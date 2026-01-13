Wife Makes Husband Agree To An Open Marriage To Get His Permission To Reconnect With Her Ex

ADVERTISEMENT

Every marriage has its ups and downs, but some rough patches hit like a full-on rollercoaster and leave people genuinely rattled. This Redditor learned that the hard way when his wife gave him an ultimatum: open the marriage or get a divorce. Not wanting to lose her, he agreed—reluctantly at first.

But once he started settling into the arrangement and even met someone new, his wife suddenly couldn’t handle it and demanded they close the relationship again. That sparked a whole new conflict, and it didn’t stop there. Before long, it became clear it was only the tip of the iceberg, with much more going on underneath the surface. Read the full story below.

The woman gave her husband an ultimatum: open their marriage, or it’s over

Man in a blue shirt sitting stressed with hands clasped, representing husband agreeing to an open marriage situation.

Image credits: Prostock-studio (Not the actual photo)

He went along with it to keep the peace, but once he met someone new, she insisted they shut it down

Middle-aged couple sitting apart on couch, husband looking thoughtful while wife appears upset after open marriage discussion.

Image credits: prostock-studio (Not the actual photo)

Image credits: ThrowRARevolvingMar

The author shared more details in the comments

Screenshot of a discussion about marriage, with comments on an open marriage and reconnecting with an ex.

Reddit conversation about wife making husband agree to open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

Reddit conversation about wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex, discussing divorce threats.

Screenshot of a forum discussing open marriage issues, focusing on wife making husband agree to an open marriage.

Reddit users discussing the ethics and humor of an open marriage where a wife reconnects with her ex.

Discussion about marriage counseling after opening and closing an open marriage under duress to reconnect with an ex.

Reddit discussion about wife making husband agree to open marriage to reconnect with her ex and trust issues.

Alt text: Reddit comments discussing a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

Text conversation about wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex and related relationship concerns.

Readers agreed the situation was messy

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

Comment discussing social circle drama after wife makes husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with ex.

Comment discussing the legality and enforceability of one-sided post-nuptial agreements in an online forum.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing the impact of closing a marriage on spousal support in a legal context.

Text post discussing unfairness of no spousal support and trust issues in marriage after wife agrees to an open marriage.

The author later came back with an update that brought new details to light

Couple discussing open marriage agreement with a counselor in a modern room, expressing concern and contemplation.

Image credits: freepik (Not the actual photo)

Couple arguing intensely indoors, representing conflict about open marriage and reconnecting with an ex partner.

Image credits: freepik (Not the actual photo)

Text expressing feeling like a failure for not saving marriage and feeling sick about filing for divorce and calling an attorney.

Image credits: ThrowRARevolvingMar

Readers responded with advice and words of support

Text advice about wife making husband agree to an open marriage with trust issues and relationship problems.

Comment discussing husband’s trust issues and marriage struggles related to wife agreeing to open marriage and reconnecting with ex.

Comment discussing wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex and its impact on their relationship.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising on marriage betrayal and divorce, related to open marriage and reconnecting with an ex.

Comment on wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex, discussing trust and cheating concerns online.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

Comment on relationship issues describing a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

Comment on parenting and custody issues regarding wife making husband agree to open marriage to reconnect with ex.

Advice on open marriage discussions as wife makes husband agree to reconnect with her ex and set boundaries.

Comment discussing a husband agreeing to an open marriage after wife’s threat of divorce to reconnect with ex.

Text comment advising to get a divorce and not ghost children, discussing open marriage and reconnecting with ex.

Comment about open marriages expressing opinion that they often ruin marriages, text in a forum post discussing open marriage impact.

Text comment discussing a wife and husband in an open marriage and issues reconnecting with an ex partner.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing the challenges of an open marriage and reconnecting with an ex partner.

Comment discussing a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

Commenter discusses open marriage agreement and counseling advice amid marital conflict and potential divorce risks.

Comment advising a husband on dealing with a selfish wife and considering divorce to protect family well-being.

Comment criticizing a wife who makes husband agree to open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a wife making her husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

Comment text discussing advice on opening a marriage and the likely outcome of divorce in monogamous relationships.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about open marriage and adultery with a username and points shown.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a partner wanting an open marriage as a way to reconnect with an ex.

