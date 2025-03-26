ADVERTISEMENT

Every country deals with its share of evil, and Rachita Taneja, an artist from India doesn’t hold back when it comes to exposing social and political issues through her work.

Even if you’re unfamiliar with the context of Sanitary Panels ’ comics, the artist’s humor makes the message clear and relatable. Covering topics from women’s rights to political corruption, these comics resonate with many, whether through shared experiences or as a window into the realities others face.

