Man Cheats On GF And Shares Her Private Pics, She Destroys 14+ Years Of Effort He Put Into RuneScape

ADVERTISEMENT

People find love in the most unexpected places. Perhaps that’s quite a cliche saying, but it doesn’t mean it’s not true – people indeed tend to find their significant others in a variety of places.

Just like the couple from today’s story – they met while playing an online game. And while it sounds like a nice love story, unfortunately, it doesn’t end well. Ironically enough, their last ever interaction is over the same game they met through.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Sometimes a person you give so much to still might not appreciate you enough

Two young gamers wearing headphones, playing on controllers and reacting excitedly to a RuneScape game session.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Like this dude, who not only didn’t appreciate his girlfriend, but apparently didn’t even respect her

Text excerpt describing a relationship and conflict centered around a RuneScape account and long-distance gaming connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about long-distance relationship plans and moving in together, with RuneScape efforts mentioned in context.

Text excerpt about playing RuneScape less over time as work takes up most of the person's time in the relationship.

Text excerpt describing a man playing RuneScape regularly while his partner supports him despite relationship problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Man focused on computer screen wearing headphones, sitting at desk, representing RuneScape gaming experience.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The couple met a while ago while playing their favorite video game RuneScape

Text excerpt explaining financial struggle and emotional reaction related to rent and personal expenses in a relationship.

Text excerpt about trying to calm a man down and offering help while referencing RuneScape efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a man cheating, sharing private pics, and the destruction of his 14+ years of RuneScape progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about reaching out to his father and discussing moving back home after lease expires, involving RuneScape effort destruction.

Text excerpt about a boyfriend potentially getting a seasonal warehouse job, unrelated to RuneScape or cheating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Couple arguing on a couch with the man upset and the woman gesturing, referencing RuneScape and relationship conflict.

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

At first they were involved in a long-distance relationship, but with time, they started to close that distance

Text excerpt describing a man refusing jobs and choosing to play RuneScape instead of working or improving his situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing emotional stress after a breakup and frustration involving RuneScape gaming efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing relationship doubts and referencing the effort spent playing RuneScape daily.

Text excerpt describing a man moving back with parents while playing video games, linked to RuneScape efforts.

Text excerpt discussing persuading someone to start work and maintaining a relationship despite challenges involving RuneScape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman lying in bed under blanket, looking at phone screen with focused expression in dimly lit room at night, RuneScape theme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: maxlupascu / Freepik (not the actual photo)

At some point, the woman started to play their game less, as she had to focus on her work

Screenshot of text describing a trip and discovering a phone lock screen, related to cheating and RuneScape efforts.

Text message on white background reading When are you gonna leave herrrr, the Discord message read referencing RuneScape betrayal story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing emotional betrayal and anger after cheating, involving RuneScape account destruction over 14+ years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a person watching someone play RuneScape quietly after relationship issues involving private pics and cheating.

Text describing a woman reflecting on rejecting her cheating boyfriend and the impact on his RuneScape progress.

Woman sitting on bed looking upset and holding her head, reflecting feelings after RuneScape account destruction incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: diana.grytsku / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She also financially supported her boyfriend, who spent most of his time playing RuneScape instead of getting any type of job

Text excerpt about a man cheating, revealing private pics, and 14+ years of effort lost in RuneScape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt revealing a man cheating on his girlfriend for six months and the impact on their relationship and RuneScape efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing emotional a***e and betrayal involving sharing intimate images amid RuneScape relationship conflict.

Text describing a breakup involving RuneScape, betrayal, and loss of years of effort in the game.

Text excerpt showing a woman's farewell after discovering betrayal, highlighting emotional strength despite heartbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emotional text describing heartbreak and frustration after a man cheats and destroys years of effort in RuneScape.

ADVERTISEMENT

RuneScape gameplay showing a character in green armor standing in a fenced farming area with various crops and tools.

Image credits: FrankGlymes / Youtube (not the actual photo)

Yet, at some point, she could no longer do it, as her personal expenses got too steep, which he didn’t take well

Text excerpt about breaking a RuneScape joint account after betrayal in a long-term relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman destroys RuneScape account after cheating boyfriend shares her private pictures and personal game assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman accesses boyfriend’s 14-year-old RuneScape account and destroys his in-game bank after betrayal.

Text about destroying 8.5 billion RuneScape coins after cheating revelation and relationship betrayal.

Text excerpt about destroying RuneScape account items as revenge after cheating in a relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about tradable burnt food items in RuneScape, highlighting a burnt spider as the most obscure item collected.

ADVERTISEMENT

RuneScape character in armor overlooking village and ships, representing 14 years of game effort in a virtual world.

Image credits: SRI GAMES / Youtube (not the actual photo)

With time it seemed like he got over it, but when their next meeting came around, she realized he did not, as he started cheating

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt mentioning RuneScape coins and items, highlighting destruction of 14+ years of RuneScape effort.

Text about buying 100 bonds in RuneScape, granting 14 days of membership each, totaling nearly 4 years.

Screenshot of a message describing spending coins on armor and weapons to level up an expensive skill in RuneScape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a RuneScape player left with few coins after bank destruction in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from an article about ruining years of effort in RuneScape after a man cheats on his girlfriend and shares private pictures.

Text excerpt explaining a RuneScape pure account with low defense level, highlighting ruined progress and permanent level 6 defense.

Virtual garden and house design from RuneScape showing detailed landscaping and pathways in a gaming environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: KaliamSoftware / Reddit (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

And not only that – he used her personal intimate photos to make fun of her with his affair partner

Text about destroying a valuable RuneScape house after a betrayal involving cheating and private pictures shared.

Text excerpt discussing deleting digital assets, no insurance, and consequences for a man who cheated on his girlfriend in RuneScape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a man cheating on his girlfriend and destroying years of RuneScape effort after sharing private pics.

Text describing changing a RuneScape username as part of revenge after cheating, highlighting betrayal and game impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about reclaiming a RuneScape username after embarrassment involving private pics and cheating on girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a hateful message and emotional reaction related to cheating and private picture sharing after a RuneScape effort is destroyed.

Alt text: Woman destroys boyfriend’s 14+ years of RuneScape effort after he cheats and shares private pics.

Text post explaining the unexpected popularity of a story about Old School RuneScape and relationship betrayal.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about transferring RS3 game assets to Old School RuneScape as part of revenge after cheating in a relationship.

Image credits: anonymous

So, the woman decided to hit him where it hurts the most and ruined his RuneScape game he spent 14 years building

The OP met her boyfriend online when both of them were playing RuneScape. At first, it was a long-distance relationship, but with time, they started seeing each other in real life and planned to move closer. Throughout a big part of their relationship, she supported him financially, while he spent days playing the same video game.

Then, harsh living expenses hit her, and she could no longer do it. At first, he didn’t take the news well, but later, they seemingly got over it. The keyword here is seemingly; he apparently didn’t. This became apparent months later when he came to visit her.

While he was taking a shower, she caught a glimpse of his phone screen and a message on there: “When are you gonna leave herrrrr” from a Discord app. When he fell asleep, she went on his phone to make sure she interpreted it all right. And, unfortunately, she did. He was not only cheating on his supportive girlfriend, but he was also making fun of her with his affair partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Learning this made the woman snap out of love with him in an instant. And she came up with a genius revenge plan. When he left to fly home, she joined his RuneScape account and ruined it. She sold his stuff, got rid of his house, ruined his statistics, and nastily renamed him. Mind you, he worked 14 years on that account, so it was a real punch in the gut for him to find it destroyed.

Well, we can’t really blame her for acting out this way – he profusely hurt her. After all, infidelity is a breach of trust. Unless it was decided to have an open or polyamorous relationship beforehand, it’s a violation of what you agree upon when coupling up with someone – monogamy.

Man sitting on couch with head in hands, upset over ruined RuneScape progress after cheating incident.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

While others in her place would have gone on a path of revenge cheating – finding an affair partner themselves, as it’s a rather common thing to do, she came up with a more diabolical plan.

Maybe her revenge came from the fact that it wasn’t just infidelity, which would have been enough already. This man made fun of her with his affair partner. And it wasn’t just teasing fun – they used her intimate photos, which is not only a breach of trust, but of privacy too.

So, in a way, it can be viewed as him violating her rights as a person. You see, privacy is recognized as a fundamental human right by various international documents, like the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, for instance.

And overall, just looking from a personal side, it’s heartbreaking to learn that someone you trusted to be intimate with does something like that. Not to mention the fact that she spent so much money on him!

Netizens were impressed with the creativity of her plan and dedication to fulfill it to the last detail. But they were also understanding why she did it – the term “jerk” doesn’t even start to describe how awful this dude was to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think – was her revenge too crazy? Or maybe she should’ve done something more?

Netizens thought it was a rather original and fitting revenge, given the circumstances

Comment from former Runescaper admiring creativity in ruining 14+ years of effort in RuneScape after cheating scandal.

Screenshot of a forum discussion warning about changing RuneScape passwords after a cheating scandal.

Screenshot of a forum discussion about Old School RuneScape and RS3 gold transfer and account value debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting to a man cheating and a girlfriend destroying his 14+ years of RuneScape effort.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment explaining the real-world value of RuneScape gold in relation to in-game currency.

Comment praising epic revenge after man cheats and girlfriend destroys his 14+ years of RuneScape progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on Reddit discussing RuneScape, gamer reaction, and consequences of cheating in a relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing 14 years of effort lost in RuneScape due to a personal betrayal.