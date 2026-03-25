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Life gives its toughest battles to the strongest soldiers, but sometimes even they need a helping hand. Luckily, there’s still compassion in the world.

To restore your faith in humanity, we collected a bunch of pictures showing adorable rescue animals who escaped difficult situations and, in the end, found the safe, happy lives they deserve.

If it weren’t for the kind people who stepped in when it mattered most, who knows where these puppies, swans, deer, and other creatures would have ended up?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Is Patrick Boyle. Since The Fire Has Passed Through Mallacoota This Amazing, Selfless Young Guy Has Been Out Searching For Injured Wildlife

Man holding a koala wrapped in a blanket after rescue in a burnt forest, showcasing animals saved from awful conditions.

This is one of 7 koalas he's saved so far The world needs more Patrick's.

@_CharleeGirl_ Report

55points
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davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the 2019-2020 summer bushfires there were a lot of koalas and other marsupials that needed saving along the whole south east coast of Australia from Kangaroo island to Brisbane.

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    #2

    Saved A Wee One From The Dogs

    Baby opossum with open mouth inside a small cup, symbolizing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance.

    Yorspider Report

    54points
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    l_eclarke avatar
    Sanguina
    Sanguina
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg, Soo cute. It's little smiley face.

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    Those who stop to help an injured bird or engage with a “missing baby animal” post online to boost its visibility are actually part of something much bigger than they might think.

    A massive study from Australia, covering nearly 470,000 rescued animals over six years, reveals that animal rescue isn’t just the occasional feel-good moment — it’s a constant, large-scale effort that happens every single day.
    #3

    Kitten Rescue

    Person rescuing a small kitten from a water canal using a clear umbrella, showing animal rescue and second chance in life.

    reddit.com Report

    54points
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    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a great way to rescue a kitten!

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    #4

    This Is Sarge. He Helps Save Injured And Orphaned Wildlife In His Area. I’m Told He Loves All Animals, But Gets The Most Attached To Fawns. 14/10 Good Boy Sarge‬

    German shepherd dog and a young deer relaxing together indoors, showcasing animals saved and given a second chance in life.

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    #5

    Father-In-Law Got This Pic Of A Cat Saved From A Fire In Se Michigan

    Firefighter rescuing a scared, muddy cat from awful conditions, giving the animal a second chance in life.

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    While most people picture dogs and cats, the reality can be very different. In the Land Down Under, for instance, the majority of rescued animals are wildlife, including birds, mammals, and reptiles.

    The research revealed that rescuers dealt with 688 different species, and the most common reasons they’re threatened are:

    1. being orphaned or abandoned;
    2. getting hit by cars or other collisions;
    3. ending up in an unsuitable or dangerous environment.
    #6

    We Found This Poor Little Kitten In The Woods, Covered In Ice, With Her Fur Stuck To The Hunk Of Plastic She Was Hiding Under For Shelter

    Rescued kitten in winter, held gently with wool gloves, showing animals saved from awful conditions for a second chance.

    Me and my kids were out exploring the fallen snow in the woods. We suddenly heard a cat meowing, over and over, it seemed to be in trouble. We finally found her under a random hunk of plastic laying there, she must have gotten under there for shelter. She was COMPLETELY covered in ice, and her fur was stuck to the side of the plastic thing she was hiding under, so she couldn't move. It was so sad, she's tiny, maybe 3-4 weeks old. We got her free and brought her home. We've been warming her up and feeding her, she's so happy now. Poor thing, if we hadn't just happened to go in that direction, we never would have found her, and she would have suffered and passed there. I was adamant we wouldn't go above 3 cats in the house again, but this one just feels like it was meant to be ours.

    ArmorOfGod7 Report

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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is definitely your cat now -- just look at that face. Amazing that you were there at the right time to save this sweet baby.

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    #7

    My Friend Read Reports About A Stranded Dog On A Mountain. Bros Was In Colorado And Proceeded To Climb The Mountain And Rescue Said Dog

    Man carrying a rescued dog in a mountainous area, highlighting animals saved from awful conditions and given second chances.

    Marleyisgood Report

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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ribs are showing. That poor dog has been on its own for awhile. Very fine humans.

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    #8

    We Saved This Little Fella In The Mall Parking Lot. Was Super Tough To Catch, But Once He Got Into My Hand He Chilled Out Immediately

    Man with a beard gently holding a rescued black kitten in a parking lot, showing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance

    hawk3r2626 Report

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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cat really likes my facial hair, for some reason, and I get looks from dogs when I sit outside the coffee shop. (There's a groomer at the and of the block and we see a lot of dogs when we have coffee.)

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    #9

    Rescuing A Stranded Donkey

    Rescued donkey enjoying a boat ride with people, symbolizing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance.

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    l_eclarke avatar
    Sanguina
    Sanguina
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awe, such a beautiful donkey, I'm glad they saved her.

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    And here’s something else that might surprise you: rescue work isn’t evenly spread throughout the year. It actually peaks in spring, when there are far more baby animals being born — and, unfortunately, far more getting separated from their parents.

    At the busiest times, rescuers can be handling more than twice as many animals as they do in quieter months.

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    #10

    Managed To Rescue This Little Kitten From The Sewers. I’ll Be Keeping Him

    Man covered in mud wearing a mask holding a dirty kitten representing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance.

    reddit.com Report

    49points
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    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    cds (cat distribution system) at work

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    #11

    In Los Rios We Collaborated With A Beautiful Sloth, Who Intended To Cross The Quevedo Road Ring

    Police officer rescuing a sloth stuck in asphalt, showcasing animals saved from awful conditions with a second chance in life.

    Comisión de Tránsito del Ecuador Report

    48points
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    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I ever become wealthy, I’m moving to a place where I can rescue sloths.

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    #12

    Our Officers Even Rescue Wildlife During The Holidays

    Animal rescue officer holding a rescued snowy owl, showcasing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance.

    On December 25, Wildlife Conservation Officer Amanda Isett received a call that an injured snowy owl was stuck inside a fenced area at Smithfield State Correctional Insitute. WCO Isett captured the injured owl and placed it in a crate for safe transport to Centre Wildlife Care for rehabilitation. The owl is expected to make a full recovery.

    Pennsylvania Game Commission Report

    48points
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    glowworm2 avatar
    glowworm2
    glowworm2
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That owl is delightfully fluffy.

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    #13

    A Ukrainian Soldier With A Puppy She Rescued

    Person in military uniform holding a rescued German Shepherd puppy symbolizing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance

    anastasia_mutsey Report

    48points
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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Animals always get invited to our wars, and they've never wanted to be.

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    Sadly, in more urbanized areas, animals need a lot more saving from humans. For example, an analysis by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals revealed that the organization rescued over 5,700 animals from 2,783 cruelty cases across New York City between 2013 and 2022.

    Neglect is suspected to be the most commonly encountered form of animal cruelty, and dogs make up 80% of the cases handled.

    (For context, the study defines animal neglect as the “failure to provide sufficient food and water, appropriate shelter, and other care, including grooming, veterinary care, and proper socialization.”)
    #14

    Saved This Trash Panda At Work

    Close-up of a rescued raccoon being gently held wearing protective gloves, showcasing animals saved and given a second chance.

    reddit.com Report

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    #15

    My Vet Friend Rescued A Abandoned Baby Mini Horse

    A rescued foal inside a vehicle, symbolizing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance in life.

    Polkabumgirl Report

    47points
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    debandtoby13 avatar
    Lady Eowyn
    Lady Eowyn
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor thing is just skin and bones. I hope he made a full recovery and found a loving home.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    My Daughter And The Kitten We Saved In The Rain

    Young child smiling while holding a kitten wrapped in a towel, showcasing animals saved from awful conditions and given new life.

    J0siie Report

    46points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kid and kitten are just as adorable as each other!

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    #17

    Saved A Bird In Shock On The Sidewalk From Being Stepped On

    Small rescued bird perched on a person's hand and shoulder, showing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance

    DrSimonMetin Report

    45points
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    According to the report, animal cruelty usually occurs in the context of domestic violence, and smaller pets are especially vulnerable to non-accidental injuries.

    Furthermore, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals fears that many incidents go unreported. For instance, cats make up 43% of the pet population in the United States but account for only 15% of cases in New York City.

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    #18

    Mum And Bub Just Saved From Kangaroo Island Fires

    Koala and baby inside a rescue carrier showing animals saved from awful conditions with a second chance in life.

    mutherfungus Report

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    #19

    Baby Kitten I Rescued From The Side Of The Road

    Calico kitten with bright blue eyes resting on a leopard print blanket, representing animals saved and given a second chance.

    DopeHammahead Report

    44points
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    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, even if part of that is lighting, that is a beautiful cat!!

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    #20

    Thankfully I Saved This Little Guy From My Lawnmower

    Small turtle being gently held outdoors, representing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance in life.

    pbmax542 Report

    44points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Definitely looks like he's enjoying the sunshine!

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    #21

    Hello Everyone. My Name Is Tony. I Am A Baby Eastern Chimpanzee

    Three rescuers smiling outdoors with a baby chimpanzee rescued from awful conditions, giving it a second chance in life.

    Very recently, I was taken illegally from my family in a remote part of the forest. The Virunga Rangers heard about this and drove two days to come and save me. Then Virunga air wing gave me a lift into the safe hands of the caretakers at Lwiro Primates, where I am now safe and doing well with other orphaned chimpanzees like me.

    Virunga National Park Report

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    The good news is that the situation seems to be slightly improving, at least when it comes to pets. For example, in 2025, Shelter Animals Count estimates that 5.8 million cats and dogs entered shelters and rescues across America — approximately 121,000 fewer animals than the year before.

    At the same time, dog adoption rates (the percentage of adoptions relative to total intakes) increased from 55% in 2024 to 57% in 2025. Cat adoption rates remained high at 63% in 2025 (compared to 62% in 2024). But I think we can do even better!
    #22

    Fawns Rescued From Fires And Being Transported For Care

    Seven rescued fawns resting comfortably on blankets inside a vehicle, showcasing animals saved from awful conditions.

    TexB22 Report

    42points
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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Their bed looks more comfy than mine. Good.

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    #23

    This Is Bart. My Lil Sis Rescued Her As A Baby And She Just Turned 10 Weeks Today

    Small rescued squirrel held gently in hand showing its bright eyes and fluffy tail in a safe indoor space for saved animals.

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    #24

    We Saved This Little Guy Out Of A Concrete Sewer Outlet In Cincinnati While We Were Doing A Mulch Job At A Retirement Home

    Three men rescuing a fawn in an urban drainage area, showcasing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance.

    bzidd420 Report

    42points
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    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look how happy these guys are! ♥

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    #25

    Saved This Guy's Life... We Were Both A Bit Scared

    Woman holding a muddy turtle rescued from awful conditions, symbolizing animals saved and given a second chance in life.

    Blondiee113 Report

    42points
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    robynhill avatar
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He’s not scared. He’s pissed. One thing I don’t tangle with much are snapping turtles.

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    #26

    Rescued A Skunk

    Small skunk wrapped in a blue cloth, showing animal rescue and second chance in life from awful conditions.

    This little one was rescued from the middle of the road today. He was suffering from fly strike and was immediately brought to our local rehabber.

    stephscheersandjeers Report

    42points
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    #27

    My Sister Sleeping With A Rescue We Found Crying On The Side Of The Road

    White kitten sleeping peacefully on a person's shoulder, showcasing animals saved and given a second chance in life.

    RK9990 Report

    41points
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    #28

    Specks - A Kitty I Have In A Foster Under My Rescue. He Visited Work Today And Melted Everyone’s Hearts

    Blind gray tabby cat wearing a blue collar sitting on floor, one of the animals saved and given a second chance in life

    starsturnblue Report

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    #29

    A Cat Rescued From The Camp Fire In California

    Tabby cat with bandaged paws resting on a blanket, one of the animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance.

    Metaphoricalsimile Report

    40points
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    #30

    Dad Fell Into Our Pool Saving A Little Duckling. He’s A Ducking Hero

    Man smiling outdoors next to a rescued baby bat with wet fur, symbolizing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance.

    nhazard718 Report

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    #31

    Firefighters In Lacey, Wa Rescued Baby Hamsters During A Trailer Fire Today And Gave Them Oxygen

    Firefighter in protective gear gently holding a tiny rescued animal, symbolizing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance

    edamomnomnom Report

    40points
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    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd pay a lot for a calendar full of photos of firefigthers rescuing animals. Always gets the onion ninjas out for me.

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    #32

    A Fox Rescued From A Fur Farm On Her Way Home

    Rescued fox with bright eyes being gently held, showcasing animals saved from awful conditions given a second chance in life.

    FoxGazerTales Report

    40points
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    rd17111980 avatar
    ELLE
    ELLE
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    all furfarms should be forbidden and banned !!!

    23
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    #33

    So I Nearly Hit This Guy Because He Was Sitting In The Muddle Of The Pitch Black Road At 2 Am

    Close-up of a rescued owl resting on a red blanket, showing bright yellow eye and detailed feathers after being saved.

    Went back to check on him and found he was dragging a wing. Named him Henry Higgins, taking him to a wildlife rescue in the morning.

    reddit.com Report

    40points
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    #34

    Coyote Pup Rescue

    Sleeping rescued animal curled up on a soft towel, showing a second chance in life after awful conditions.

    reddit.com Report

    38points
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    #35

    Lluvia The Cat Was Rescued From A House Fire And Received Great Care From Captain Dottie Michael

    Firefighter holding a rescued cat wrapped in a blanket, highlighting animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance.

    Even on the holidays, your Professional Fire Fighters of Greensboro provide 24/7 protection, including to our furry friends!

    Professional Fire Fighters of Greensboro Report

    38points
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    #36

    I Saved This Little Guy While Mowing The Lawn

    Baby squirrel rescued from awful conditions held gently in hand, showing second chance in life and recovery.

    graymatter86 Report

    38points
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    #37

    My Rescue Fox, Szoszi

    Man gently holding a rescued fox, showcasing animals saved from awful conditions given a second chance in life

    Right after I found her. She escaped for two days, but I managed to lure her back with her favorite toy: a paper tissue! She’s been safe with me ever since.

    MagicDreamPictures Report

    37points
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    #38

    I Spent 6 Hours Trying To Save This Kitty Who Kept Hiding In 7 Different Cars. Was Only Possible With The Help Of Like 10 People From My Local Community

    Man with dirty hands gently holding a kitten wrapped in a pink blanket, showing animals saved from awful conditions.

    reddit.com Report

    37points
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    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Something like this happening, it makes you proud of the community you live in.

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    #39

    A Kangaroo That Was Saved From A Fire

    Rescued kangaroo with a bandaged leg being fed with a bottle, showing animals saved from awful conditions.

    Wallabia Wildlife Shelter Report

    37points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's an Eastern Grey! Lots of them in my area. If you want the big red ones you gotta go to the outback.

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    #40

    Do Lizards Count? My Coworker Saved One And Her Lil Head Pets Were Makin This Guy So Happy

    Small rescued animal held gently in hand, symbolizing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance.

    purplepeopleskeeter Report

    36points
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    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course they do count! What an adorable wee beastie!

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    #41

    Swan I Saved While Driving On My Rural Delivery Route. I’ve Saved Many Creatures But He’s My Favorite To Date

    Woman holding a large rescued swan indoors, showcasing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance.

    reddit.com Report

    36points
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    #42

    Men Rescued Wolf They Mistake For A Dog

    Rescuer drying a muddy dog wrapped in a red towel, showing animals saved from awful conditions with a second chance.

    nixonico Report

    36points
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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Conversation on Reddit says the wolf recovered in a day and was released with a GPS collar.

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    #43

    My Dad Called Me And Told Me His Golden Retriever Found Half Alive Baby Squirrel. He Rescued It And Fed It. This Is Them A Few Days Later. It Won’t Leave His Side

    Man wearing glasses and a hat with a rescued squirrel on his shoulder, showing animals saved from awful conditions.

    Kh0nsuu Report

    36points
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    #44

    Kiki Was Rescued As An Injured Stray, Found Limping With Nowhere To Go

    Small dog with a leg cast wearing a blue shirt resting after being saved from awful conditions and given a second chance.

    Houston SPCA ambulance team brought this sweet puppy to safety, and now she’s getting the care she needs to heal.

    HoustonSPCA Report

    36points
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    #45

    My Friend Rescued This Owl

    Owl with bright yellow eyes resting inside a cardboard box, one wing slightly raised, symbolizing animals saved and given a second chance.

    Bed_Flute Report

    35points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The owl's revenge will be swift and merciless.

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    #46

    Florida Man Rescued Baby Deer From Flood Waters

    Person sitting on a blanket next to a rescued deer on a porch, showing animals saved from awful conditions.

    WrongDonkey Report

    35points
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    #47

    Rescued From Being Sold At Just 2 Months Old, This Tiny Monkey Came Into My Life And Became My Baby

    Woman smiling and holding a rescued monkey showing affection in a natural outdoor setting after a second chance in life.

    She is 5 years old and still loves me with the same innocence and trust as she would with her own birth mother.
    I call her Bandar. Some bonds are simply meant to be.

    TheDogMother_ Report

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    #48

    I Rescued This Littly Beauty, She Drive With Me For 1,5 Hours Like This. I Think She Knows Shes Going To Her Forever Home

    Man driving a car with a rescued black and white kitten resting on his shoulder, showing animals saved from awful conditions.

    DrunkFenix Report

    34points
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    #49

    The NYPD Rescued This Large Bunny

    Police officer smiling, holding a rescued rabbit, showcasing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance.

    reddit.com Report

    34points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The bunny later joined the force, under the name of Officer Hopps.

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    #50

    I Raise You Possum Buddy Saved From The Dogs

    Man holding a rescued animal close to his face, showing a bond between animals saved from awful conditions.

    Yorspider Report

    34points
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    angelissiajm avatar
    Classified
    Classified
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When they say humans look like their pets. 👍

    5
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    #51

    Two Days After A Devastating House Fire, Firefighters Returned To Check The Damage

    Firefighter rescuing a small dog and a group of people smiling with the rescued animal, showcasing animal rescue and second chances.

    To their surprise, they uncovered the tiniest of survivors. Humnoi, the family’s dog, was found alive, and his rescue and reunion offered a moment of hope amid the heartbreak.

    Fire and Rescue NSW Report

    34points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a sucker for those YouTube videos where people whose houses have been destroyed come back to see the ruins and find their beloved dog or cat still alive. One guy cried while hugging his dog, saying it didn't matter that he'd lost his house so long as he still had her. *sniffle*

    15
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    #52

    Got To Rescue A Red-Tailed Hawk That Had Been Hit By A Car

    Two people in a car with a rescued bird wrapped in protective gloves, highlighting animals saved from awful conditions.

    noahisaac Report

    34points
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    #53

    Rescued This Little Guy

    Tiny black kitten being comforted by a hand after being saved and given a second chance in life.

    reddit.com Report

    34points
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    #54

    Newborn Squirrel I Rescued

    Tiny rescued animal sleeping peacefully in a hand, showing a second chance at life after awful conditions.

    rodc22 Report

    33points
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    #55

    Saved These Little Guys

    Person in bright orange jacket and gloves holding several rescued baby turtles given a second chance in life.

    theryanlaf Report

    33points
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    #56

    Saved Some Field Voles

    Small rescued animal held gently in a gloved hand outdoors, showcasing a second chance in life for saved animals.

    apsims12 Report

    33points
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    #57

    Baby Bat

    Man gently holding a rescued bat wrapped in a towel, symbolizing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance.

    We live on Taveuni Island in Fiji. We had a cyclone and I found this little guy in the garden (human head for scale). Presuming it is a fruit bat as opposed to a monkey faced bat. We plan to leave it out next a guava tree that the bats visit and I guess there is a chance a mother will take it (according to googley). Wrapped in a little rag as wet through (can still move), sleeping outside down in a box in a dark room.

    fijitimeislandlife Report

    33points
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    swade715 avatar
    nomnomborkbork
    nomnomborkbork
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd be clueless about how to take care of a baby bat until I could get it to a shelter.

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    #58

    Found An Owl Lying In My Backyard This Morning (Don’t Worry I Took Him To A Wildlife Rescue Center)

    Barn owl resting peacefully on floral fabric in a basket, one of the animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance.

    isabellalopez Report

    32points
    POST
    rd17111980 avatar
    ELLE
    ELLE
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    so beautiful ! i hope it is well ♥

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    #59

    I Rescued A Cold Hummingbird From The Sidewalk

    Small rescued hummingbird resting gently in a person's hand, symbolizing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance.

    BiggestTaco Report

    32points
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    #60

    Firefighter Owens Using A Pet Oxygen Mask On One-Of-The Cute Rescued From Fire Bunnies!

    Firefighter saving a lamb using an oxygen mask, showing animals rescued from awful conditions and given a second chance.

    Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services Report

    32points
    POST
    swade715 avatar
    nomnomborkbork
    nomnomborkbork
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I never knew they carried pet oxygen masks! That makes me happy.

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    #61

    Rescued 13 Baby Turtles. This Was The Smallest

    Tiny rescued turtle resting in a hand next to a bottle cap showing a second chance for animals saved from awful conditions

    BryanwithaY Report

    32points
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    #62

    Rescued A Chihuahua Puppy. It’s So Tiny

    Woman resting on a couch with a small dog sleeping on her chest, showing animals saved from awful conditions.

    cwebbvail Report

    31points
    POST
    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's so tiny...and, it's so chill. Life is good.

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    #63

    This Tortoise My Daughter And I Saved Off The Road While On Vacation

    Young girl holding a rescued tortoise inside a car, showcasing animals saved from awful conditions given a second chance.

    DatdudeJdub Report

    31points
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    #64

    Rescued This Little Cutie From Smacking Itself Into The Window Again Trying To Escape. Just Friday Things

    Hand holding a small rescued bird, symbolizing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance.

    highmoonjess Report

    31points
    POST
    #65

    Saved A Cardinal Stuck In A Screened-In Gazebo

    A rescued red cardinal bird held gently in a hand, representing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance.

    Missy1452 Report

    30points
    POST
    bookfanatic1979 avatar
    BookFanatic
    BookFanatic
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had to save a fledgling robin from our screen door. Squawked his head off the entire time, poor thing.

    3
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    #66

    Rescued A 2-Week-Old Hedgehog. Hope It's Thriving In The Wild Now, We Did Our Best Even If It Wasn't Perfect

    Two rescued animals wrapped in hands and a blanket, showing a second chance in life for saved animals.

    Royal_Pumpkin2932 Report

    27points
    POST
    angelissiajm avatar
    Classified
    Classified
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sure you did, and he's thankful for it.

    4
    4points
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    #67

    So We Rescued A Friend. Contacting Wildlife Rescue In The Morning

    Man wearing a cap holding a rescued fawn, showcasing animals saved from awful conditions and given a second chance.

    Fuck_damian_ Report

    27points
    POST
    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just to have it said, because lots of people still don't know it: If you come across a "lonely" fawn, you need to make very sure that it actually is an orphan. Mother deer leaves them alone during the day and only visits for feeding. If it is in a safe place, leave it alone. If it is a risky place, contact the local wildlife sanctuary or ranger for advice (e.g. in a field to be mowed). If in imminent danger, place it somewhere safe and contact wildlife sanctuary/ranger.

    9
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