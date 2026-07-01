This is movie star Keanu Reeves. He was abandoned by his father at 3 years old and grew up with 3 different stepfathers. He is dyslexic. His dream of becoming a hockey player was shattered by a serious accident. His daughter passed away at birth. His girlfriend passed away in a car accident. His best friend, River Phoenix, died of an overdose. His sister battled leukemia. No bodyguards, no luxury houses. Keanu lives in an ordinary apartment and can often be seen riding the subway in NYC.



When he was filming the movie “The Lake House,” he overheard a conversation between two costume assistants. One was crying as he would lose his house if he did not pay $20,000 - On the same day, Keanu deposited the necessary amount in his bank account.



In his career, he has donated large sums to hospitals including $75 million of his earnings from “The Matrix” to charities.



In 2010, on his birthday, Keanu walked into a bakery & bought a brioche with a single candle, ate it in front of the bakery, and offered coffee to people who stopped to talk to him. In 1997, paparazzi found him walking one morning with a homeless man in Los Angeles, listening to him and sharing his life for a few hours. This man could buy anything, but instead he gets up every day and chooses one thing that cannot be bought: to be a good person.

