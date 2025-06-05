Check out these wholesome stories to see what we mean. Hopefully, this list will make you appreciate all the educators who have dedicated themselves to their field.

Yet, the obstacles didn’t deter these teachers from going above and beyond for their students. They fulfilled their primary obligation, which is to make sure that they enrich a young person’s knowledge to the best of their abilities .

Being a teacher comes with its fair share of challenges, most of which revolve around demanding workloads and low salaries. Many even believe that their chosen profession can be a thankless job.

#1 What A Teacher's Pet

#2 After Months Of Crocheting, My Class Is Complete! I Made Each Child A Keepsake As An End Of Year Gift- A Crochet Version Of Themselves

#3 Outstanding Teacher

According to an April report by the National Education Association (NEA), teachers earn an average annual salary of $77,561. However, this rate primarily applies to those who live in states with collective bargaining laws. Otherwise, the average wage is 24% lower, at $62,325. For context, the mean annual wage across all professions as of May 2024 is $67,920, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 What A Great Human Being. She Secured Holiday Presents For That Family For Life

#5 Classroom Care Cart - This Is My No Questions Asked Hygiene Station In My Classroom

#6 That's Lovely

Most people are aware of the financial challenges of being a teacher, yet a good chunk nonetheless choose to pursue the profession. For former special education teacher and owner of the Hey You! ADHD app Dr. Mindy McNeal, it’s a decision she never regretted, notwithstanding her father’s discouragement. ADVERTISEMENT “I became a teacher for many reasons, but once I actually entered academics, I gave thanks every day that I did not listen to my dad,” Dr. McNeal wrote in an article for HuffPost.

#7 The Cat Is Cute Too

#8 Wonder, If They're Still In Touch

#9 I'm Really Good A Physics Normally When My Teacher Is Teaching It But I Don't Understand It At All On A PDF So My Teacher Made A 4 Minute Stop Motion Film To Help Me Understand It

Dr. McNeal finds pure joy in seeing a child’s progress, regardless of how small. She mentioned it as one of the highlights of her career that spanned multiple decades. “Watching a child struggle with a letter sound or computation and then witnessing the light in their eyes when they realized that they ‘got it!’” she described.

#10 My Organic Chemistry Professor Though We Needed A Break And So He Put On A Slide Show Of His Cat, Mr. Pepper

#11 I Love Moments Like This

#12 Telling Old Jokes To New Crowds Is The Best

Teachers aren’t remembered for the homework they assign or the exams they have their students go through. They are remembered for the positive impact they make on a student’s life, and it is something Dr. McNeal cherishes. “I am forever thankful that I was afforded the chance to make a difference!” she wrote to conclude her article.

#13 When Teachers Are Heroes

#14 Dancing Teacher

#15 I Hope You Find This Kind Of Teacher If You Need It

We’d like to hear from you, our readers. What do you think defines a great teacher? And if you are an educator yourself, what is it about your job that makes it fulfilling for you? Share them in the comment boxes below!

#16 The Most Influential Teacher Of My Life Took The Time To Review Every Problem On Every Assignment, Point Out Exactly Where You Went Wrong, And Finish The Problem From There

#17 My Teacher Made Pokémon Animal Type Of Cards For Science

#18 This Teacher Bought Easter Eggs For His Students Out Of Pocket

#19 This Is So Important! I Used To Be That Shy Little Girl And These Small Acts Of Kindness And Appreciation Change Everything

#20 Love This

#21 Teacher Appreciation

#22 A Very Caring Teacher

#23 My Science Professor Offered An Invitation To His Home For Thanksgiving In Case We Were To Spend It Alone

#24 We Had A Sad Topic In Class Last Night And I Couldn't Handle It And Left Class Bawling. My Professor Made Sure To Check In On Me. The Only Person In A While Who Has Checked In

#25 Professor Of The Year

#26 This Iranian Boy Has Cancer, Yet His Teacher Comes To Visit Him Everyday In Hospital To Fill Him In On What He Has Missed At School

#27 Found Note From My Elementary Art Teacher 1981. What Incredible Warmth And Guidance. Wish I Had The Drawing She Was Talking About

#28 Best Kind Of Teacher

#29 Wholesome Professor

#30 Coolest Teacher

#31 Instead Of Teaching Class Today, My Teacher Gave Us All Off To Take Care Of Ourselves And Do Something That We Enjoy Instead

#32 When You Get That One Professor That You Wish You Could Fist Bump And Hug At The Same Time

#33 Cat Enters School Building And Our Teacher Turned Out To Be A Cat Person

#34 A Question On My English Teacher's Interest Survey

#35 Teachers At My Local Third Grade School Sent This To Every Third Grade Student Doing A National Academic Grading Next Week

#36 Finally After Two Decades, The Cross-Stitch Of The Periodic Table Is Complete. The Table And Border Actually Took Six Years

#37 I Need A Teacher Like This

#38 Teacher And Her Grandma Surprise Kids With Hand-Knit Hats Based Off Of Their Drawings
Today my son came home with his beautiful knit hat. What we didn't realize is that back in September his teacher had each student design a winter hat on paper. Then her grandmother, working for months, brought each of the 21 students' designs to life. They were given them today during a big reveal. The sounds of pure excitement and squeals joy will forever be with me. I literally haven't stopped smiling since he got home.



#39 I Took This While Waiting To Take Our Daughter On Her Field Trip. Teacher Asked Every Student "Handshake Or Hug" Everyone Wanted A Hug. They Were So Happy To See Her. She's An Angel

#40 I Have A Rule In My Classroom: If A Student Draws Something On A Quiz Or Assignment, I Must Add To It

#41 My Kid's Teacher Is A Harry Potter Fan

#42 This Pic My Wife Picked For America's Favorite Teacher Contest

#43 My Teacher Put A Differenciation Meme While Explaining The Topic
Translation: *A wild exponential has appeared! *Ash used differentiation *It wasn't very effective. I love details like this. You can see how happy he is by being a professor.



#44 My Teacher Saw That I Was Tired And Gave Me Piece Of Chocolate To Pick Me Up. She Didn't Even Know It Was My Birthday. I Love Her

#45 Those Are The Teachers That We Will Always Remember

#46 My Math Teacher Has A Pet Coconut And Conker. After Losing Clive The Conker He Put Up A Missing Person Notice And People Gave Him Conkers With The Same Face. He Displays Them Around The Room

#47 Saw This Posted On The Office Door Of A Professor At My University

#48 Shout Out To My Engineering Lecturer Who Shaved For Mental Health, Absolute Legend

#49 Burning Screams

#50 My Cousin Teaches Second Grade. He Likes To Decorate

#51 My Teacher Hatched An Emu
She hatched it for our local exotic animal person. Their incubator was full with parakeet eggs and need it hatched.



#52 One Of My Biology Teachers Is Leaving And She Gave Us All Personalized Cards
She's super sweet and she was a university student who is about to graduate and she was getting her work credit hours in our class, we're all really gonna miss her.



#53 I Love This For Her

#54 I'm 31 Years Old. I Just Received This From My Kindergarten Teacher After Having My First Child Three Weeks Ago. Right. In. The. Feels. She Also Hand Knit A Quilt That Went With This

#55 Teachers' Bathroom Covered In Printed And Laminated Memes

#56 A Few Months Ago I Missed School As I Was In The Hospital. I Didn't Get To Glaze/ Finish The Bowl I Made But My Teacher Ended Up Doing It For Me So It Could Be Fired With The Others

#57 I've Been Very Sick, And Was Concerned About How Many Days Of School I've Missed. This Is What My Professor Sent To Me When He Realized I Was Worried About Not Graduating

#58 Not All Heroes Wear Capes