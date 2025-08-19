Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Tells Wife She “Couldn’t Do It Without Him,” Watches Her Prove Him Wrong
Man looking stressed and frustrated sitting on couch, highlighting tension in a marriage where wife proves him wrong.
Couples, Relationships

Man Tells Wife She “Couldn’t Do It Without Him,” Watches Her Prove Him Wrong

We are no longer living in the 1950s. It’s widely expected that husbands play their part when it comes to helping with housework and raising kids. Teamwork makes the dream work after all. But even so, you’ll often find that women do the bulk of the heavy lifting in the relationship, while men get praised for doing the bare minimum.

A guy recently opened up about a fight he’d had with his wife, and how he’d basically told her that she wouldn’t cope without him. Boy, did she prove him wrong. The woman iced out her husband and got on with it. Now he’s paranoid that she’s replaced him. And netizens are having a field day helping him see the light.

RELATED:

    They generally have a good relationship, and he believes he helps out enough with the kids

    Image credits: gpointstudio / freepik

    But when he reminded her that he works all day, he wasn’t expecting the backlash that followed

    Image credits: Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash

    Image credits: volodymyr-t / Freepik

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / freepik

    Image credits: get-a-lifee

    “Misogyny”: people gave their very blunt opinions on the matter

    He revealed a week later that his wife was on a roll without him, and he was terrified

    Image credits: syda_productions / freepik

    Image credits: freepik

    “Are you really this daft?”People weren’t afraid to call out the husband

    The guy posted an update, revealing that he’s done a lot of work on himself

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik

    Image credits: get-a-lifee

    In yet another update, the husband came across as a completely changed man

    Image credits: get-a-lifee

    Traditional gender roles have shifted, but not enough, it would seem

    Back in the ‘80s, a British survey found that 48% of people agreed that “a man’s job is to earn money and a woman’s to look after the home.”

    Fast forward, and things have changed. In 2023, only 9% of respondents gave a thumbs up to that statement.

    6,638 people took part in the British Social Attitudes (BSA) Survey, and more than three-quarters of them said domestic labour should be split.

    Interestingly, in 1983, the female employment rate for 16-64-year-olds was 54%. By 2023, it stood at 72%. But despite more women holding down jobs, it turns out they’re still doing the bulk of the housework.

    “When those who lived in mixed-sex households were questioned on what actually happens behind closed doors, 63% of women said they did more than their fair share of the housework,” reports the BBC. “Just 22% of men said they shouldered most of the burden, with 32% admitting they do less than they should.”

    A recent American study arrived at similar results. Researchers from the University of Alberta found that the division of household labour remains imbalanced from young adulthood to middle age and even during child-rearing years, when men contribute less than normal.

    “Women are still doing the lion’s share of housework years into their relationships, revealing an uneven gender divide that continues to linger,” notes the university’s site.

    The team analyzed the trajectories of dozens of couples and looked at each person’s contribution to cooking, kitchen cleaning, grocery shopping, housecleaning, laundry, and overall housework from the ages of 25 to 50. 

    They also measured who was doing household chores at ages 25, 32, 43, and 50, while raising children.

    “There were no tasks where men did the most or even where the work was equally shared,” revealed the study. “When raising children, men also contributed less than normal to doing the chores.”

    The researchers said the findings fit with gender theories that suggest parenthood is an “institution that reinforces traditional gender roles.”

    Many people praised the man for finally seeing the light

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited)

    My ex was an alcoholic. I couldn't stand it, couldn't stand spending hours cleaning up after a drunk. We divorced. He said I'd never make it without him. Three years later he died in hospital. His adult son had to hire a biohazard clean up company to clean out his father's house. They had to remove all the carpet, the subflooring, some of the drywall, and gut the bathroom. All of the furniture had to be thrown out. The house was brand new when his father moved in three years earlier. He thought I couldn't make it without him, he died without me.

