Man Loses Dog And Trust In Wife On The Same Day After She Puts Their Dog Down Without Telling Him

ADVERTISEMENT

There are millions of heartbreaking things in the world, and losing a pet is one of them. However, losing them without a chance to say goodbye? That’s a whole different kind of heartbreak.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) is struggling to process his emotions after returning from a work trip just to find out that his wife put down their dog while he was away.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It can feel like a punch in the gut when someone makes a decision about a matter that directly affects you without your consent

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author’s dog had been with him through thick and thin for over ten years and was slowing down a bit

Image credits: PeterGibb832

Share icon

Image credits: kamchatka / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

He went for a work trip and left the dog in his wife’s care, but learned his wife had put her down upon his return

Image credits: PeterGibb832

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

His wife insisted that she had no choice and that she wanted to spare him the pain of seeing his dog suffer

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: PeterGibb832

He was angry and heartbroken because she didn’t inform him before making such a monumental decision

For the OP, his dog wasn’t just a pet; she was family. The golden retriever had been with him for 12 years—longer than his marriage. She was there through life’s ups and downs, and she meant a lot to him. So, when he had to leave for a work trip that would last a week, he trusted his wife to care for the dog, and not to make irreversible decisions behind his back.

The OP noted that the dog wasn’t in obvious distress before he left. She was slowing down, sure, but there was no sign that she was at death’s door. However, when he returned from his trip, he returned to an empty home. No barks, no waiting at the door. But probably nothing could have prepared him for the news he was about to hear.

By the time he asked his wife where their dog was, she admitted to putting her down. According to her, the dog’s condition worsened while the OP was away, and the vet advised euthanasia. His wife insisted she did it out of kindness. Rather than burdening him with the pain of seeing the dog suffer, she made the call herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the OP wasn’t convinced. In fact, he knew his wife had a tendency to overreact, so he was left wondering if she had just overreacted to the dog’s illness. To get answers, the OP called the vet but he didn’t get a response.

Share icon

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Pet Honesty shares that the bond between humans and pets is one of the strongest emotional connections in the world, as they offer comfort, reduce stress, and improve mental health. Things that are increasingly important in today’s world. They report that studies have shown that pet owners often experience higher self-esteem, better physical fitness, and lower stress levels.

The OP’s wife claimed that she put the dog down to save her husband the pain of seeing her suffer; however, the Counselling Directory states that one of the major reasons there is a breakdown in communication among couples is due to assumptions. “Making assumptions about the other’s thoughts or intentions can lead to misunderstandings,” they state on their website.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to coach and motivational speaker Tony Robbins, it is very important for partners to at least consider their spouse when making decisions and not assume they would feel a certain way about a situation. This is what makes for a healthy relationship where there is mutual respect and trust as it strengthens the bond.

In an update, the OP said he had called the vet and wasn’t sure what to think anymore. What do you think about this situation? Do you think the wife was justified in making the decision alone, giving the reason she provided, or should she have consulted her husband first?

Netizens insisted the author’s wife was wrong for putting the dog down without letting him know and even suggested it would be a dealbreaker for them

ADVERTISEMENT