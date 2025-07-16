ADVERTISEMENT

The 1950s was a fascinating decade caught between the end of World War II and the cultural revolution of the 60s and these 39 photographs capture that unique moment from around the globe. From the bustling streets of Baghdad to the quiet neighborhoods of New Orleans, from Bangkok's shipping docks to Florida's growing suburbs, these images show how different yet surprisingly similar life was across continents. You'll see children walking to school, families shopping, parades celebrating just about anything, and the cars, trains, and buses that kept the world moving. It's a snapshot of humanity during a time when the world felt both smaller and more mysterious than it does today.