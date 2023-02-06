“These Names Are Hard To Live With”: Guy Tries To Convince His Sister That The Names She Wants For Her Baby Are Wacky
Parents want what’s best for their kids, including the name they give their baby. But sometimes it happens that the pursuit of a creative and meaningful name takes it a step too far.
Like it happened for this 23-year-old woman, Hailey, who is pregnant with a baby girl. While Hailey is positive she has her two runner-up names chosen, her older brother is not so convinced. In fact, he fears his sister’s choice of names will make life hard for his niece.
So he confronted Hailey and shared how the situation unfolded in this AITA post.
A woman who’s pregnant with her first baby girl picked her two unusual names that raised her brother’s eyebrows
So her brother confronted her and said that these names will make her niece’s life miserable, which insulted the soon-to-be-mom
So the author felt obliged to warn his sister about the damage these names could do to his niece
The OP’s sister got upset and shared their private messages with the whole family
The OP later added a couple of edits to the original post to make things clearer
Image credits: two-piece-tea
Picking the wrong name for a child can have far-reaching consequences
As parents, choosing a name for a newborn baby is one of the most important decisions a family will ever make. But what happens when the wrong name is chosen? The consequences of assigning a baby the wrong name can be far-reaching and devastating. Not only can it make the child feel like an outsider, but it can also affect their self-esteem and ability to succeed in life
When a child is given a name that is too difficult to spell or pronounce, they can become the target of teasing and bullying. This can be especially damaging during the early formative years when a child is trying to fit in and make friends. If a child’s name is seen as strange or embarrassing, it can be difficult for them to develop healthy relationships.
Image credits: IrynaKhabliuk (not the actual photo)
Having the wrong name can also make it difficult for a child to succeed in school. For example, if a teacher cannot pronounce their name correctly, the child may be overlooked or feel like an outsider. This can result in them not receiving the same level of attention and support as other students, leading to poorer academic performance.
The choice of name also plays an equally big if not greater role when a child grows up, research shows. In a New York University study, researchers found that people with easier-to-pronounce names often have higher-status positions at work.
According to psychologist Adam Alter: “When we can process a piece of information more easily, when it’s easier to comprehend, we come to like it more,” he told Wired. In a further study, Alter also found that companies with simpler names and ticker symbols tended to perform better in the stock market.
The OP also clarified that the father of the baby is not in the picture
Many people showed their support for the author who confronted his sister about her choice of names
Others thought that everyone is to blame here
Some people thought that the author was wrong in this situation
Dad, why is my first name "Hold my beer"?
“Please judge this and tell me what you think.” Also: “Don’t be judgemental when you tell me what you think.”
He should have simply said: "hey sis, I really love your creativity! But I'm sure you love your child already and thus for you should ask yourself: have you ever seen a banker or a successful entrepreneur named like this? Maybe if you were a famous actress or a rockstar your girl could get away with this but as it is, your child will only be met with prejudices and disadvantages in her life if you don't rethink your choices. I beg you. Make a bank appointment and go in there really imagining your grown daughter being hired there with those names! Look at the nameplates at the door and rethink your choices." People love to tell you famous examples of those names to claim they're ok. But you need to bring them back to reality. They're NOT famous. And there's no guarantee that their children ever will be. Those names are ok for Paris Hilton's kids, not for common peons like us.
He should have simply said: "hey sis, I really love your creativity! But I'm sure you love your child already and thus for you should ask yourself: have you ever seen a banker or a successful entrepreneur named like this? Maybe if you were a famous actress or a rockstar your girl could get away with this but as it is, your child will only be met with prejudices and disadvantages in her life if you don't rethink your choices. I beg you. Make a bank appointment and go in there really imagining your grown daughter being hired there with those names! Look at the nameplates at the door and rethink your choices." People love to tell you famous examples of those names to claim they're ok. But you need to bring them back to reality. They're NOT famous. And there's no guarantee that their children ever will be. Those names are ok for Paris Hilton's kids, not for common peons like us.