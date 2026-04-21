Artist Creates Wholesome And Soothing Comics That Might Brighten Up Your Day (43 New Pics)
Most Bored Panda readers are likely already familiar with John Euclid Templonuevo, better known as “Arkitekyuklid,” the Philippines-based artist behind simple yet deeply impactful illustrations centered on kindness, self-love, and emotional healing.
In his newest comics, Templonuevo continues to offer gentle reminders that it’s okay to slow down, embrace vulnerability, and take care of yourself. With a subtle touch of humor, he reassures us that we’re not alone in our daily struggles, and that sometimes, it’s perfectly fine to laugh at them, too.
Scroll down and let these wholesome comics remind you to be just a little kinder to yourself today.
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"Preachy artist tries to make religion funny but cant help but make it creepy and cringe"
The artist has shared that his goal is to spread encouragement and positivity, creating content that uplifts rather than adds to the noise.
"A lot of inspiration/ideas/motivation you see in my social media accounts are coming from my devotion when I read the bible. I'm not a religious person; I just love the one who created the universe," Templonuevo explained, noting that his own life is a living testimony of how "real God is."
If God is all powerful, He can fùck off and do his mission himself. I'm having a nap.
“Anyone who is captured will be run through with a sword. Their little children will be dashed to d***h right before their eyes. Their homes will be sacked and their wives r***d by the attacking hordes. For I will stir up the Medes against Babylon, and no amount of silver or gold will buy them off. The attacking armies will shoot down the young people with arrows. They will have no mercy on helpless babies and will show no compassion for the children.” Isaiah 13:15-18 😒
Don't rely on yourself; rely on your creepy undead imaginary friend! Real healthy.
Jèsus Fùcking Chrìst. What an insufferable twàt.
Jèsus Fùcking Chrìst. What an insufferable twàt.