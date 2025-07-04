Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Of 6 Tries To Dump Two Adopted Kids On Ex During Divorce, He Calls CPS On Her
Sad young girl sitting alone, reflecting on family and adoption challenges during a difficult divorce and custody dispute.
Family, Relationships

Mom Of 6 Tries To Dump Two Adopted Kids On Ex During Divorce, He Calls CPS On Her

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

3

Divorces can get messy, but this Redditor didn’t expect things to go this far.

His soon-to-be ex, a mom of six, told him she was leaving her two adopted daughters with him—kids he hadn’t raised and wasn’t prepared to take in. She even threatened to “rehome” them elsewhere if he refused.

Unsure what else to do, he called CPS. In the end, they stepped in and took custody of all six of her children. Now, he’s left wondering: did he overreact?

Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The man’s soon-to-be ex-wife told him she was leaving her two adopted daughters with him

    Image credits: 1footage / envato (not the actual photo)

    Not prepared to take them in, he called CPS

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Media_photos / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Sad_Cantaloupe_7175

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As readers reacted, the author shared more details about the situation in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some believed he wasn’t responsible for these children

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others, however, felt that everyone involved was in the wrong, considering how the kids’ lives were being affected

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Community aita
    family
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    3

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    athinajohn avatar
    nm
    nm
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plenty of kids from first marriages and more kids from second ones. Are these USans in danger of extinction?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    soledadmartinezsintes avatar
    soledad martinez sintes
    soledad martinez sintes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is just horrible! Treating the children as dogs, the mother not liking the hair of one or the ethnicity of the other children, it's disgusting. Not a fan of op but at the end he did the correct thing, alert the authorities. I hope the girls recover and receive all the love they deserve. Some people don't deserve to have children.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rehoming? What are the kids, fùcking animals? Shame on everyone. OP less than the ex and the ex’s partner, but geez. Those poor children. I wish I could send them love because they obviously don’t get it from their so-called parents.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    athinajohn avatar
    nm
    nm
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plenty of kids from first marriages and more kids from second ones. Are these USans in danger of extinction?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    soledadmartinezsintes avatar
    soledad martinez sintes
    soledad martinez sintes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is just horrible! Treating the children as dogs, the mother not liking the hair of one or the ethnicity of the other children, it's disgusting. Not a fan of op but at the end he did the correct thing, alert the authorities. I hope the girls recover and receive all the love they deserve. Some people don't deserve to have children.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rehoming? What are the kids, fùcking animals? Shame on everyone. OP less than the ex and the ex’s partner, but geez. Those poor children. I wish I could send them love because they obviously don’t get it from their so-called parents.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT