Husband Refuses To Cover Wife's Honeymoon Ticket, Marriage Drama Ensues
Couple on honeymoon holding hands at a temple with scenic background, illustrating honeymoon travel and finances.
Couples, Relationships

Husband Refuses To Cover Wife’s Honeymoon Ticket, Marriage Drama Ensues

oleksandra.k
Oleksandra Kyryliuk BoredPanda staff
After marriage, a honeymoon is often one of the most cherished times a couple gets to share—an opportunity to relax, reset, and enjoy each other’s company as they begin a new chapter together. Many look forward to it just as much as the wedding itself.

But for one Redditor, the dream soured before it even began. While he had carefully saved for the trip, his wife admitted she hadn’t put aside enough for her own ticket. When he suggested waiting until she could cover her share, she was furious that he didn’t simply pay for them both.

Now he’s left questioning whether he was wrong to stand his ground. Read the full story below.

    The woman asked her husband to cover her honeymoon ticket since she hadn’t saved enough

    Couple on honeymoon holding hands near temple, highlighting husband and wife money and honeymoon conflict.

    Image credits: oneinchpunchphotos / envato (not the actual photo)

    He, however, made it clear they wouldn’t be going anywhere until she paid her share

    Text post about husband telling wife no money means no honeymoon, discussing expectations and paying for tickets.

    Text excerpt discussing a husband and wife’s joint and personal accounts related to money and spending habits.

    Text excerpt about husband and wife planning honeymoon, discussing money issues and booking tickets for their trip.

    Man explaining to wife that honeymoon and travel plans should wait until they are financially ready.

    Person in a white sweater showing an empty black wallet, symbolizing no money for honeymoon tickets.

    Image credits: alinabuphoto / envato (not the actual photo)

    Text discussing a quarrel about honeymoon expenses where the husband refuses to pay for both tickets.

    Image credits: [deleted]

    Money is one of the biggest factors that can put relationships at risk

    Image credits: Alexander Mils / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    We often hear that money isn’t everything or that it can’t buy happiness, but the reality is that finances are at the center of many problems. When it’s just us, we can deal with the fallout on our own. But in a couple, your financial struggles automatically become your partner’s too.

    That’s why money so often leads to conflict, from everyday squabbles to serious problems that can strain a relationship.

    Research shows how common this is. A 2021 study found that couples in long-term relationships reported finances as the biggest conflict in 40% of their arguments. Meanwhile, Fidelity’s 2024 Couples & Money study revealed that a quarter of couples named money as their greatest relationship challenge, and nearly half admitted they argue about it at least occasionally.

    The reason money disagreements hit harder than other issues, like chores, is because they carry more weight.

    “Money is not only a common cause of conflict, but money fights are qualitatively different from other types of arguments,” Megan McCoy, a certified financial therapist, marriage and family therapist, and assistant professor of personal financial planning at Kansas State University, told Fortune. “They tend to last longer and are less likely to get resolved, so they create tension leading to other arguments and spending less time together.”

    For married couples especially, financial disputes can be particularly damaging. In fact, research shows that disagreements about money between husbands and wives are the strongest predictor of divorce.

    “Many fights in couples come from us feeling like our partner is putting our dreams at risk by overspending on things that we don’t value or not letting us spend in areas that we value,” McCoy added. “Some of us see money as a source of fun, while others see it as a source of safety and security, and that can cause issues.”

    Still, arguments over money don’t have to spell disaster for a marriage. Bobby Hoyt, founder of Millennial Money Man, Laptop Empires, Proofreading Launchpad, and Brilliant Bookkeeper, shared some advice in a Forbes piece on how couples can get on the same page.

    First, talk about money early and often. Communication is key to a strong marriage, and that includes finances. If one partner is worried and the other brushes it off, the disconnect can quickly send things off track, especially if no one is willing to acknowledge their concerns.

    Hoyt recommends regular “money meetings” where couples can discuss goals, address worries, and adjust their plans as needed.

    Another important step is tracking spending and investments. While it can be uncomfortable, it’s often a necessary wake-up call. With so many apps and tools available, it’s easier than ever to understand where your money goes and build healthier habits together. From there, couples can create a plan for their priorities, whether it’s cutting back on takeout, saving for big purchases, or paying down debt.

    “You’ll see how making an extra $500 to $1,000 more each month will have a positive impact on overall financial health, and once you’ve taken care of your credit card debt, you can funnel that money into an emergency fund to prevent future debt,” said Hoyt.

    Finally, remember that saving doesn’t mean constant sacrifice. Restriction can be draining, so it’s important to celebrate money wins along the way.

    If you hit a budgeting goal or pay off a big chunk of debt, treat yourself. Go out, do something special—you’ve earned it. Celebrating milestones helps you stay motivated, strengthens your bond as a couple, and reminds you that the effort is worth it.

    In the comments, some readers were puzzled as to why the couple booked their tickets separately in the first place

    Reddit comment questioning booking separate tickets for honeymoon, discussing husband wife money and honeymoon expectations.

    Comment on financial compatibility in marriage discussing money and honeymoon expectations on a social media post.

    Comment on a forum discussing husband telling wife no money means no honeymoon, questioning separate ticket payments and budget.

    Comment from a travel agent explaining the importance of booking both honeymoon tickets together to avoid issues.

    Comment discussing married couple's financial issues and spending habits affecting honeymoon plans and relationship stability.

    Comment discussing husband tells wife no money no honeymoon and disagreements on who pays for tickets and expenses in marriage

    Comment discussing wife's spending habits and lack of savings related to no money no honeymoon husband wife conflict.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing affordability and expectations about honeymoon travel expenses.

    Many agreed that both were at fault for not being on the same page financially and for acting irresponsibly

    Comment discussing the husband tells wife no money no honeymoon conflict and financial planning advice.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a husband and wife arguing about paying for honeymoon tickets and marriage teamwork.

    Comment discussing financial issues between husband and wife affecting honeymoon plans due to no money for tickets.

    Comment discussing couples managing honeymoon costs and budgeting equally to avoid conflicts about paying for tickets.

    Others argued the husband should have stepped up and paid

    Online comment about husband telling wife no money no honeymoon after she expects him to pay for both tickets.

    Comment on relationship dispute where husband tells wife no money no honeymoon regarding ticket payment expectations

    Couple discussing finances with husband refusing honeymoon due to no money and wife expecting him to pay for both tickets.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing financial disagreements between husband and wife over honeymoon expenses.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing husband tells wife no money no honeymoon and financial expectations in marriage.

    Comment discussing expected gender roles and responsibility in a husband and wife financial disagreement about honeymoon costs.

    Reddit comment discussing financial responsibility and shared expenses in marriage related to honeymoon ticket payments.

    While some felt he wasn’t wrong but suggested they needed to figure out a better way to manage money as a couple

    Screenshot of an online discussion about financial compatibility and honeymoon planning after husband refuses to pay for both tickets.

    Comment discussing financial disagreement between husband and wife over honeymoon expenses, highlighting marriage challenges.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about husband telling wife no money means no honeymoon due to ticket payment dispute.

    Reddit comment discussing husband and wife financial conflicts about honeymoon money and differing money mindsets.

    Reddit comment discussing financial fairness in a relationship where no money means no honeymoon is expected.

    One commenter concluded that neither of them was really in the wrong

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing finances and budgeting before marriage and honeymoon planning.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    jlkooiker avatar
    lenka
    lenka
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    If you cant work this out between you you should not get married.

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    4 hours ago

    Too late, they already are, but yes, I agree. He's already resenting her alleged over-spending just a few months in, this will not last. Most marriage vows still contain references to effectively sharing everything ("all my worldly goods I thee endow" used to be a part of the Anglican service) and IMO that's how it should be. FWIW during my 30 year marriage all of our income went into a joint account and we never sat down to work out who was spending what. Large purchases were always discussed beforehand. It's not rocket science.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    When grooms paid for the honeymoon it was because the brides family paid for the wedding because women didnt have money of their own. But more importantly, break up now, not compatible.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ritabenko_1 avatar
    Fellfromthemoon
    Fellfromthemoon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Basically you're right, traditionally the groom (or his family) covered the honeymoon and ensured the young couple has a roof over their head, and the bride (and her family) paid for the wedding and her dowry covered the necessities of their shared household (from furniture to towels.) On the other hand, at least in my country, adolescent/young adult girls of the country took a year or two to work as a housemaid (in the city) to earn their dowry. It was customary roughly one-one and a half century ago. But I'm from Central Europe, so our old customs may significantly differ from the ones in your country.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    arabiataarabiata avatar
    Arabiata Arabiata
    Arabiata Arabiata
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    When we travel somewhere, I pay for the train tickets and local public transport tickets, as well as the accommodation and her's the food, museum tickets, and so on. The split is usually 60:40.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
