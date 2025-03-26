ADVERTISEMENT

Every country deals with its share of evil, and Rachita Taneja, an artist from India doesn’t hold back when it comes to exposing social and political issues through her work.

Even if you’re unfamiliar with the context of Sanitary Panels’ comics, the artist’s humor makes the message clear and relatable. Covering topics from women’s rights to political corruption, these comics resonate with many, whether through shared experiences or as a window into the realities others face.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | buymeacoffee.com | franklywearing.com | x.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic strip highlighting irony in Indian society; barista offers cappuccino size options: small, medium, large, male ego.

sanitarypanels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
rspanther avatar
panther
panther
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't try the male ego one, you will get caffeine over-dose.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Stick figure comic highlighting ironies in Indian society with one character making a hypocritical promise.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic by artist highlighting Indian society's ironies, featuring scientists discussing nationalism in a lab setting.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Going to need a more powerful microscope than the one on the table there.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Comic highlighting Indian society ironies with a man questioning his "alpha male" status in two frames.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Comic highlighting ironies in Indian society and politics, featuring a conversation on hair and mental health.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Comic highlighting ironies of Indian society, featuring three characters debating allowed activities, excluding "have fun".

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Comic strip highlighting the ironies in Indian society, depicting a conversation about sexual assault and societal hypocrisy.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Comic highlighting the irony in societal and political attitudes towards sexual violence discussions in India.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Comic highlighting the ironies of Indian society and politics with characters discussing controversial issues.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like a typical republican politician, or evangelical christian.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Comic exposing ironies in Indian society and politics, featuring a conversation about boycotting a Tamil film.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic strip highlighting ironies in Indian society with repeated question, "What were you wearing?" to different characters.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comic exposing ironies of Indian society, with two characters discussing issues of sexual violence and disbelief.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Comic on Indian society and politics: people questioning job creation promises, with a satirical response about building a temple.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Comic depicting ironies in Indian society, showing a man discussing poverty line manipulation.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic exposing Indian society irony with people at a "Men’s Rights Conference," revealed as a "Women Hating Club."

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Comic strip highlighting the irony of criticism in the Malayalam film industry, featuring a stick figure and mirror.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Comic strip highlighting Indian society's reaction to Shein before and after a collaboration, illustrating societal irony.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Comic strip depicting satire on Indian society and politics with a simplistic style.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Comic illustrating the ironies of politics, featuring a news reporter discussing a controversial headline.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Comics satirizing Indian society and politics with three people celebrating with drinks, highlighting accountability issues.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Comic highlighting ironies in Indian society with a satirical interview featuring PM Modi.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Comic highlighting Indian society ironies with a person holding shares, saying only the poor must work 70-hour weeks.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Comic strip highlighting ironies in Indian society, showing two people discussing bulldozing homes and double standards.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Comic strip illustrating Indian society politics; two characters discuss migration and voting choices with humor and irony.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Cartoonist depicts societal ironies through a satirical comic of a man showcasing a zoo with unusual 'pets,' mocking politics.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Comic highlighting Indian society's ironies, featuring a character discussing blocking under I.T. Act and feeling offended.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Comic about Indian society discussing Ambedkar's real contributions.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Comic strip criticizing Indian politics, featuring a figure discussing accusations and consequences related to Adani.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Comic depicting political irony in Indian society with a character discussing swing voter demands.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Stick figure comic illustrating societal and political ironies, highlighting passive observation of political prisoners in India.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Comics highlighting the ironies of Indian society and politics, featuring ministers with captions questioning their responsibilities.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Comic highlighting Indian society and political ironies, featuring a humorous take on journalism and wealth.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Comic highlighting Indian society's irony, 2014 to 2024, questioning promises and focusing on religion.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Comic highlighting ironies in Indian society and politics, featuring a teacher asking a student about homework.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Comic highlighting ironies in Indian society with stick figures discussing a ticket to "Modi's New India" and a disappearing sign.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Cartoon satirizing Indian society and politics shows repetitive employee of the month awards with two characters.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Comic highlighting ironies in Indian society and politics: media bias in reporting victims and perpetrators based on religion.

    sanitarypanels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!