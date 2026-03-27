Wife Of Hawaii Doctor Accused Of Attempted Homicide Details Birthday Hike Attack

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Arielle Konig, a 37-year-old Maui resident, travelled to Pali Puka Trail in Honolulu last year to celebrate her birthday alongside her husband, anesthesiologist Gerhardt Konig, 46, who allegedly attempted to throw her off a cliff.

Gerhardt was arrested on charges of second-degree homicide, for which he is now facing trial.

On March 24, exactly a year after having her life threatened, Arielle testified against her husband, recounting the events leading up to the alleged attack.

Highlights Gerhardt Konig, a Hawaii-based doctor, allegedly attempted to throw her wife, Arielle, off a cliff in 2025.

She has now testified in court, revealing what she believed was the motive for her husband’s violence and how brutal the attack was.

Gerhardt, for his part, has pleaded not guilty to all the accusations.

“I’m screaming, and he’s telling me, ‘shut the f*** up. Nobody’s gonna hear you out here,’” Arielle told the jurors.

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The wife of Hawaii doctor Gerhardt Konig has shared how she survived a life-threatening attack by him

Image credits: Facebook/Chronicles Of Olivia

Arielle, a nuclear engineer, said her birthday hike was supposed to mark a turning point for their marriage after Gerhardt had found flirty WhatsApp messages she shared with a colleague in December 2024.

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However, as Arielle was standing 10 feet away from the cliff to take pictures, her husband grabbed her and reportedly said, “I’m so f***ing sick of this s***,” before allegedly pushing her towards the edge.

Image credits: ABC News

Arielle recalled initially believing her husband’s actions were a joke, saying, “I was like, ‘what are you doing?’”

Gerhardt, though, she said, “had grabbed me really hard and was moving me.”

“So we wrestled a little bit, and I threw myself onto the ground because there’s a lot of trees and shrubs there, so that I could hold on,” she further noted.

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Image credits: ABC News

Arielle testified that her husband was on top of her at this point, adding that he had a syringe in his hand.

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Gerhardt allegedly held her down with one hand and used the other to look for an object in his backpack.

She then saw him produce a vial, which made her realize he was trying to render her “unconscious” so he could drag her over the edge.

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Arielle screamed, to which her husband responded, “Nobody’s coming to save you.”

The wife told the court she fought back by biting Gerhardt’s forearm and pleaded with him to think of their two children

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“You’ll go to jail, and I’ll be d**d,” Arielle allegedly told her husband, to which he replied, “We don’t need you anymore. You’re done.”

She said she continued screaming, hoping help would arrive — and it did.

A passerby phoned 911, which caused her husband to freeze and allowed her to crawl away.

Image credits: Honolulu Police Department

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Two female hikers then joined the first helper and assisted her down the trail.

Gerhardt reportedly fled the scene amid the fiasco.

Arielle was reportedly treated for severe scalp lacerations as her husband allegedly struck her up to 10 times during the attack, including with a rock.

Prosecutors presented the first responders’ bodycam footage before the court following Arielle’s testimony

Image credits: ABC News

The video shown in court on Wednesday, March 25, showed Arielle slowly walking down the trail, her face bloodied.

The hikers who found her stayed close, helping her lower herself to the ground near a rocky area while trying to keep her alert.

At one point, one of them held a bandage to her head.

Image credits: NBC News

Honolulu Police Department Officer Kevin Chun testified that Arielle appeared exhausted, short of breath, and confused when he arrived at the scene.

Although jurors did not hear the audio from the footage, the video showed Arielle attempting to communicate through hand gestures.

In addition to the bodycam footage, jurors were shown photographs documenting the scene.

An evidence specialist testified that images captured blood on leaves, branches, and the ground where the attack took place.

Image credits: Honolulu Police Department

Investigators, per Fox News, collected multiple pieces of evidence, including a rock believed to be linked to the attack and clothing.

Jurors also heard testimony about how police tracked down Gerhardt

Image credits: ABC News

Officer Chauncey Nicola said he spotted Gerhardt while driving in an unmarked van and noticed what appeared to be blood on his shirt.

This led him to chase the vehicle into a grassy area, where a struggle ensued.

Image credits: ABC News

Officer Riley Borges and more joined the pursuit after Gerhardt ran from the bushes and onto the roadway. He was ultimately arrested after officers tackled him to the ground.

According to prosecutor Joel Garner’s opening statement, Gerhardt’s arrest came after he had called his teenage son and confessed to his wrongdoing.

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He allegedly said, “I’m not going to make it back. I tried to k**l Arielle, but she got away.”

Gerhardt has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“She was so lucky people were nearby when she called out for help,” a netizen said about Arielle