wrong, called paramedics, and suffered a heart attack.

    Woman so mad at husband misses hospital calls after argument, then visits him crying and holding his hands during recovery.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Woman upset and missing hospital calls after argument with husband, reflecting emotional distress and concern.

    Alt text: Woman upset and missing calls from hospital where husband ended up after argument, showing emotional distress and regret.

    Text excerpt about a woman missing hospital calls from her husband after their argument, highlighting relationship and health issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bullet points of a woman so mad at husband, missing calls from hospital after their argument, highlighting relationship tension and concern.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman looking upset and distracted while sitting indoors near a window, reflecting anger and concern after argument.

    Image credits: pvproductions/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man clarified some parts of his story

    Woman so mad at husband after argument, missing important calls from hospital where he ended up unexpectedly

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing a woman so mad at husband she misses calls from the hospital where he ended up after argument.

    Woman upset missing calls from hospital where husband ended up after their argument, showing regret and concern.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman so mad at husband, missing hospital calls after their argument, reflecting on relationship struggles and separation plans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post with update about missed calls from the hospital after woman is mad at husband following argument.

    Image credits: Choice_Evidence1983

    Harsh words can have a lasting and damaging impact on the individual

    Man sitting on the floor in a bedroom, looking distressed and holding his head, reflecting anger and regret.

    Image credits: BillionPhotos/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    As children, we subscribed to the idea that “sticks and stones may break our bones, but words can never hurt.” But as we grow older, we may come to realize that this statement couldn’t be any further from the truth. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to author and trauma expert Dr. Jennifer Fraser, insults can cause long-term physical damage to the brain. In her article for Psychology Today, Dr. Fraser described how different forms of verbal mistreatment, such as insults, may cause erosion in several parts of the brain, particularly the connections between the left and right hemispheres. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dr. Fraser also noted findings from scientists over the last two decades of studies, revealing how the brains of people who endured verbal bullying from people around them had neurological scars, which may manifest through aggression, anxiety, depression, and more. 

    Contempt is another issue that may fuel insults, much like what the husband experienced. According to the Gottman Institute, it is likely driven by long-simmering negative emotions about a partner, which can erupt at any time. 

    Gottman-certified therapist Dr. Kathy McMahon adds that contempt is only found in distressed marriages, which is why changing this behavior is a “go-to treatment option.” 

    In an article for Couples Therapy Inc., Dr. McMahon encourages couples to aim for greater respect. But if the damage was impactful, she advises seeking professional help. In this case, the story may help the couple gain a better understanding of each other and prevent similar situations from happening again. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reactions from commenters came pouring in

    Alt text: Woman so mad at husband misses calls from hospital after their heated argument causes crisis.

    Woman so mad at husband missing hospital calls after their argument, showing anger and regret in a tense moment.

    Reddit comment about anger and kindness, emphasizing consequences of being mad at husband and missing hospital calls.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment advising a man to take space and care for his health after an argument with his wife linked to hospital stress.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing strong feelings about a woman so mad at her husband she misses calls from the hospital after their argument.

    Screenshot of a comment reading Replace her with someone who really love you NTA woman mad at husband misses hospital calls after argument

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman upset with husband, missing urgent hospital calls after their heated argument leaves him hospitalized.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation expressing anger and concern after a woman misses calls from the hospital following an argument with her husband.

    Comment text on a white background about a woman so mad at her husband she misses calls from the hospital after their argument.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a woman so mad at her husband she misses calls from the hospital after their argument.

    Woman upset at husband missing hospital calls after their heated argument and his emergency hospitalization.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Woman so mad at husband missing hospital calls after their argument, showing emotional struggle and concern.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman upset with husband after argument, missing crucial calls from hospital where he was admitted.

    Comment expressing frustration about a woman missing hospital calls after a heated argument with her husband.

    Alt text: Woman so mad at husband missing calls from hospital after argument, showing tension and regret in relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about woman so mad at husband missing hospital calls after argument, discussing relationship and resolution advice.

    Woman upset and missing important hospital calls after argument with husband leads to his hospitalization.

    The man shared new developments in the story

    Text update from a woman so mad at husband, explaining how she missed calls from the hospital after their argument.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a woman feeling alone and reflecting on separation after missing calls from hospital where her husband ended up.

    Woman upset and missing calls from hospital after argument with husband who ended up there

    Young man looking worried while talking on phone, representing hospital calls missed after argument with wife.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Stockbusters/Freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to him, his wife wasn’t handling their separation well

    Text excerpt showing a woman so mad at husband she misses calls from the hospital where he ended up after an argument.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman so mad at husband she misses important hospital calls after their intense argument shown in a serious emotional moment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman angry at husband missing hospital calls after argument, reflecting on marriage and counseling experience.

    Woman upset at husband, missing hospital calls after their heated argument and his unexpected hospitalization.

    Text showing a woman so mad at husband, missing calls from the hospital where he ended up after their argument.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background describing a man apologizing to his wife after a harsh argument, reflecting woman so mad at husband.

    Text excerpt about forgiving and giving another chance despite feelings of revenge, related to woman mad at husband missing hospital calls.

    Woman looking out the window, upset and contemplative, reflecting the emotion of missing calls from the hospital after an argument.

    Image credits: EyeEm/ Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For his part, the author also admitted to sorely missing his wife while they weren’t together

    Text excerpt showing a woman so mad at husband she misses hospital calls after their argument, describing changed dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from a screen showing a personal reflection on continuing couples counseling and missing the spouse after time apart.

    Sad woman missing calls from hospital where husband ended up after their argument, feeling regret and worry.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman so mad at husband she misses hospital calls after their argument, highlighting regret and emotional distance between them.

    Woman frustrated at husband, missing important calls from the hospital after their heated argument.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about woman focusing on herself and improving communication after missing hospital calls during anger with husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Woman so mad at husband she misses urgent calls from the hospital after their heated argument.

    People had mixed reactions to the update

    Woman so mad at husband she misses urgent calls from hospital after their argument, showing regret and concern.

    Woman upset at husband after argument, missing hospital calls where he ended up, showing distress and regret.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a forum expressing concern about a woman mad at her husband, missing hospital calls after their argument.

    Woman looking upset and frustrated after missing calls from the hospital where her husband ended up post-argument.

    Comment discussing a woman so mad at husband she misses calls from the hospital after their argument and marriage struggles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman angry at her husband, missing calls from the hospital where he ended up.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a white background discussing a woman so mad at her husband she misses hospital calls after their argument.

    Alt text: Woman so mad at husband she misses urgent calls from hospital after their heated argument.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing forgiveness and moving past hurtful words after an argument.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing a woman missing hospital calls from her husband after their argument.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing relationship advice after a woman misses hospital calls following a fight with her husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    1

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know someone whose partner got angry at some shrubs that had been planted in the wrong spot. The anger caused a fatal heart attack. Very sad outcome over something so trivial.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    timgearing_1 avatar
    Tim Gearing
    Tim Gearing
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know someone whose partner got angry at some shrubs that had been planted in the wrong spot. The anger caused a fatal heart attack. Very sad outcome over something so trivial.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT