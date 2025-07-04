Mom Of 6 Tries To Dump Two Adopted Kids On Ex During Divorce, He Calls CPS On Her
Divorces can get messy, but this Redditor didn’t expect things to go this far.
His soon-to-be ex, a mom of six, told him she was leaving her two adopted daughters with him—kids he hadn’t raised and wasn’t prepared to take in. She even threatened to “rehome” them elsewhere if he refused.
Unsure what else to do, he called CPS. In the end, they stepped in and took custody of all six of her children. Now, he’s left wondering: did he overreact?
Read the full story below.
The man’s soon-to-be ex-wife told him she was leaving her two adopted daughters with him
Not prepared to take them in, he called CPS
As readers reacted, the author shared more details about the situation in the comments
Some believed he wasn’t responsible for these children
Others, however, felt that everyone involved was in the wrong, considering how the kids’ lives were being affected
This is just horrible! Treating the children as dogs, the mother not liking the hair of one or the ethnicity of the other children, it's disgusting. Not a fan of op but at the end he did the correct thing, alert the authorities. I hope the girls recover and receive all the love they deserve. Some people don't deserve to have children.
