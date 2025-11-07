Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Upset Husband Assumed She Planned Thanksgiving When She Has Never Done That
Woman upset and shocked during a heated argument with husband about Thanksgiving plans in a kitchen setting.
Family, Relationships

Woman Upset Husband Assumed She Planned Thanksgiving When She Has Never Done That

Thanksgiving can dish up all sorts of family drama. From where to host, what to serve, and who is invited… While it’s meant to be a time of gratitude and connection, we’ve seen far too many stories about fights breaking out around the table, or in the run-up to the big holiday.

One mom has shared how her husband expected the turkey to deliver and cook itself. Well, not really. But he did assume that his wife had made all the plans by herself. When she informed him that she hadn’t bought anything, hadn’t planned anything, and didn’t intend to, the husband completely lost it.

    Thanksgiving is a time for loved ones to gather and express gratitude

    Woman carving Thanksgiving turkey at festive table with classic side dishes in warm holiday setting

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / unspalsh (not the actual photo)

    But one mom has gone cold turkey on the holiday, after her family assumed she’d plan everything alone

    Woman upset as husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving despite never hosting the event or making plans before.

    Text excerpt showing a woman upset as her husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving despite never doing so.

    Text conversation showing confusion over who planned Thanksgiving and mention of not knowing about the turkey delivery.

    Woman upset as husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving despite never doing that before, feeling confused and unheard.

    Text excerpt from woman upset husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving, expressing she never planned Thanksgiving dinner before.

    Woman upset as husband assumes she planned Thanksgiving when she never did, causing tension and disappointment at home.

    Text on a white background showing a quote about questioning why husband waited until the last minute to plan Thanksgiving.

    Woman upset as husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving, causing tension and confusion over holiday expectations.

    Text showing a woman upset her husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving when she has never done that.

    Upset woman arguing with husband who assumed she planned Thanksgiving when she never did, in a home kitchen setting.

    Image credits: DC_Studio / envato (not the actual photo)

    She followed up by schooling some netizens who had felt the need to judge her

    Alt text: Text explaining a woman upset about her husband assuming she planned Thanksgiving despite never doing so before.

    Alt text: Woman upset as husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving though she never did, highlighting misunderstanding and holiday stress.

    Text discussing how kids do not care about Thanksgiving plans, highlighting family dynamics with upset woman and husband assumptions.

    Alt text: Woman upset as husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving despite never doing so before, highlighting misunderstandings in relationships

    Image credits: doaleapa

    “I work as well”: people had questions and the mom was happy to answer

    Comments on a woman upset as her husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving despite never doing so.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing food shopping responsibilities between a woman and her husband.

    Screenshot of online conversation discussing who usually makes holiday plans between family members before Thanksgiving.

    Reddit conversation showing a woman upset her husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving, highlighting communication issues.

    Some of the biggest mistakes you can make when hosting Thanksgiving, according to experts

    People enjoying a Thanksgiving dinner with wine and traditional dishes, highlighting a woman upset about planning assumptions.

    Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / unpslash (not the actual photo)

    Planning, preparing and cooking for a big holiday like Thanksgiving can come with its fair share of stress. Especially if you’re hosting a big crowd. “Cooking Thanksgiving dinner is a marathon, not a sprint,” say the experts over at food blog Delish. And that’s why they advise getting as much done ahead of the big day.

    Trying to do all your side dishes on the day of the gathering is likely to come back to bite you. So prepare things like cranberry sauce, stuffing and sweet potato casserole a day, or even a few days, before. This will free up time for you to spend on Thanksgiving cleaning your house, decorating, and handling any last-minute details that you might not have expected.

    One of the biggest mistakes you can make on the day, according to Delish’s experts, is to not have snacks out for your guests when they arrive. You could opt for fancy, festive appetizers but if you don’t have time, why not consider a simple cheese board?

    “Throw a couple blocks of cheese on a cutting board. Pour some roasted nuts into a serving dish. Open up a bag of chips,” they suggest. “It doesn’t have to be that deep—just have some sort of snack on deck.”

    You’ll be spending a lot of time running the kitchen (and eating), do you really want to add bartender duties to your day as well? Delish advises having a couple of bottles of wine available (if you’ll be doing alcoholic drinks), as well as a pre-made, batched cocktail that guest can help themselves to.

    You’ll want to make your table festive but don’t go overboard with decorations. “There are many important components that need to be there—like plates, wine glasses, water glasses, silverware, and serving dishes. You shouldn’t be wasting valuable real estate to make your table look like a department store display,” notes the food site.

    The experts add that tall taper candles and floral arrangements block the view across the table and make it harder for guests to celebrate together. “Instead, opt for a nice tablecloth, some tea lights, and a couple flowers in small vases. Leave the decorative pine cones and gourds alone,” they say.

    Etiquette site, Manners To Go notes that you shouldn’t feel bad asking your guests to chip in when it comes to Thanksgiving.

    “It’s perfectly fine to ask guests to bring a dish or contribute to the meal, especially for casual gatherings,” reads the site. It adds that you should always use polite language to convey the message. For example, “It would be wonderful if you could bring a dish, but of course, if that’s not possible, your presence is more than enough.”

    However you choose to celebrate or host Thanksgiving, remember it’s about gratitude and spending time with family and friends. Good luck!

    Netizens rallied behind the woman and called out the dad for his childish behavior

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman upset her husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving without doing so.

    Reddit comment discussing a woman upset as her husband assumes she planned Thanksgiving, highlighting sexist behavior.

    Comment discussing a woman upset her husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving dinner though she never has.

    Screenshot of an online comment reading I don't know nothing about no turkey expressing frustration about Thanksgiving planning conflict.

    Text excerpt discussing a woman upset over husband assuming she planned Thanksgiving without prior communication.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing woman upset as husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving without doing so.

    Comment expressing frustration about husband assuming woman planned Thanksgiving due to gender expectations in marriage discussions.

    Comment discussing a woman upset after her husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving despite never doing so.

    Comment discussing a woman upset her husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving when she has never done that.

    Text conversation showing a woman upset her husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving despite never doing that before.

    Text comment on a white background expressing frustration about a husband assuming Thanksgiving plans without the wife’s involvement.

    Woman upset as husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving when she has never organized the holiday before.

    Comment discussing a woman upset her husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving when she has never done that.

    Text post discussing a woman upset because her husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving though she never did.

    Quite a few people agreed that the entire family should pull their weight

    Woman upset as husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving despite never doing it before, highlighting miscommunication and gender role assumptions.

    Comment discussing a woman upset her husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving when she has never done that.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a situation about a woman upset her husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving.

    Comment discussing woman upset as husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving dinner she never organized.

    Comment discussing a woman upset after husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving despite never doing so.

    “Not fair to the kids”: some felt the mother could do better

    Comment discussing a woman upset her husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving when she has never done that.

    Woman upset as husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving, causing tension over traditional holiday roles and expectations.

    Comment discussing a woman upset her husband assumed she planned Thanksgiving despite never doing so.

    Comment discussing responsibility for Thanksgiving dinner planning and the upset woman and husband misunderstanding.

    Family
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    The only way you could have reasonably been expected to know is if there were say 11 households and you'd had the last 10 Thanksgivings in the other households, in which case it would make sense that your household was next to host. But even then, yes your husband should still be pulling his weight and should not have expected you to magic up the whole Thanksgiving feast yourself.

    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    Don't know who cooks the Thanksgiving meals OP usually eat but the meals my family pull together are awesome.

