If it weren’t for the kind people who stepped in when it mattered most, who knows where these puppies, swans, deer, and other creatures would have ended up?

To restore your faith in humanity, we collected a bunch of pictures showing adorable rescue animals who escaped difficult situations and, in the end, found the safe, happy lives they deserve.

Life gives its toughest battles to the strongest soldiers, but sometimes even they need a helping hand. Luckily, there’s still compassion in the world.

#1 This Is Patrick Boyle. Since The Fire Has Passed Through Mallacoota This Amazing, Selfless Young Guy Has Been Out Searching For Injured Wildlife This is one of 7 koalas he's saved so far The world needs more Patrick's.



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#2 Saved A Wee One From The Dogs

Those who stop to help an injured bird or engage with a “missing baby animal” post online to boost its visibility are actually part of something much bigger than they might think. A massive study from Australia, covering nearly 470,000 rescued animals over six years, reveals that animal rescue isn’t just the occasional feel-good moment — it’s a constant, large-scale effort that happens every single day.

#3 Kitten Rescue

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#4 This Is Sarge. He Helps Save Injured And Orphaned Wildlife In His Area. I’m Told He Loves All Animals, But Gets The Most Attached To Fawns. 14/10 Good Boy Sarge‬

#5 Father-In-Law Got This Pic Of A Cat Saved From A Fire In Se Michigan

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While most people picture dogs and cats, the reality can be very different. In the Land Down Under, for instance, the majority of rescued animals are wildlife, including birds, mammals, and reptiles. The research revealed that rescuers dealt with 688 different species, and the most common reasons they’re threatened are: being orphaned or abandoned; getting hit by cars or other collisions; ending up in an unsuitable or dangerous environment.

#6 We Found This Poor Little Kitten In The Woods, Covered In Ice, With Her Fur Stuck To The Hunk Of Plastic She Was Hiding Under For Shelter Me and my kids were out exploring the fallen snow in the woods. We suddenly heard a cat meowing, over and over, it seemed to be in trouble. We finally found her under a random hunk of plastic laying there, she must have gotten under there for shelter. She was COMPLETELY covered in ice, and her fur was stuck to the side of the plastic thing she was hiding under, so she couldn't move. It was so sad, she's tiny, maybe 3-4 weeks old. We got her free and brought her home. We've been warming her up and feeding her, she's so happy now. Poor thing, if we hadn't just happened to go in that direction, we never would have found her, and she would have suffered and passed there. I was adamant we wouldn't go above 3 cats in the house again, but this one just feels like it was meant to be ours.



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#7 My Friend Read Reports About A Stranded Dog On A Mountain. Bros Was In Colorado And Proceeded To Climb The Mountain And Rescue Said Dog

#8 We Saved This Little Fella In The Mall Parking Lot. Was Super Tough To Catch, But Once He Got Into My Hand He Chilled Out Immediately

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#9 Rescuing A Stranded Donkey

And here’s something else that might surprise you: rescue work isn’t evenly spread throughout the year. It actually peaks in spring, when there are far more baby animals being born — and, unfortunately, far more getting separated from their parents. At the busiest times, rescuers can be handling more than twice as many animals as they do in quieter months. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Managed To Rescue This Little Kitten From The Sewers. I’ll Be Keeping Him

#11 In Los Rios We Collaborated With A Beautiful Sloth, Who Intended To Cross The Quevedo Road Ring

#12 Our Officers Even Rescue Wildlife During The Holidays On December 25, Wildlife Conservation Officer Amanda Isett received a call that an injured snowy owl was stuck inside a fenced area at Smithfield State Correctional Insitute. WCO Isett captured the injured owl and placed it in a crate for safe transport to Centre Wildlife Care for rehabilitation. The owl is expected to make a full recovery.



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#13 A Ukrainian Soldier With A Puppy She Rescued

Sadly, in more urbanized areas, animals need a lot more saving from humans. For example, an analysis by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals revealed that the organization rescued over 5,700 animals from 2,783 cruelty cases across New York City between 2013 and 2022. Neglect is suspected to be the most commonly encountered form of animal cruelty, and dogs make up 80% of the cases handled. (For context, the study defines animal neglect as the “failure to provide sufficient food and water, appropriate shelter, and other care, including grooming, veterinary care, and proper socialization.”)

#14 Saved This Trash Panda At Work

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#15 My Vet Friend Rescued A Abandoned Baby Mini Horse

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#16 My Daughter And The Kitten We Saved In The Rain

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#17 Saved A Bird In Shock On The Sidewalk From Being Stepped On

According to the report, animal cruelty usually occurs in the context of domestic violence, and smaller pets are especially vulnerable to non-accidental injuries. Furthermore, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals fears that many incidents go unreported. For instance, cats make up 43% of the pet population in the United States but account for only 15% of cases in New York City. ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Mum And Bub Just Saved From Kangaroo Island Fires

#19 Baby Kitten I Rescued From The Side Of The Road

#20 Thankfully I Saved This Little Guy From My Lawnmower

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#21 Hello Everyone. My Name Is Tony. I Am A Baby Eastern Chimpanzee Very recently, I was taken illegally from my family in a remote part of the forest. The Virunga Rangers heard about this and drove two days to come and save me. Then Virunga air wing gave me a lift into the safe hands of the caretakers at Lwiro Primates, where I am now safe and doing well with other orphaned chimpanzees like me.



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The good news is that the situation seems to be slightly improving, at least when it comes to pets. For example, in 2025, Shelter Animals Count estimates that 5.8 million cats and dogs entered shelters and rescues across America — approximately 121,000 fewer animals than the year before. At the same time, dog adoption rates (the percentage of adoptions relative to total intakes) increased from 55% in 2024 to 57% in 2025. Cat adoption rates remained high at 63% in 2025 (compared to 62% in 2024). But I think we can do even better!

#22 Fawns Rescued From Fires And Being Transported For Care

#23 This Is Bart. My Lil Sis Rescued Her As A Baby And She Just Turned 10 Weeks Today

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#24 We Saved This Little Guy Out Of A Concrete Sewer Outlet In Cincinnati While We Were Doing A Mulch Job At A Retirement Home

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#25 Saved This Guy's Life... We Were Both A Bit Scared

#26 Rescued A Skunk This little one was rescued from the middle of the road today. He was suffering from fly strike and was immediately brought to our local rehabber.



#27 My Sister Sleeping With A Rescue We Found Crying On The Side Of The Road

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#28 Specks - A Kitty I Have In A Foster Under My Rescue. He Visited Work Today And Melted Everyone’s Hearts

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#29 A Cat Rescued From The Camp Fire In California

#30 Dad Fell Into Our Pool Saving A Little Duckling. He’s A Ducking Hero

#31 Firefighters In Lacey, Wa Rescued Baby Hamsters During A Trailer Fire Today And Gave Them Oxygen

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#32 A Fox Rescued From A Fur Farm On Her Way Home

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#33 So I Nearly Hit This Guy Because He Was Sitting In The Muddle Of The Pitch Black Road At 2 Am Went back to check on him and found he was dragging a wing. Named him Henry Higgins, taking him to a wildlife rescue in the morning.



#34 Coyote Pup Rescue

#35 Lluvia The Cat Was Rescued From A House Fire And Received Great Care From Captain Dottie Michael Even on the holidays, your Professional Fire Fighters of Greensboro provide 24/7 protection, including to our furry friends!



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#36 I Saved This Little Guy While Mowing The Lawn

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#37 My Rescue Fox, Szoszi Right after I found her. She escaped for two days, but I managed to lure her back with her favorite toy: a paper tissue! She’s been safe with me ever since.



#38 I Spent 6 Hours Trying To Save This Kitty Who Kept Hiding In 7 Different Cars. Was Only Possible With The Help Of Like 10 People From My Local Community

#39 A Kangaroo That Was Saved From A Fire

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#40 Do Lizards Count? My Coworker Saved One And Her Lil Head Pets Were Makin This Guy So Happy

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#41 Swan I Saved While Driving On My Rural Delivery Route. I’ve Saved Many Creatures But He’s My Favorite To Date

#42 Men Rescued Wolf They Mistake For A Dog

#43 My Dad Called Me And Told Me His Golden Retriever Found Half Alive Baby Squirrel. He Rescued It And Fed It. This Is Them A Few Days Later. It Won’t Leave His Side

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#44 Kiki Was Rescued As An Injured Stray, Found Limping With Nowhere To Go Houston SPCA ambulance team brought this sweet puppy to safety, and now she’s getting the care she needs to heal.



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#45 My Friend Rescued This Owl

#46 Florida Man Rescued Baby Deer From Flood Waters

#47 Rescued From Being Sold At Just 2 Months Old, This Tiny Monkey Came Into My Life And Became My Baby She is 5 years old and still loves me with the same innocence and trust as she would with her own birth mother.

I call her Bandar. Some bonds are simply meant to be.



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#48 I Rescued This Littly Beauty, She Drive With Me For 1,5 Hours Like This. I Think She Knows Shes Going To Her Forever Home

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#49 The NYPD Rescued This Large Bunny

#50 I Raise You Possum Buddy Saved From The Dogs

#51 Two Days After A Devastating House Fire, Firefighters Returned To Check The Damage To their surprise, they uncovered the tiniest of survivors. Humnoi, the family’s dog, was found alive, and his rescue and reunion offered a moment of hope amid the heartbreak.



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#52 Got To Rescue A Red-Tailed Hawk That Had Been Hit By A Car

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#53 Rescued This Little Guy

#54 Newborn Squirrel I Rescued

#55 Saved These Little Guys

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#56 Saved Some Field Voles

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#57 Baby Bat We live on Taveuni Island in Fiji. We had a cyclone and I found this little guy in the garden (human head for scale). Presuming it is a fruit bat as opposed to a monkey faced bat. We plan to leave it out next a guava tree that the bats visit and I guess there is a chance a mother will take it (according to googley). Wrapped in a little rag as wet through (can still move), sleeping outside down in a box in a dark room.



#58 Found An Owl Lying In My Backyard This Morning (Don’t Worry I Took Him To A Wildlife Rescue Center)

#59 I Rescued A Cold Hummingbird From The Sidewalk

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#60 Firefighter Owens Using A Pet Oxygen Mask On One-Of-The Cute Rescued From Fire Bunnies!

#61 Rescued 13 Baby Turtles. This Was The Smallest

#62 Rescued A Chihuahua Puppy. It’s So Tiny

#63 This Tortoise My Daughter And I Saved Off The Road While On Vacation

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#64 Rescued This Little Cutie From Smacking Itself Into The Window Again Trying To Escape. Just Friday Things

#65 Saved A Cardinal Stuck In A Screened-In Gazebo

#66 Rescued A 2-Week-Old Hedgehog. Hope It's Thriving In The Wild Now, We Did Our Best Even If It Wasn't Perfect

#67 So We Rescued A Friend. Contacting Wildlife Rescue In The Morning

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