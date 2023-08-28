 Woman Asks The Internet If She Should Be Worried That Cameras Are Off When Husband Is Home Alone | Bored Panda
Woman Asks The Internet If She Should Be Worried That Cameras Are Off When Husband Is Home Alone
34points
Relationships, Science & Technology

Woman Asks The Internet If She Should Be Worried That Cameras Are Off When Husband Is Home Alone

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Trust is a vital part of every healthy relationship, so when Reddit user Why_Are_You_Staring began doubting her husband’s honesty, she decided to try and find out what exactly was going on.

In a post on the subreddit r/AITAH, the woman explained that she noticed their home cameras glitching whenever he was there alone. She confronted her partner about it, but he firmly refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing and the problems persisted.

Thus, the community got interested in their case and started sharing their takes on the situation.

This woman noticed her home cameras were acting weirdly whenever her husband was there alone

Image credits: HS You (not the actual photo)

So she confronted him about it

The man swore he wasn’t doing anything that would upset her

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/why_are_you_staring

People online had more questions for the original poster (OP)

And some of them were quite suspicious

Conversely, many also blamed the woman for spying

But a notable portion also thought that it was the technology malfunctioning, not their relationship

Eventually, the husband noticed the story online and shared his point of view

And the wife also publicly responded

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Jaap
Jaap
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They say NTA? What a creepy control freak to put cameras on when he's home and check them. Eeww. And why doesn't he just say bugger off, none of your business what I do and I just shut them off or get rid of these things altogether.

4
4points
reply
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fair do’s to her for fessing up that her original telling of the story was… less than balanced.

1
1point
reply
POST
