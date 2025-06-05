ADVERTISEMENT

Being a teacher comes with its fair share of challenges, most of which revolve around demanding workloads and low salaries. Many even believe that their chosen profession can be a thankless job.

Yet, the obstacles didn’t deter these teachers from going above and beyond for their students. They fulfilled their primary obligation, which is to make sure that they enrich a young person’s knowledge to the best of their abilities

Check out these wholesome stories to see what we mean. Hopefully, this list will make you appreciate all the educators who have dedicated themselves to their field.

#1

What A Teacher's Pet

Teacher showing love for students by bringing his cat to school, creating a warm and engaging classroom environment.

YouSuckKid Report

RELATED:
    #2

    After Months Of Crocheting, My Class Is Complete! I Made Each Child A Keepsake As An End Of Year Gift- A Crochet Version Of Themselves

    Handmade crocheted dolls representing diverse teachers showing love for students and chosen profession in purple sweaters.

    sarathestory Report

    #3

    Outstanding Teacher

    German teacher sharing a humorous meme about bread allergies, showing love and dedication to students and teaching profession.

    angel_s123 Report

    According to an April report by the National Education Association (NEA), teachers earn an average annual salary of $77,561. However, this rate primarily applies to those who live in states with collective bargaining laws. Otherwise, the average wage is 24% lower, at $62,325. 

    For context, the mean annual wage across all professions as of May 2024 is $67,920, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

    #4

    What A Great Human Being. She Secured Holiday Presents For That Family For Life

    Teacher hugging smiling student in classroom, showing love and dedication to students and teaching profession.

    abc7newsbayarea Report

    #5

    Classroom Care Cart - This Is My No Questions Asked Hygiene Station In My Classroom

    Bins organized with personal care items and snacks, showing teachers' love and care for their students and profession.

    SeaFactor7709 Report

    #6

    That's Lovely

    Tweet showing appreciation for a teacher’s positive impact, highlighting love for students and the teaching profession.

    Mumsyme Report

    Most people are aware of the financial challenges of being a teacher, yet a good chunk nonetheless choose to pursue the profession. For former special education teacher and owner of the Hey You! ADHD app Dr. Mindy McNeal, it’s a decision she never regretted, notwithstanding her father’s discouragement. 

    “I became a teacher for many reasons, but once I actually entered academics, I gave thanks every day that I did not listen to my dad,” Dr. McNeal wrote in an article for HuffPost.

    #7

    The Cat Is Cute Too

    Teacher drawing a substitute cat on the board, showing love for students and dedication to the teaching profession.

    cynil Report

    #8

    Wonder, If They're Still In Touch

    Screenshot of a tweet showing admiration for a caring theater teacher, highlighting teachers who love their students and profession.

    ElyKreimendahl Report

    #9

    I’m Really Good A Physics Normally When My Teacher Is Teaching It But I Don’t Understand It At All On A PDF So My Teacher Made A 4 Minute Stop Motion Film To Help Me Understand It

    Laptop screen showing a teacher’s handwritten lesson explaining electric current with colorful blocks on a wire diagram.

    PiePower43 Report

    Dr. McNeal finds pure joy in seeing a child’s progress, regardless of how small. She mentioned it as one of the highlights of her career that spanned multiple decades. 

    “Watching a child struggle with a letter sound or computation and then witnessing the light in their eyes when they realized that they ‘got it!’” she described.

    #10

    My Organic Chemistry Professor Though We Needed A Break And So He Put On A Slide Show Of His Cat, Mr. Pepper

    Teacher giving a presentation with a photo of a cat inside a washing machine, showing care and love in the classroom.

    ItsAlwaysFull Report

    #11

    I Love Moments Like This

    Tweet from a teacher showing love for students through humor and connection during a classroom lesson.

    UnofficialOA Report

    #12

    Telling Old Jokes To New Crowds Is The Best

    Teacher sharing a funny math joke with first graders, showing love and passion for teaching and students.

    TeacherOnTopic Report

    Teachers aren’t remembered for the homework they assign or the exams they have their students go through. They are remembered for the positive impact they make on a student’s life, and it is something Dr. McNeal cherishes. 

    “I am forever thankful that I was afforded the chance to make a difference!” she wrote to conclude her article.

    #13

    When Teachers Are Heroes

    Kindergarten teacher showing love and care for students by helping them through challenges with kindness and devotion.

    beroemd Report

    #14

    Dancing Teacher

    Text post sharing a story about an Arabic teacher showing love for students by encouraging dance to improve their mood.

    Roserrs Report

    #15

    I Hope You Find This Kind Of Teacher If You Need It

    Professor shows love and care for students by accommodating PTSD with a thoughtful, supportive participation system in class.

    cestrumnocturnum Report

    We’d like to hear from you, our readers. What do you think defines a great teacher? And if you are an educator yourself, what is it about your job that makes it fulfilling for you? Share them in the comment boxes below!
    #16

    The Most Influential Teacher Of My Life Took The Time To Review Every Problem On Every Assignment, Point Out Exactly Where You Went Wrong, And Finish The Problem From There

    Math homework page with teacher's detailed corrections and notes, showing dedication and love for students and teaching profession.

    oxfouzer Report

    #17

    My Teacher Made Pokémon Animal Type Of Cards For Science

    Coyote educational card showing attributes and facts, ideal for teachers passionate about learning and teaching students.

    Aggressivedogpetter9 Report

    #18

    This Teacher Bought Easter Eggs For His Students Out Of Pocket

    Man at grocery store checkout counter with various items, representing teachers showing love for students and profession.

    ThatShinyUmbreon Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These aren't exactly "supplies", but the teachers do have to buy supplies for their classroom out of their own pockets. This teacher is buying smiles.

    #19

    This Is So Important! I Used To Be That Shy Little Girl And These Small Acts Of Kindness And Appreciation Change Everything

    Tweet from a mother praising a teacher’s supportive act that helped her shy student feel brave and confident.

    KatyMahood Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    State legislatures need to allocate the necessary funds to hire more teachers and offer competitive teacher salaries. Here in NC, we've got a serious shortage of good teachers. The legislature's thoughts on this: let's hire uncertified teachers to fill the gaps. Next, it's going to be; if you have a high school education, you too can be a teacher.

    #20

    Love This

    Teacher shares secret missions to encourage kindness and boost class rewards, showing love for students and teaching profession.

    MrPuckett Report

    #21

    Teacher Appreciation

    Tweet about a local science teacher showing love for students by recording an ant hill with a GoPro on his head.

    bluemoonshine Report

    #22

    A Very Caring Teacher

    Tweet from a teacher showing love and care for students by supporting their friendships in class seating.

    kellykrajewski Report

    #23

    My Science Professor Offered An Invitation To His Home For Thanksgiving In Case We Were To Spend It Alone

    Classroom projector screen showing a teaching schedule with a warm message about Thanksgiving and inclusion from a caring teacher.

    exogenesis1100 Report

    #24

    We Had A Sad Topic In Class Last Night And I Couldn’t Handle It And Left Class Bawling. My Professor Made Sure To Check In On Me. The Only Person In A While Who Has Checked In

    Screenshot of a teacher's supportive email checking in with a student to offer help and encouragement.

    danigerr Report

    #25

    Professor Of The Year

    Professor in a blue shirt helping a student study late at night, showing dedication and love for teaching profession.

    alfaguara27 Report

    #26

    This Iranian Boy Has Cancer, Yet His Teacher Comes To Visit Him Everyday In Hospital To Fill Him In On What He Has Missed At School

    Teacher showing love for student by engaging through a tablet while the child rests in a hospital bed.

    imgur.com Report

    #27

    Found Note From My Elementary Art Teacher 1981. What Incredible Warmth And Guidance. Wish I Had The Drawing She Was Talking About

    Handwritten note from a teacher praising student progress, showcasing love and dedication to the teaching profession.

    redluchador Report

    #28

    Best Kind Of Teacher

    Tweet from a teacher sharing a heartwarming story about a kindergarten student counting beyond expectations with love and patience.

    TeacherOnTopic Report

    #29

    Wholesome Professor

    Email from a caring teacher expressing concern for a student during an online lecture, showing love for students.

    filip_103 Report

    #30

    Coolest Teacher

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a teacher's doodle attempts on a student's graded quiz paper, highlighting teacher love.

    idli-sambhar Report

    #31

    Instead Of Teaching Class Today, My Teacher Gave Us All Off To Take Care Of Ourselves And Do Something That We Enjoy Instead

    Email from a teacher encouraging students to practice self-care and share activities that make their day better.

    Iciyy Report

    #32

    When You Get That One Professor That You Wish You Could Fist Bump And Hug At The Same Time

    Checklist of online quizzes, assignments, and resources for teachers showing love for students and their profession.

    jmlay420 Report

    #33

    Cat Enters School Building And Our Teacher Turned Out To Be A Cat Person

    Teacher sitting in classroom holding a black and white cat, showing love and care for students and profession.

    MIDNIGHT_SCREAM_ Report

    #34

    A Question On My English Teacher’s Interest Survey

    Form asking students for preferred pronouns and if teachers should use them when speaking to parents or guardians.

    Camille_zc Report

    #35

    Teachers At My Local Third Grade School Sent This To Every Third Grade Student Doing A National Academic Grading Next Week

    Encouraging letter from teachers to students about self-worth beyond test scores, showing love for their chosen profession.

    rubix306608 Report

    #36

    Finally After Two Decades, The Cross-Stitch Of The Periodic Table Is Complete. The Table And Border Actually Took Six Years

    Elderly teacher smiling, holding a large fabric periodic table of elements with detailed chemical information.

    zuzupanserbjorn Report

    #37

    I Need A Teacher Like This

    Teacher sharing a thoughtful message about students and the responsibility of educators in the teaching profession.

    shifoc Report

    #38

    Teacher And Her Grandma Surprise Kids With Hand-Knit Hats Based Off Of Their Drawings

    Child wearing a knitted hat and navy jacket with a smiley face covering, symbolizing teachers showing love for students.

    Today my son came home with his beautiful knit hat. What we didn’t realize is that back in September his teacher had each student design a winter hat on paper. Then her grandmother, working for months, brought each of the 21 students’ designs to life. They were given them today during a big reveal. The sounds of pure excitement and squeals joy will forever be with me. I literally haven’t stopped smiling since he got home.

    Training_Training710 Report

    #39

    I Took This While Waiting To Take Our Daughter On Her Field Trip. Teacher Asked Every Student “Handshake Or Hug” Everyone Wanted A Hug. They Were So Happy To See Her. She’s An Angel

    Teacher showing love for students, warmly embracing children in a classroom decorated for a festive occasion.

    beefun69 Report

    #40

    I Have A Rule In My Classroom: If A Student Draws Something On A Quiz Or Assignment, I Must Add To It

    Creative student and teacher drawings on paper showcasing love for art and the teaching profession in school assignments.

    Squeezymo Report

    #41

    My Kid's Teacher Is A Harry Potter Fan

    Classroom number sign 229 3/4 creatively displayed with red paper, reflecting teachers showing love for students and chosen profession.

    mordecai98 Report

    #42

    This Pic My Wife Picked For America's Favorite Teacher Contest

    Female teacher enjoying ice cream from a large tub, showcasing love for her students and chosen teaching profession.

    tschantzler Report

    #43

    My Teacher Put A Differenciation Meme While Explaining The Topic

    Pixel art style teacher using math concepts in a playful and creative way to engage students and show love for teaching.

    Translation: *A wild exponential has appeared! *Ash used differentiation *It wasn't very effective. I love details like this. You can see how happy he is by being a professor.

    BodaciousFish1211 Report

    #44

    My Teacher Saw That I Was Tired And Gave Me Piece Of Chocolate To Pick Me Up. She Didn’t Even Know It Was My Birthday. I Love Her

    Crumpled blue foil wrapper on wooden surface, highlighting care and appreciation in teacher profession imagery.

    crunchy-fetus Report

    #45

    Those Are The Teachers That We Will Always Remember

    Fifth grade Social Studies teacher spending extra time helping a student with assignments, showing love and dedication.

    reddit.com Report

    #46

    My Math Teacher Has A Pet Coconut And Conker. After Losing Clive The Conker He Put Up A Missing Person Notice And People Gave Him Conkers With The Same Face. He Displays Them Around The Room

    Classroom decorations showing student art and missing conker poster, reflecting teachers love for students and profession.

    underpins Report

    #47

    Saw This Posted On The Office Door Of A Professor At My University

    Note offering food assistance to students struggling, showing teacher dedication and love for their students and profession.

    ct_on_rd Report

    #48

    Shout Out To My Engineering Lecturer Who Shaved For Mental Health, Absolute Legend

    Two teachers wearing Mental Health UK shirts, showing care and dedication to their students and profession outdoors.

    HaydnBladE Report

    #49

    Burning Screams

    Alt text: Text post sharing a story about an art teacher showing love for students through unique class music choices.

    Bunnything Report

    #50

    My Cousin Teaches Second Grade. He Likes To Decorate

    Classroom entrance decorated by teacher with medieval theme, showing creativity and love for students and teaching profession.

    Ding-a-lingus Report

    #51

    My Teacher Hatched An Emu

    Fluffy chick resting on shredded paper bedding near a water dispenser, showing care and attention from a loving teacher.

    She hatched it for our local exotic animal person. Their incubator was full with parakeet eggs and need it hatched.

    Riptide_of_the_seas Report

    #52

    One Of My Biology Teachers Is Leaving And She Gave Us All Personalized Cards

    Handwritten note showing love and appreciation from a teacher to a student, highlighting kindness and encouragement.

    She's super sweet and she was a university student who is about to graduate and she was getting her work credit hours in our class, we're all really gonna miss her.

    candy-corn- Report

    #53

    I Love This For Her

    Tweet showing a teacher's inclusive approach, demonstrating love and care for students in their chosen profession.

    dgurdasani1 Report

    #54

    I'm 31 Years Old. I Just Received This From My Kindergarten Teacher After Having My First Child Three Weeks Ago. Right. In. The. Feels. She Also Hand Knit A Quilt That Went With This

    Book The Shoelace Box and heartfelt letter from a kindergarten teacher showing love for students and chosen profession.

    KnuckIFyouCluck Report

    #55

    Teachers' Bathroom Covered In Printed And Laminated Memes

    Bathroom with walls covered in humorous posters and quotes showing teachers' love for students and profession.

    SonnyWade Report

    #56

    A Few Months Ago I Missed School As I Was In The Hospital. I Didn’t Get To Glaze/ Finish The Bowl I Made But My Teacher Ended Up Doing It For Me So It Could Be Fired With The Others

    Handcrafted pottery bowl held by hand, showcasing art and creativity symbolizing teachers who love their students and profession.

    AwkwardThePotato Report

    #57

    I’ve Been Very Sick, And Was Concerned About How Many Days Of School I’ve Missed. This Is What My Professor Sent To Me When He Realized I Was Worried About Not Graduating

    Text message encouraging self-care and graduation, showing love and support from a caring teacher to student.

    DreadfullyBIzzy Report

    #58

    Not All Heroes Wear Capes

    Teacher shows love and respect by using preferred pronouns and creative formal titles during role call.

    libertoasz Report

    #59

    The Art Teacher At My School Made A Cake For The Retiring Math Supervisor

    Cake shaped like a Texas Instruments calculator on a table, showcasing creative teacher appreciation and love for the profession.

    reddit.com Report

