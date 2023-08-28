Woman Asks The Internet If She Should Be Worried That Cameras Are Off When Husband Is Home Alone
Trust is a vital part of every healthy relationship, so when Reddit user Why_Are_You_Staring began doubting her husband’s honesty, she decided to try and find out what exactly was going on.
In a post on the subreddit r/AITAH, the woman explained that she noticed their home cameras glitching whenever he was there alone. She confronted her partner about it, but he firmly refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing and the problems persisted.
Thus, the community got interested in their case and started sharing their takes on the situation.
This woman noticed her home cameras were acting weirdly whenever her husband was there alone
Image credits: HS You (not the actual photo)
So she confronted him about it
The man swore he wasn’t doing anything that would upset her
Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)
Image credits: u/why_are_you_staring
Fair do’s to her for fessing up that her original telling of the story was… less than balanced.
