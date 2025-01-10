Guy Doesn’t Know How To Respond After Wife Buys Him Inflatable Hot Tub Even Though They’re Broke

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been said that you shouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth, but in some instances, there’s really nothing else you can do. From bad Christmas presents and birthday presents to suspect surprise gifts, sometimes the giver just misses the mark, which can be awkward.

One man was left questioning his wife’s true motives after she gave him an expensive inflatable hot tub for his birthday. To make matters worse, she’s kept buying extras for it even though the couple is already cash-strapped. At a loss, he went online to vent.

It’s impolite to look a gift horse in the mouth, but this guy’s not sure what else to do

His wife bought him an expensive inflatable hot tub for his birthday, but he really doesn’t want it and suspects she bought it for herself

To make matters worse, the couple is already cash-strapped, the hot tub is nonrefundable, and the guy’s wife keeps buying new stuff for it

Annoyed, the guy’s thought about telling his wife that he wants to sell it and buy something he really wants, but he isn’t sure how to do it

At a loss, he turned to netizens for advice on how to best navigate the awkward situation, and they didn’t hold back

OP begins his story by telling the community that his wife ordered a large inflatable hot tub for his birthday, but that he wants no part of it. He adds that he’s the handyman around the house and his life is complicated enough with all the trappings of suburban living – he really doesn’t need another thing to maintain.

He admits that it feels more like a gift his wife wanted for herself, but that he’s not keen on owning something he doesn’t want. OP goes on to say that he’s been unemployed for quite a while and that the couple is on a shoestring budget while his wife is on maternity leave, so he’s quietly annoyed at the cost and that the tub is nonrefundable.

To add insult to injury, OP says his wife keeps buying extras for the tub. He tells the readers that what he really wants to do is thank his wife for the gesture but tell her that he wants to sell it and buy something better suited. The only problem is he doesn’t know whether he should or shouldn’t.

OP concludes his post by asking the community whether he should say something or just accept it, move on with his life, and try to enjoy the gift with his wife.

If you’re like most people, you’ve probably received a questionable gift at least once. But just what goes into the psychology of gift giving? And how can you avoid making a blunder when choosing the perfect gift? We went looking for answers.

“Humans are an incredibly social species and one of the things that sets us apart is forming and maintaining relationships with others. Gift giving around holidays, birthdays, graduations or weddings is a great opportunity to reinforce those relationships,” says Daniel Farrelly, a psychologist at the University of Worcester.

In his article for CNN, Jacopo Prisco writes that psychologists have long been fascinated by the topic of gifting, mainly because it’s a window into so many other important human traits, such as how we see others, how we assign value to possessions, our decision-making skills, and our ability to empathize.

Prisco goes on to list 5 essential tips for successful gift-giving, including not adding a small gift to a big gift, gifting experiences rather than things, opting for gift cards, thinking like the receiver, and spending more on others than yourself, something that will actually deliver more happiness to you.

In his piece for The Guardian, David Robson points out that there are many pitfalls to picking presents, but a few simple psychological principles can help you make better choices. These include things like thinking beyond the moment, overriding your egotism, and overcoming your fear of sentimentality.

Who knows what was going through OP’s wife’s head when she clicked ‘buy’ on the hot tub? Perhaps, as OP suspects, she was thinking of a nice hot soak and not the electricity bill that comes with it.

What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s unlucky shoes? Do you think he should speak up, or just change into his swimming trunks and get over it? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, some readers weighed in with a wealth of advice, while others castigated the man for being unemployed and suggested he get a job