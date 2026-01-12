Woman Never Wears A Bra At Home, It Suddenly Starts Bothering Her Husband

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost any woman knows: there’s nothing more satisfying than getting rid of your bra when you come home after work. Taking off the undergarment that has been stabbing you with its underwire and squeezing your ribs the entire day feels like freedom. Understandably, 35% of women say they go braless when working from home.

However, this woman couldn’t enjoy such freedom at home anymore since her husband’s friend started staying at their place. The guy thought that she should sacrifice her comfort to look “decent” in another man’s presence. She deemed his request unreasonable but still asked for unbiased opinions online.

A husband asked his wife to wear a bra at home while his friend was staying with them

Woman sitting alone at home, wearing casual clothes, showing discomfort related to not wearing a bra around husband.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

She, on the other hand, thought that she shouldn’t sacrifice comfort in her own house for a guest

Husband in a blue shirt looking thoughtful and bothered while sitting indoors, reflecting on his wife's choice at home

Image credits: EyeEm/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Text on screen showing a person questioning if not wearing a bra at home is justified or being stubborn.

Image credits: Candid-Chocolate-316

“The bra situation isn’t the only problem, unfortunately,” the wife opened up more in the comments

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing comfort and opinions about women not wearing bras at home and its impact on her husband.

Text conversation about marriage advice and a husband’s priorities, discussing modest clothing and financial contributions.

Comment about serious husband problem and discomfort caused by a man living in the house without contributing.

Couple having a tense conversation at home, highlighting discomfort from woman never wearing a bra around her husband.

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about a tenant being kicked out, with focus on issues from the landlord and tenant.

Most women find bras uncomfortable, but wear them because of social pressure

The pandemic changed a lot of ways that we used to live our lives. While working from home made us wear pajamas and sweats every day, for many women, that also meant they no longer needed to wear certain undergarments.

For a lot of women, bras are a component of a “going out” outfit. Whenever they go into public, they’re more likely to wear a bra. In fact, according to a 2023 YouGov poll, only 20% of American women wear a bra when relaxing at home. Many more women reserve wearing a bra for going to a restaurant (79%), a formal event (78%), or simply to a store (72%).

The majority of women, especially younger ones, firmly believe that they shouldn’t be shamed for going braless in public. And the average American agrees: 50% say it’s rather acceptable than unacceptable (38%).

The respondents in the YouGov poll also agreed that wearing a bra is more uncomfortable than not wearing one. Yet, most women do it because they’re afraid of what people might think or say. That’s especially true for younger women, as 45% say they feel social pressure to wear a bra.

Going braless in public or at work might be unacceptable

Nobody can tell people what to wear or not to wear at home. There are, however, some laws about what body parts people can’t show in public. In Indiana, for example, “the showing of the female breast” is considered public indecency. On the other hand, in New York, Utah, and Oklahoma, women can go topless in public, and not wearing a bra would also qualify.

Workplace attire etiquette, again, depends on the state. In New York City, for example, there is still no law in the dress code prohibiting women from not wearing a bra at work. As Susan Scafidi, the founder of the Fashion Law Institute, explained to The New York Times, an employer can “require an individual identifying as female to wear a bra or hide her [areolas], but only if the same rule applies to a male employee.”

Companies, of course, can implement their own dress codes. Some may choose to include “Female employees must wear bras” in their dress code. In 2010, there was one bank that issued a dress code that required its female workers to wear “flesh-toned lingerie.”

Women don’t go braless for men; they do it for their own comfort

There are no inherent health risks to wearing a bra. Researchers haven’t found any evidence that would suggest otherwise. Whether or not to wear a bra is simply a choice of preference and comfort, scientists agree. They note that women with larger chests often find it more comfortable to wear sports bras, as it helps with the strain on their backs.

“If you feel comfortable sans bra, feel free to go without,” breast health specialist Dr. Cassann Blake, MD, says. “But if you prefer to have a bra for every season and occasion, there’s nothing wrong with that either.”

The ultimate argument against women going braless is that it’s distracting, and mostly for men. It’s probably the reason why the husband in this story is asking his wife to wear a bra at home; it’s so that his friend won’t be distracted or ogle her.

But isn’t it ridiculous that a woman has to feel objectified even in the comfort of her own home? When a woman goes braless at home, it’s not about being desirable; home is the one place where she doesn’t have to think about being objectified.

A bra expert and the founder of Bravolution, Laura Tempesta, told Teen Vogue that going braless is historically and sociologically liberating. “Women no longer want to put up with the discomfort of wearing a bra and are challenging the cultural mores which dictate their breasts must be covered up and restricted.”

“Might be time to tell your husband his boyfriend needs to move out,” one person commented

Comment discussing frustration about a husband staying too long in a bra-less home sanctuary.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a husband being bothered about a woman never wearing a bra at home.

Text comment discussing frustration about a husband moving someone into the guest room without consulting his wife.

Comment on relationship conflict about woman never wearing a bra at home and it bothering her husband.

Comment discussing discomfort when husband changes home environment without permission, related to woman not wearing a bra at home.

Comment criticizing a husband’s entitlement and disrespect about what a woman wears at home.

Comment discussing a husband bothering his wife who never wears a bra at home, debating relationship boundaries and decisions.

Comment discussing the husband’s behavior causing conflict about living arrangements and personal boundaries at home.

Comment discussing discomfort comparing a bra to a jock strap, related to woman not wearing a bra at home.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a husband ignoring his wife and policing what she wears at home.

Comment discussing relationship advice about a husband and a complicated personal situation at home.

Later, the couple talked more: “I told him I was really unhappy with our living situation”

Woman sitting on bed looking away thoughtfully, representing a woman who never wears a bra at home.

Image credits: pvproductions/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Text image with a blunt message telling people asking for pictures to stop and calling them nasties.

Image credits: Candid-Chocolate-316