People have been using pseudonyms or aliases since historic times for different reasons. Whether it be Mary Ann Evens who used a male name, George Elliot, for her novels, or the famous Stan Lee, who wanted to use his real name, Stanley Martin Lieber, for serious literary writings, creating a different identity is not too uncommon.

Even the original poster’s (OP) wife reinvented herself 12 years ago so that she would sound more ‘western’ on job applications. When her husband found out about this from her old colleague, he went online and mocked her.

Man and wife are Hindu immigrants in Canada and both have relatively traditional birth names

One day when they ran into the wife’s old coworker, she kept referring to her with a different name and when the husband tried to correct her, his wife changed the topic

She later told him that 12 years ago she was going through an identity crisis when she started using the name ‘Shyneigha Star’

She wanted to sound more ‘western’ and used the pseudonym for job applications, but when she realized the name sounded like a stripper’s, she went back to her birth name

The sarcastic husband took this opportunity to mock her online and stated that “he could no longer trust her”, even bringing up the divorce card

Today, we bring you a story that’s not just funny, but it’s also dripping with sarcasm as Reddit user Gunner3210 shares a revelation about his wife that he finds extremely endearing. He gives us a little background info that he and his wife are Hindu immigrants residing in Canada and both of them have rather traditional birth names.

One day, while the couple were in Costco, they came across the wife’s old coworker who kept referring to her by an odd name and when the husband tried to correct her, his wife swiftly yet subtly changed the subject. But afterward, when the couple was in the car, the wife revealed that 12 years ago, she went through an identity crisis and changed her name to Shyneigha Star (pronounced as Shine-yah Star), which was inspired by ‘shining star’.

She wanted to sound more ‘western’ while applying for jobs and she believed that this name would help her with it. Now, this is where the fun begins. The sarcastic poster saw an opportunity to mock his wife and grabbed it by narrating how she realized later that this name sounded like a stripper’s name and went back to using her birth name as she was working as a nurse.

He goes on to say that this was more than 5 years before they met and he felt “betrayed”. He also had a good laugh by stating that he couldn’t trust her anymore as he didn’t know what else she could be hiding. He even brought in the divorce card, finding a lawyer for child custody, and hitting the gym, which had netizens chuckling with laughter along with the humorous statement, “Maybe she even considered dying her hair blonde or thought about getting a tattoo.”

While many people online applauded his wonderful sense of humor, there were some netizens who were baffled by the post and thought that he really meant to divorce his wife over something as trivial as her past secret identity. But the poster made an edit where he explained that he was just being sarcastic and that he found this new revelation about his wife endearing.

Research states that, “Nearly 20% of workers have changed their name on a resume because of discrimination concerns.” So, it was kind of justifiable when the poster’s wife opted to change her name when applying for jobs after graduation as she was tired of her traditional name.

Another study has found that, “Applicants with non-English names are 57% less likely to be considered for leadership roles despite identical resumes. Cultural discrimination was likely to be caused by a person’s name rather than visa issues, a lack of language skills, or local experience. For leadership roles, applicants with English names received 26.8% positive responses, compared with those with non-English names which had 11.3% positive responses.”

Also, the fact the OP’s wife was going through an identity crisis is, in itself, quite sad because it has been observed that, “An identity crisis is a phase many people go through when they question or reassess who they are. A search for identity is common during the teenage years but people may also reassess their lives after a major life event.”

However, our poster mocked the name that she chose, saying that it sounded like a stripper’s name when his wife was actually working as a nurse. And the whole story turned in a funny direction as even the netizens joined the poster in his humor and sarcasm. Some of them revealed the hilarious pseudonyms that they used, like Batman, Bugadochoo, or Bugzy.

Some folks also teased the poster saying that even he should introduce his new alter ego, call himself ‘Moon Shyne’, and reinvent himself. On the other hand, netizens also mocked the wife for coming up with such a strange name and confidently using it. They even joined the game of sarcasm, asking the poster whether anything she ever said was even true.

Others also said that some people taking the post seriously that OP was really gonna divorce his wife, in itself, was crazy hilarious to them. Did you also get a good laugh after reading the story? And have you (or anyone you know) ever used a pseudonym to reinvent identity? Feel free to share your experiences with us in the comments!

Netizens were left chuckling by his amazing sense of humor while they also shared some of their funny experiences