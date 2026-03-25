67 Incredible People Who Saved Animals And Gave Them A Second Chance At Life
Life gives its toughest battles to the strongest soldiers, but sometimes even they need a helping hand. Luckily, there’s still compassion in the world.
To restore your faith in humanity, we collected a bunch of pictures showing adorable rescue animals who escaped difficult situations and, in the end, found the safe, happy lives they deserve.
If it weren’t for the kind people who stepped in when it mattered most, who knows where these puppies, swans, deer, and other creatures would have ended up?
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This Is Patrick Boyle. Since The Fire Has Passed Through Mallacoota This Amazing, Selfless Young Guy Has Been Out Searching For Injured Wildlife
This is one of 7 koalas he's saved so far The world needs more Patrick's.
In the 2019-2020 summer bushfires there were a lot of koalas and other marsupials that needed saving along the whole south east coast of Australia from Kangaroo island to Brisbane.
Saved A Wee One From The Dogs
Those who stop to help an injured bird or engage with a “missing baby animal” post online to boost its visibility are actually part of something much bigger than they might think.
A massive study from Australia, covering nearly 470,000 rescued animals over six years, reveals that animal rescue isn’t just the occasional feel-good moment — it’s a constant, large-scale effort that happens every single day.
Kitten Rescue
This Is Sarge. He Helps Save Injured And Orphaned Wildlife In His Area. I’m Told He Loves All Animals, But Gets The Most Attached To Fawns. 14/10 Good Boy Sarge
Father-In-Law Got This Pic Of A Cat Saved From A Fire In Se Michigan
While most people picture dogs and cats, the reality can be very different. In the Land Down Under, for instance, the majority of rescued animals are wildlife, including birds, mammals, and reptiles.
The research revealed that rescuers dealt with 688 different species, and the most common reasons they’re threatened are:
- being orphaned or abandoned;
- getting hit by cars or other collisions;
- ending up in an unsuitable or dangerous environment.
We Found This Poor Little Kitten In The Woods, Covered In Ice, With Her Fur Stuck To The Hunk Of Plastic She Was Hiding Under For Shelter
Me and my kids were out exploring the fallen snow in the woods. We suddenly heard a cat meowing, over and over, it seemed to be in trouble. We finally found her under a random hunk of plastic laying there, she must have gotten under there for shelter. She was COMPLETELY covered in ice, and her fur was stuck to the side of the plastic thing she was hiding under, so she couldn't move. It was so sad, she's tiny, maybe 3-4 weeks old. We got her free and brought her home. We've been warming her up and feeding her, she's so happy now. Poor thing, if we hadn't just happened to go in that direction, we never would have found her, and she would have suffered and passed there. I was adamant we wouldn't go above 3 cats in the house again, but this one just feels like it was meant to be ours.
This is definitely your cat now -- just look at that face. Amazing that you were there at the right time to save this sweet baby.
My Friend Read Reports About A Stranded Dog On A Mountain. Bros Was In Colorado And Proceeded To Climb The Mountain And Rescue Said Dog
Ribs are showing. That poor dog has been on its own for awhile. Very fine humans.
We Saved This Little Fella In The Mall Parking Lot. Was Super Tough To Catch, But Once He Got Into My Hand He Chilled Out Immediately
My cat really likes my facial hair, for some reason, and I get looks from dogs when I sit outside the coffee shop. (There's a groomer at the and of the block and we see a lot of dogs when we have coffee.)
Rescuing A Stranded Donkey
And here’s something else that might surprise you: rescue work isn’t evenly spread throughout the year. It actually peaks in spring, when there are far more baby animals being born — and, unfortunately, far more getting separated from their parents.
At the busiest times, rescuers can be handling more than twice as many animals as they do in quieter months.
Managed To Rescue This Little Kitten From The Sewers. I’ll Be Keeping Him
In Los Rios We Collaborated With A Beautiful Sloth, Who Intended To Cross The Quevedo Road Ring
If I ever become wealthy, I’m moving to a place where I can rescue sloths.
Our Officers Even Rescue Wildlife During The Holidays
On December 25, Wildlife Conservation Officer Amanda Isett received a call that an injured snowy owl was stuck inside a fenced area at Smithfield State Correctional Insitute. WCO Isett captured the injured owl and placed it in a crate for safe transport to Centre Wildlife Care for rehabilitation. The owl is expected to make a full recovery.
A Ukrainian Soldier With A Puppy She Rescued
Animals always get invited to our wars, and they've never wanted to be.
Sadly, in more urbanized areas, animals need a lot more saving from humans. For example, an analysis by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals revealed that the organization rescued over 5,700 animals from 2,783 cruelty cases across New York City between 2013 and 2022.
Neglect is suspected to be the most commonly encountered form of animal cruelty, and dogs make up 80% of the cases handled.
(For context, the study defines animal neglect as the “failure to provide sufficient food and water, appropriate shelter, and other care, including grooming, veterinary care, and proper socialization.”)
My Vet Friend Rescued A Abandoned Baby Mini Horse
Poor thing is just skin and bones. I hope he made a full recovery and found a loving home.
My Daughter And The Kitten We Saved In The Rain
Saved A Bird In Shock On The Sidewalk From Being Stepped On
According to the report, animal cruelty usually occurs in the context of domestic violence, and smaller pets are especially vulnerable to non-accidental injuries.
Furthermore, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals fears that many incidents go unreported. For instance, cats make up 43% of the pet population in the United States but account for only 15% of cases in New York City.
Mum And Bub Just Saved From Kangaroo Island Fires
Baby Kitten I Rescued From The Side Of The Road
Wow, even if part of that is lighting, that is a beautiful cat!!
Thankfully I Saved This Little Guy From My Lawnmower
Hello Everyone. My Name Is Tony. I Am A Baby Eastern Chimpanzee
Very recently, I was taken illegally from my family in a remote part of the forest. The Virunga Rangers heard about this and drove two days to come and save me. Then Virunga air wing gave me a lift into the safe hands of the caretakers at Lwiro Primates, where I am now safe and doing well with other orphaned chimpanzees like me.
The good news is that the situation seems to be slightly improving, at least when it comes to pets. For example, in 2025, Shelter Animals Count estimates that 5.8 million cats and dogs entered shelters and rescues across America — approximately 121,000 fewer animals than the year before.
At the same time, dog adoption rates (the percentage of adoptions relative to total intakes) increased from 55% in 2024 to 57% in 2025. Cat adoption rates remained high at 63% in 2025 (compared to 62% in 2024). But I think we can do even better!
Fawns Rescued From Fires And Being Transported For Care
This Is Bart. My Lil Sis Rescued Her As A Baby And She Just Turned 10 Weeks Today
We Saved This Little Guy Out Of A Concrete Sewer Outlet In Cincinnati While We Were Doing A Mulch Job At A Retirement Home
Saved This Guy's Life... We Were Both A Bit Scared
He’s not scared. He’s pissed. One thing I don’t tangle with much are snapping turtles.
Rescued A Skunk
This little one was rescued from the middle of the road today. He was suffering from fly strike and was immediately brought to our local rehabber.
My Sister Sleeping With A Rescue We Found Crying On The Side Of The Road
Specks - A Kitty I Have In A Foster Under My Rescue. He Visited Work Today And Melted Everyone’s Hearts
A Cat Rescued From The Camp Fire In California
Dad Fell Into Our Pool Saving A Little Duckling. He’s A Ducking Hero
Firefighters In Lacey, Wa Rescued Baby Hamsters During A Trailer Fire Today And Gave Them Oxygen
A Fox Rescued From A Fur Farm On Her Way Home
So I Nearly Hit This Guy Because He Was Sitting In The Muddle Of The Pitch Black Road At 2 Am
Went back to check on him and found he was dragging a wing. Named him Henry Higgins, taking him to a wildlife rescue in the morning.
Coyote Pup Rescue
Lluvia The Cat Was Rescued From A House Fire And Received Great Care From Captain Dottie Michael
Even on the holidays, your Professional Fire Fighters of Greensboro provide 24/7 protection, including to our furry friends!
I Saved This Little Guy While Mowing The Lawn
My Rescue Fox, Szoszi
Right after I found her. She escaped for two days, but I managed to lure her back with her favorite toy: a paper tissue! She’s been safe with me ever since.
I Spent 6 Hours Trying To Save This Kitty Who Kept Hiding In 7 Different Cars. Was Only Possible With The Help Of Like 10 People From My Local Community
A Kangaroo That Was Saved From A Fire
That's an Eastern Grey! Lots of them in my area. If you want the big red ones you gotta go to the outback.
Do Lizards Count? My Coworker Saved One And Her Lil Head Pets Were Makin This Guy So Happy
Swan I Saved While Driving On My Rural Delivery Route. I’ve Saved Many Creatures But He’s My Favorite To Date
Men Rescued Wolf They Mistake For A Dog
Conversation on Reddit says the wolf recovered in a day and was released with a GPS collar.
My Dad Called Me And Told Me His Golden Retriever Found Half Alive Baby Squirrel. He Rescued It And Fed It. This Is Them A Few Days Later. It Won’t Leave His Side
Kiki Was Rescued As An Injured Stray, Found Limping With Nowhere To Go
Houston SPCA ambulance team brought this sweet puppy to safety, and now she’s getting the care she needs to heal.
My Friend Rescued This Owl
Florida Man Rescued Baby Deer From Flood Waters
Rescued From Being Sold At Just 2 Months Old, This Tiny Monkey Came Into My Life And Became My Baby
She is 5 years old and still loves me with the same innocence and trust as she would with her own birth mother.
I call her Bandar. Some bonds are simply meant to be.
I Rescued This Littly Beauty, She Drive With Me For 1,5 Hours Like This. I Think She Knows Shes Going To Her Forever Home
The NYPD Rescued This Large Bunny
The bunny later joined the force, under the name of Officer Hopps.
I Raise You Possum Buddy Saved From The Dogs
Two Days After A Devastating House Fire, Firefighters Returned To Check The Damage
To their surprise, they uncovered the tiniest of survivors. Humnoi, the family’s dog, was found alive, and his rescue and reunion offered a moment of hope amid the heartbreak.
I'm a sucker for those YouTube videos where people whose houses have been destroyed come back to see the ruins and find their beloved dog or cat still alive. One guy cried while hugging his dog, saying it didn't matter that he'd lost his house so long as he still had her. *sniffle*
Got To Rescue A Red-Tailed Hawk That Had Been Hit By A Car
Rescued This Little Guy
Newborn Squirrel I Rescued
Saved These Little Guys
Saved Some Field Voles
Baby Bat
We live on Taveuni Island in Fiji. We had a cyclone and I found this little guy in the garden (human head for scale). Presuming it is a fruit bat as opposed to a monkey faced bat. We plan to leave it out next a guava tree that the bats visit and I guess there is a chance a mother will take it (according to googley). Wrapped in a little rag as wet through (can still move), sleeping outside down in a box in a dark room.
I'd be clueless about how to take care of a baby bat until I could get it to a shelter.
Found An Owl Lying In My Backyard This Morning (Don’t Worry I Took Him To A Wildlife Rescue Center)
I Rescued A Cold Hummingbird From The Sidewalk
Firefighter Owens Using A Pet Oxygen Mask On One-Of-The Cute Rescued From Fire Bunnies!
I never knew they carried pet oxygen masks! That makes me happy.
Rescued 13 Baby Turtles. This Was The Smallest
Rescued A Chihuahua Puppy. It’s So Tiny
This Tortoise My Daughter And I Saved Off The Road While On Vacation
Rescued This Little Cutie From Smacking Itself Into The Window Again Trying To Escape. Just Friday Things
Saved A Cardinal Stuck In A Screened-In Gazebo
We had to save a fledgling robin from our screen door. Squawked his head off the entire time, poor thing.
Rescued A 2-Week-Old Hedgehog. Hope It's Thriving In The Wild Now, We Did Our Best Even If It Wasn't Perfect
So We Rescued A Friend. Contacting Wildlife Rescue In The Morning
Just to have it said, because lots of people still don't know it: If you come across a "lonely" fawn, you need to make very sure that it actually is an orphan. Mother deer leaves them alone during the day and only visits for feeding. If it is in a safe place, leave it alone. If it is a risky place, contact the local wildlife sanctuary or ranger for advice (e.g. in a field to be mowed). If in imminent danger, place it somewhere safe and contact wildlife sanctuary/ranger.