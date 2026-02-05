ADVERTISEMENT

However partners define cheating, they have to be on the same page about it. Otherwise, one is just using the other. As this woman’s experience shows, it can take a long time for the truth to surface. After she came home from yet another exhausting shift, she found her husband and best friend unusually close on the couch. She then learned they had been in a relationship for months, and now that everything was out in the open, she turned to the internet for advice on what to do next.

This woman learned that her husband had been “in a relationship” with her best friend for months

And the shocking news came with a suggestion: that they should all live under the same roof

People who read the woman’s story were absolutely appalled by the cheaters’ impudence

Commenter offering support and advice to wife betrayed by husband and best friend, encouraging strength and legal action.

Eventually, the woman posted an update on her future plans

Text excerpt about husband betraying wife with best friend, discussing relationship and future plans under one roof.

Text discussing divorce after husband betrays wife with her best friend and plans a future with both under one roof.

Text excerpt about husband betraying wife with her best friend, discussing poly lifestyle, trust, and plans under one roof.

Everyone was glad to hear she was getting a divorce

