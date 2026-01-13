Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife Makes Husband Agree To An Open Marriage To Get His Permission To Reconnect With Her Ex
Man and woman sitting apart on couch looking upset, illustrating open marriage and reconnecting with ex issues.
Couples, Relationships

Wife Makes Husband Agree To An Open Marriage To Get His Permission To Reconnect With Her Ex

4

28

4

Every marriage has its ups and downs, but some rough patches hit like a full-on rollercoaster and leave people genuinely rattled. This Redditor learned that the hard way when his wife gave him an ultimatum: open the marriage or get a divorce. Not wanting to lose her, he agreed—reluctantly at first.

But once he started settling into the arrangement and even met someone new, his wife suddenly couldn’t handle it and demanded they close the relationship again. That sparked a whole new conflict, and it didn’t stop there. Before long, it became clear it was only the tip of the iceberg, with much more going on underneath the surface. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The woman gave her husband an ultimatum: open their marriage, or it’s over

    Man in a blue shirt sitting stressed with hands clasped, representing husband agreeing to an open marriage situation.

    Image credits: Prostock-studio (Not the actual photo)

    He went along with it to keep the peace, but once he met someone new, she insisted they shut it down

    Text discussing a wife making her husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex and family details.

    Husband sharing story of wife making him agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex partner.

    Text excerpt discussing conditions of an open marriage where the wife makes husband agree to reconnect with her ex.

    Text excerpt showing a husband’s suspicion about his wife in an open marriage after she stayed out until 4 am.

    Text describing a wife making her husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

    Text describing a husband’s experience agreeing to an open marriage to reconnect with his wife’s ex, improving their relationship.

    Text excerpt discussing a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex amid coronavirus.

    Middle-aged couple sitting apart on couch, husband looking thoughtful while wife appears upset after open marriage discussion.

    Image credits: prostock-studio (Not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

    Text excerpt discussing a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

    Text discussing a wife making husband agree to an open marriage before deciding to close it and reconnect with him.

    Text discussing a husband negotiating an open marriage agreement with his wife to reconnect with her ex.

    Text excerpt showing a wife confronting her husband about cheating, linked to open marriage permission and reconnecting with an ex.

    Text excerpt discussing a husband agreeing to an open marriage to preserve the relationship and reconnect with an ex.

    Text message conversation showing a husband resisting open marriage after wife demands permission to reconnect with her ex.

    Husband questioning agreement to open marriage while struggling with feelings about reconnecting with ex and marriage limits.

    Text update about a wife discussing an open marriage and reconnecting with her ex while seeking husband's permission.

    Text message revealing discovery of wife’s tracking and conflict creation in an open marriage situation involving an ex.

    Couple discussing open marriage agreement where husband reluctantly consents to reconnect with wife's ex partner.

    Image credits: ThrowRARevolvingMar

    The author shared more details in the comments

    Screenshot of a discussion about marriage, with comments on an open marriage and reconnecting with an ex.

    Reddit conversation about wife making husband agree to open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

    Reddit conversation about wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex, discussing divorce threats.

    Screenshot of a forum discussing open marriage issues, focusing on wife making husband agree to an open marriage.

    Reddit users discussing the ethics and humor of an open marriage where a wife reconnects with her ex.

    Discussion about marriage counseling after opening and closing an open marriage under duress to reconnect with an ex.

    Reddit discussion about wife making husband agree to open marriage to reconnect with her ex and trust issues.

    Alt text: Reddit comments discussing a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

    Text conversation about wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex and related relationship concerns.

    Readers agreed the situation was messy

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

    Comment discussing social circle drama after wife makes husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with ex.

    Comment discussing the legality and enforceability of one-sided post-nuptial agreements in an online forum.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the impact of closing a marriage on spousal support in a legal context.

    Text post discussing unfairness of no spousal support and trust issues in marriage after wife agrees to an open marriage.

    The author later came back with an update that brought new details to light

    Couple discussing open marriage agreement with a counselor in a modern room, expressing concern and contemplation.

    Image credits: freepik (Not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex and its complications.

    Text excerpt discussing a wife making her husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

    Text excerpt discussing a wife negotiating an open marriage agreement with her husband to reconnect with her ex.

    Text from a therapy session describing feelings about going outside the marriage and agreeing to an open marriage arrangement.

    Text excerpt about a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex from high school.

    Text about a husband upset as wife makes him agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

    Couple arguing intensely indoors, representing conflict about open marriage and reconnecting with an ex partner.

    Image credits: freepik (Not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt describing a family conflict involving a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

    Text excerpt describing a husband agreeing to an open marriage to allow his wife to reconnect with her ex.

    Text excerpt about a husband confronting his wife’s affair and the topic of an open marriage arrangement.

    Text excerpt describing a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex, revealing conflict.

    Text message expressing distrust and uncertainty about marriage counseling after lies in an open marriage arrangement.

    Text expressing feeling like a failure for not saving marriage and feeling sick about filing for divorce and calling an attorney.

    Image credits: ThrowRARevolvingMar

    Readers responded with advice and words of support

    Text advice about wife making husband agree to an open marriage with trust issues and relationship problems.

    Comment discussing husband’s trust issues and marriage struggles related to wife agreeing to open marriage and reconnecting with ex.

    Comment discussing wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex and its impact on their relationship.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising on marriage betrayal and divorce, related to open marriage and reconnecting with an ex.

    Comment on wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex, discussing trust and cheating concerns online.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

    Comment on relationship issues describing a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

    Comment on parenting and custody issues regarding wife making husband agree to open marriage to reconnect with ex.

    Advice on open marriage discussions as wife makes husband agree to reconnect with her ex and set boundaries.

    Comment discussing a husband agreeing to an open marriage after wife’s threat of divorce to reconnect with ex.

    Text comment advising to get a divorce and not ghost children, discussing open marriage and reconnecting with ex.

    Comment about open marriages expressing opinion that they often ruin marriages, text in a forum post discussing open marriage impact.

    Text comment discussing a wife and husband in an open marriage and issues reconnecting with an ex partner.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing the challenges of an open marriage and reconnecting with an ex partner.

    Comment discussing a wife making husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

    Commenter discusses open marriage agreement and counseling advice amid marital conflict and potential divorce risks.

    Comment advising a husband on dealing with a selfish wife and considering divorce to protect family well-being.

    Comment criticizing a wife who makes husband agree to open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a wife making her husband agree to an open marriage to reconnect with her ex.

    Comment text discussing advice on opening a marriage and the likely outcome of divorce in monogamous relationships.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about open marriage and adultery with a username and points shown.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a partner wanting an open marriage as a way to reconnect with an ex.

    Breakup
    cheating
    divorce
    relationship

    28

    4

    28

    4

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The comment spam is cus I was trying to write something, and it instantly gets suppressed. I have no idea what is even getting automatically flagged and suppressed... If the NKVD were still around, ohh how proud they would be of BP and the way they do things...

    0
    0points
    reply
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The dude got trapped by a narcissist, the fact she lied to her daughters confirms that sickening conclusion.

    0
    0points
    reply
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    0
    0points
    reply
