“These Names Are Hard To Live With”: Guy Tries To Convince His Sister That The Names She Wants For Her Baby Are Wacky

Parents want what’s best for their kids, including the name they give their baby. But sometimes it happens that the pursuit of a creative and meaningful name takes it a step too far.

Like it happened for this 23-year-old woman, Hailey, who is pregnant with a baby girl. While Hailey is positive she has her two runner-up names chosen, her older brother is not so convinced. In fact, he fears his sister’s choice of names will make life hard for his niece.

So he confronted Hailey and shared how the situation unfolded in this AITA post.

A woman who’s pregnant with her first baby girl picked her two unusual names that raised her brother’s eyebrows

So her brother confronted her and said that these names will make her niece’s life miserable, which insulted the soon-to-be-mom

So the author felt obliged to warn his sister about the damage these names could do to his niece

The OP’s sister got upset and shared their private messages with the whole family

The OP later added a couple of edits to the original post to make things clearer

Image credits: two-piece-tea

Picking the wrong name for a child can have far-reaching consequences

As parents, choosing a name for a newborn baby is one of the most important decisions a family will ever make. But what happens when the wrong name is chosen? The consequences of assigning a baby the wrong name can be far-reaching and devastating. Not only can it make the child feel like an outsider, but it can also affect their self-esteem and ability to succeed in life

When a child is given a name that is too difficult to spell or pronounce, they can become the target of teasing and bullying. This can be especially damaging during the early formative years when a child is trying to fit in and make friends. If a child’s name is seen as strange or embarrassing, it can be difficult for them to develop healthy relationships.

Having the wrong name can also make it difficult for a child to succeed in school. For example, if a teacher cannot pronounce their name correctly, the child may be overlooked or feel like an outsider. This can result in them not receiving the same level of attention and support as other students, leading to poorer academic performance.

The choice of name also plays an equally big if not greater role when a child grows up, research shows. In a New York University study, researchers found that people with easier-to-pronounce names often have higher-status positions at work.

According to psychologist Adam Alter: “When we can process a piece of information more easily, when it’s easier to comprehend, we come to like it more,” he told Wired. In a further study, Alter also found that companies with simpler names and ticker symbols tended to perform better in the stock market.

The OP also clarified that the father of the baby is not in the picture

Many people showed their support for the author who confronted his sister about her choice of names

Others thought that everyone is to blame here

Some people thought that the author was wrong in this situation