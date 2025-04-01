Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Wife Hates The Idea Of Relocating To India, Hubby Says Where He Goes She Should Follow
Couples, Relationships

Wife Hates The Idea Of Relocating To India, Hubby Says Where He Goes She Should Follow

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s not a lot people won’t do for love, but sometimes there are also limits to what love can conquer. Some couples spend years together, only to split up when big life decisions come knocking at the door.

One woman finds herself torn between love for her Punjabi husband and her own identity after he strongly suggested they relocate to rural India. Fearing the cultural divide and isolation would be too much for her to handle, she turned to netizens for advice.     

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Married life comes with its challenges, as this woman is finding out the hard way

    Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her Punjabi husband has suggested relocating to rural India, but she’s less than thrilled about the idea

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Katerina Holmes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    For one thing, the cultural divide worries her, as does the geographic isolation and language barrier

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She’s tried compromising with her husband, but he thinks a wife should follow her husband wherever he goes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Missdoctorphil

    Torn between love for her husband and a life of independence, she turned to netizens for advice

    When OP married her Punjabi husband, she never imagined he’d ask her to leave behind everything she knew. After three years together in New Zealand, he’s decided they should move to India. She loves him, but the cultural differences and lifestyle changes feel overwhelming. Now, she’s torn between love and personal freedom.

    She’s traveled to India before, staying for months at a time, but living there full-time feels like too much of an ask. To compromise, she suggested visiting India for three months a year while her hubby stays longer, but he refused, insisting that a wife should follow her husband. He’s promised her a car and a teaching job, but the language barrier and isolation worry her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    OP’s past visits to India have been challenging. Living in a rural area, she couldn’t go anywhere alone and had to follow strict cultural expectations. Wearing what she liked wasn’t an option, and even small choices—like what to eat or watch on TV—led to judgment from her husband’s family. While OP respects her husband’s culture, she fears losing her individuality and independence.

    Now, she feels guilty for not wanting to move but, at the same time, dreads feeling trapped in a life that isn’t hers. She cries often, wondering if she’s being selfish or simply standing up for herself. She’s since turned to netizens for advice.

    From what OP tells us in her post, her husband’s stance that a wife should follow her husband’s wishes above all isn’t doing him any favors. He’s also completely ignoring the fact that he and OP are in a cross-cultural relationship that requires mutual respect to navigate. So, what’s the best way forward for the couple? We went looking for answers.

    Image credits: Still Pixels / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In his article for Psychology Today, Grant Hilary Brenner writes that, while some intercultural couples are more likely to stay together than their culturally matched peers, on average intercultural couples have a 10 percent higher divorce or separation rate. 

    In her article for VeryWellMind, Katharine Chan writes that cultural differences impact relationship dynamics in various ways, including mental health, gender roles, communication, values and customs, and even food and holidays.

    Chan goes on to suggest several strategies for managing culture clash in a romantic relationship, including prioritizing open communication, celebrating cultural diversity, creating shared experiences, and establishing common goals.

    Unless OP’s husband adjusts his notions of gender roles to something less traditional, he could risk losing his wife for good. Considering her current state of anxiety, it seems unlikely she’ll be giving up her freedom any time soon.

    Would you ever relocate to a country where you don’t speak the language or fully understand the culture for love? Do you think there’s a limit to how much someone should sacrifice for a relationship? Let us know your opinion in the comments! 

    In the comments, readers warned the woman not to go to India and expressed concern over her husband’s patriarchal tendencies

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    20

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    20

    Open list comments

    3

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    arliae_ avatar
    Estelle E.
    Estelle E.
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's urgent for her to ask a divorce. What he says, what he does is a red flag. There is no compromise here. She won't have a compromise ever with her husband neither her in laws once there. Only obedience as a choice.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    midoribirdaoi avatar
    Midoribird Aoi
    Midoribird Aoi
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she goes to India, she will never again be allowed to leave. Worse if she ever has children.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Asian and Western cultures (which include Aus/NZ) will always have compatibility issues because they are at different stages of development. Until the Asian cultures catch up with the Western freedoms, anyone marrying into them must be fully aware of what they're going to have to give up.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    arliae_ avatar
    Estelle E.
    Estelle E.
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's urgent for her to ask a divorce. What he says, what he does is a red flag. There is no compromise here. She won't have a compromise ever with her husband neither her in laws once there. Only obedience as a choice.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    midoribirdaoi avatar
    Midoribird Aoi
    Midoribird Aoi
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she goes to India, she will never again be allowed to leave. Worse if she ever has children.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Asian and Western cultures (which include Aus/NZ) will always have compatibility issues because they are at different stages of development. Until the Asian cultures catch up with the Western freedoms, anyone marrying into them must be fully aware of what they're going to have to give up.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda