Guy Aghast As Mistress-Turned-Wife Mad That His Ex Is Marrying A Rich Dude, Her Insecurity Gets Exposed

More often than not, people don’t realize that what they have is actually precious and end up ruining things for themselves. Some learn from their mistakes, but for others, it can be too late to save anything. After all, forgiveness doesn’t come easy, does it?

This guy regretted marrying his mistress after cheating on his ex-wife, as he found out some dark truths about her. Apparently, she was jealous of his ex for getting engaged to a millionaire, but what she did next truly horrified him! Just scroll down to uncover the drama for yourself…

More info: Reddit

Everyone feels jealous at some point in their lives, but not giving in to it is what matters most

The poster cheated on his wife and married his mistress, but he thought that things got better after a few years, as even his kids forgave him

When his ex got engaged to a millionaire, his wife lost it, and when he snooped in her phone, he found that she had sent flirty texts and even an intimate picture to the rich guy

When he called his ex, she was well aware of his wife’s behavior, as she was the one who had told her fiancé to ignore the woman

When the poster confronted his wife, she blamed him for her behavior, and netizens were shocked that she was ruining the ex’s life again

The poster argued with her many times, but she just said that she had sent those texts as a test to prove that she could get anyone

He was shocked at the amount of hatred and jealousy she had towards his ex, so he decided to end things for good and divorce her

Buckle up, folks, because today’s story is intensely dramatic, all thanks to the original poster’s (OP) mistress, whom he married. When their affair came out, his ex-wife handled it very calmly and made sure that their kids still treated him like a father. After years, things were going smoothly with the poster when he heard the news that his ex was engaged to a rich guy.

That was like a breaking point because his wife lost it and started jabbering about how his ex didn’t deserve it. He checked her phone and found out that she had sent the rich fiancé flirty texts and even a clothless picture. He was horrified and called his ex, but she clarified that she was the one who asked her partner to ignore the woman. Well, OP also confronted his wife, but she blamed him instead.

Apparently, she felt insecure because she had not won him over properly. Well, the poster was aghast, but he also gave an update that he tried to have a conversation with her about what she did. The woman claimed that she didn’t want to cheat on the guy, but it was just a test to see if she could still get whoever she wanted. However, our man was just done with her.

He couldn’t even believe the things that she was saying in her rage, and he decided to divorce her. They only had a few joint assets, anyway. Besides, he was letting her stay in his house till she found her own place. However, he felt that he had suffered enough for his wrongdoing. He also deeply regretted what he had done to his ex, but felt like now he could focus on his kids instead.

Netizens couldn’t help but point out that the woman had some deep issues along with toxic insecurity. Experts stress that such people put others down to make themselves look more important. They further elaborate that highly insecure beings are basically paranoid meddlers who make you question your every move. That definitely sounds like OP’s wife.

He started questioning his whole life because of her actions, but folks were stunned by how she belittled his ex. Research suggests, “People who are prone to intense jealousy often harbor feelings of inadequacy or inferiority and have a tendency to compare themselves to others. Jealousy, at its core, is a byproduct of fear, fear of not being good enough, fear of loss.”

Maybe the woman knew that she was not good enough—who knows? However, folks couldn’t buy the fact that she only sent her intimate picture as a “test.” Many felt that she was definitely going to two-time OP. Well, studies have proven that someone is three times more likely to cheat if they have cheated in the past. Well, now we know why netizens jumped to this conclusion.

I think the only good part of the story was how the poster realized what a grave mistake he had made by ruining his old life. However, I am also extremely glad that his ex found such a worthy guy. One thing’s for sure: the jealous woman needs professional help, and I hope she gets it. Don’t you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Netizens said that the poster’s wife really needed professional help, but advised that he could still make amends for his mistake

