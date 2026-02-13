Man Cheats On GF And Shares Her Private Pics, She Destroys 14+ Years Of Effort He Put Into RuneScape

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
People find love in the most unexpected places. Perhaps that’s quite a cliche saying, but it doesn’t mean it’s not true – people indeed tend to find their significant others in a variety of places.
Just like the couple from today’s story – they met while playing an online game. And while it sounds like a nice love story, unfortunately, it doesn’t end well. Ironically enough, their last ever interaction is over the same game they met through.
So, the woman decided to hit him where it hurts the most and ruined his RuneScape game he spent 14 years building
The OP met her boyfriend online when both of them were playing RuneScape. At first, it was a long-distance relationship, but with time, they started seeing each other in real life and planned to move closer. Throughout a big part of their relationship, she supported him financially, while he spent days playing the same video game.
Then, harsh living expenses hit her, and she could no longer do it. At first, he didn’t take the news well, but later, they seemingly got over it. The keyword here is seemingly; he apparently didn’t. This became apparent months later when he came to visit her.
While he was taking a shower, she caught a glimpse of his phone screen and a message on there: “When are you gonna leave herrrrr” from a Discord app. When he fell asleep, she went on his phone to make sure she interpreted it all right. And, unfortunately, she did. He was not only cheating on his supportive girlfriend, but he was also making fun of her with his affair partner.
ADVERTISEMENT
Learning this made the woman snap out of love with him in an instant. And she came up with a genius revenge plan. When he left to fly home, she joined his RuneScape account and ruined it. She sold his stuff, got rid of his house, ruined his statistics, and nastily renamed him. Mind you, he worked 14 years on that account, so it was a real punch in the gut for him to find it destroyed.
Well, we can’t really blame her for acting out this way – he profusely hurt her. After all, infidelity is a breach of trust. Unless it was decided to have an open or polyamorous relationship beforehand, it’s a violation of what you agree upon when coupling up with someone – monogamy.
Man sitting on couch with head in hands, upset over ruined RuneScape progress after cheating incident.
While others in her place would have gone on a path of revenge cheating – finding an affair partner themselves, as it’s a rather common thing to do, she came up with a more diabolical plan.
Maybe her revenge came from the fact that it wasn’t just infidelity, which would have been enough already. This man made fun of her with his affair partner. And it wasn’t just teasing fun – they used her intimate photos, which is not only a breach of trust, but of privacy too.
So, in a way, it can be viewed as him violating her rights as a person. You see, privacy is recognized as a fundamental human right by various international documents, like the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, for instance.
And overall, just looking from a personal side, it’s heartbreaking to learn that someone you trusted to be intimate with does something like that. Not to mention the fact that she spent so much money on him!
Netizens were impressed with the creativity of her plan and dedication to fulfill it to the last detail. But they were also understanding why she did it – the term “jerk” doesn’t even start to describe how awful this dude was to her.
ADVERTISEMENT
What do you think – was her revenge too crazy? Or maybe she should’ve done something more?
Netizens thought it was a rather original and fitting revenge, given the circumstances
Comment from former Runescaper admiring creativity in ruining 14+ years of effort in RuneScape after cheating scandal.
Screenshot of a forum discussion warning about changing RuneScape passwords after a cheating scandal.
Screenshot of a forum discussion about Old School RuneScape and RS3 gold transfer and account value debate.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment reacting to a man cheating and a girlfriend destroying his 14+ years of RuneScape effort.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment explaining the real-world value of RuneScape gold in relation to in-game currency.
Comment praising epic revenge after man cheats and girlfriend destroys his 14+ years of RuneScape progress.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on Reddit discussing RuneScape, gamer reaction, and consequences of cheating in a relationship.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing 14 years of effort lost in RuneScape due to a personal betrayal.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.
I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.
I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
21
0