Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wife Of Hawaii Doctor Accused Of Attempted Homicide Details Birthday Hike Attack
Woman speaking at microphone in courtroom, sharing details of Hawaii doctor attempted homicide birthday hike attack.
Crime, Society

Wife Of Hawaii Doctor Accused Of Attempted Homicide Details Birthday Hike Attack

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
2

20

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Arielle Konig, a 37-year-old Maui resident, travelled to Pali Puka Trail in Honolulu last year to celebrate her birthday alongside her husband, anesthesiologist Gerhardt Konig, 46, who allegedly attempted to throw her off a cliff.

Gerhardt was arrested on charges of second-degree homicide, for which he is now facing trial.

On March 24, exactly a year after having her life threatened, Arielle testified against her husband, recounting the events leading up to the alleged attack.

Highlights
  • Gerhardt Konig, a Hawaii-based doctor, allegedly attempted to throw her wife, Arielle, off a cliff in 2025.
  • She has now testified in court, revealing what she believed was the motive for her husband’s violence and how brutal the attack was.
  • Gerhardt, for his part, has pleaded not guilty to all the accusations.

“I’m screaming, and he’s telling me, ‘shut the f*** up. Nobody’s gonna hear you out here,’” Arielle told the jurors.

RELATED:

    The wife of Hawaii doctor Gerhardt Konig has shared how she survived a life-threatening attack by him

    Couple smiling at sunset on beach, related to wife of Hawaii doctor accused of attempted homicide details.

    Image credits: Facebook/Chronicles Of Olivia

    Arielle, a nuclear engineer, said her birthday hike was supposed to mark a turning point for their marriage after Gerhardt had found flirty WhatsApp messages she shared with a colleague in December 2024.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, as Arielle was standing 10 feet away from the cliff to take pictures, her husband grabbed her and reportedly said, “I’m so f***ing sick of this s***,” before allegedly pushing her towards the edge.

    Comment by Sandra Jane discussing emotional unavailability related to the wife of Hawaii doctor accused of attempted homicide.

    Wife of Hawaii doctor accused of attempted homicide testifying on the stand during courtroom proceedings.

    Image credits: ABC News

    Arielle recalled initially believing her husband’s actions were a joke, saying, “I was like, ‘what are you doing?’” 

    Gerhardt, though, she said, “had grabbed me really hard and was moving me.”

    “So we wrestled a little bit, and I threw myself onto the ground because there’s a lot of trees and shrubs there, so that I could hold on,” she further noted. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wife of Hawaii doctor accused of attempted homicide testifying in courtroom about birthday hike attack.

    Image credits: ABC News

    Arielle testified that her husband was on top of her at this point, adding that he had a syringe in his hand.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Gerhardt allegedly held her down with one hand and used the other to look for an object in his backpack.

    Comment from Kimberly Kessel expressing hope for justice in the wife of Hawaii doctor attempted homicide case.

    Alt text: Comment expressing sympathy for wife of Hawaii doctor accused of attempted homicide after birthday hike attack.

    She then saw him produce a vial, which made her realize he was trying to render her “unconscious” so he could drag her over the edge.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Arielle screamed, to which her husband responded, “Nobody’s coming to save you.”

    The wife told the court she fought back by biting Gerhardt’s forearm and pleaded with him to think of their two children

    Couple outdoors smiling with greenery in the background, related to wife of Hawaii doctor accused of attempted homicide.

    Image credits: Facebook/Kimbyrleigha

    “You’ll go to jail, and I’ll be d**d,” Arielle allegedly told her husband, to which he replied, “We don’t need you anymore. You’re done.”

    She said she continued screaming, hoping help would arrive — and it did.

    A passerby phoned 911, which caused her husband to freeze and allowed her to crawl away.

    Man with brown hair and blue shirt in police-style photo related to Hawaii doctor attempted homicide case.

    Image credits: Honolulu Police Department

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two female hikers then joined the first helper and assisted her down the trail.

    Gerhardt reportedly fled the scene amid the fiasco.

    Facebook comment by Shirley Fournier saying Guilty with two likes, related to wife of Hawaii doctor accused of attempted homicide.

    Comment from Joanie Baker discussing the importance of eyes as an organic identifier of a person's soul.

    Arielle was reportedly treated for severe scalp lacerations as her husband allegedly struck her up to 10 times during the attack, including with a rock.

    Prosecutors presented the first responders’ bodycam footage before the court following Arielle’s testimony

    Man wearing blue prison uniform stands in courtroom with officer behind him in Hawaii doctor attempted homicide case

    Image credits: ABC News

    The video shown in court on Wednesday, March 25, showed Arielle slowly walking down the trail, her face bloodied.

    The hikers who found her stayed close, helping her lower herself to the ground near a rocky area while trying to keep her alert.

    At one point, one of them held a bandage to her head. 

    Man in blue shirt listening attentively during a courtroom session about Hawaii doctor accused of attempted homicide.

    Image credits: NBC News

    Honolulu Police Department Officer Kevin Chun testified that Arielle appeared exhausted, short of breath, and confused when he arrived at the scene.

    Although jurors did not hear the audio from the footage, the video showed Arielle attempting to communicate through hand gestures

    Comment from Cindy York Pursley expressing surprise about no plea deal and conviction likelihood in attempted homicide case.

    Comment by Melissa Joy Peterson expressing disbelief about self-defense claim in a discussion on wife of Hawaii doctor accused of attempted homicide.

    In addition to the bodycam footage, jurors were shown photographs documenting the scene.

    An evidence specialist testified that images captured blood on leaves, branches, and the ground where the attack took place.

    Body camera footage shows wife of Hawaii doctor injured during birthday hike attack, detailing the a*****t and medical aid given.

    Image credits: Honolulu Police Department

    Investigators, per Fox News, collected multiple pieces of evidence, including a rock believed to be linked to the attack and clothing.

    Jurors also heard testimony about how police tracked down Gerhardt

    Man smiling outdoors on grass during a birthday hike, related to wife of Hawaii doctor accused of attempted homicide

    Image credits: ABC News

    Officer Chauncey Nicola said he spotted Gerhardt while driving in an unmarked van and noticed what appeared to be blood on his shirt.

    This led him to chase the vehicle into a grassy area, where a struggle ensued.

    Comment by Cyndi Wells questioning divorce, expressing concern about the wife of Hawaii doctor accused of attempted homicide.

    Close-up of a smiling man in a blue shirt related to the wife of Hawaii doctor accused of attempted homicide case.

    Image credits: ABC News

    Officer Riley Borges and more joined the pursuit after Gerhardt ran from the bushes and onto the roadway. He was ultimately arrested after officers tackled him to the ground.

    According to prosecutor Joel Garner’s opening statement, Gerhardt’s arrest came after he had called his teenage son and confessed to his wrongdoing.

    He allegedly said, “I’m not going to make it back. I tried to k**l Arielle, but she got away.”

    Gerhardt has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

    “She was so lucky people were nearby when she called out for help,” a netizen said about Arielle

    Woman commenting on a photo of Hawaii doctor accused of attempted homicide in a birthday hike attack discussion.

    Comment warning about dangers of scenic hikes with an unhinged partner, related to attempted homicide case in Hawaii.

    Comment about Hawaii doctor’s wife sharing details of birthday hike attack, expressing relief someone was nearby to help.

    Profile photo of Kristina Trujillo-Sanchez with text saying life in prison on a social media comment.

    Comment by Angela Brignall Doucet hoping for 20 years plus sentence in wife of Hawaii doctor attempted homicide case discussion.

    Comment by Manda Beth expressing support for wife of Hawaii doctor accused of attempted homicide in hike attack case.

    Comment expressing gratitude for intervention in attempted homicide case involving Hawaii doctor’s wife’s birthday hike attack.

    Comment from Redman Maxfield sharing thoughts on court testimony related to Hawaii doctor attempted homicide case.

    Comment by Brenda Bennett expressing doubt about allegations related to wife of Hawaii doctor accused of attempted homicide.

    Comment by Paula Duncan Raymond stating he has pleaded not guilty, reacting to the Hawaii doctor attempted homicide case details.

    Comment from Linda Eliza Bailie about a bear encounter during a birthday hike related to Hawaii doctor attempted homicide case.

    Comment from Ruby Reed emphasizing warning signs and urgency related to wife of Hawaii doctor attempted homicide case.

    Comment saying she’s brave in response to wife of Hawaii doctor accused of attempted homicide detailing birthday hike attack.

     

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    20

    2

    20

    2

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    thepretenders avatar
    Adrianna Wyld
    Adrianna Wyld
    Community Member
    17 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This title is awful. Sounds like she was the aggressor.

    5
    5points
    reply
    lyssajeanne avatar
    lyssajeanne
    lyssajeanne
    Community Member
    10 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    User avatar
    POST
    thepretenders avatar
    Adrianna Wyld
    Adrianna Wyld
    Community Member
    17 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This title is awful. Sounds like she was the aggressor.

    5
    5points
    reply
    lyssajeanne avatar
    lyssajeanne
    lyssajeanne
    Community Member
    10 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

    Back to Homepage
    More about Society
    Homepage
    Trending
    Society
    Homepage
    Next in Society
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT