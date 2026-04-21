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Most Bored Panda readers are likely already familiar with John Euclid Templonuevo, better known as “Arkitekyuklid,” the Philippines-based artist behind simple yet deeply impactful illustrations centered on kindness, self-love, and emotional healing.

In his newest comics, Templonuevo continues to offer gentle reminders that it’s okay to slow down, embrace vulnerability, and take care of yourself. With a subtle touch of humor, he reassures us that we’re not alone in our daily struggles, and that sometimes, it’s perfectly fine to laugh at them, too.

Scroll down and let these wholesome comics remind you to be just a little kinder to yourself today.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

45 Wholesome Comics By John Euclid Templonuevo That Feel Like A Warm Hug For Your Soul(New Pics)

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londonparis avatar
London Paris
London Paris
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1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Preachy artist tries to make religion funny but cant help but make it creepy and cringe"

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The artist has shared that his goal is to spread encouragement and positivity, creating content that uplifts rather than adds to the noise.

"A lot of inspiration/ideas/motivation you see in my social media accounts are coming from my devotion when I read the bible. I'm not a religious person; I just love the one who created the universe," Templonuevo explained, noting that his own life is a living testimony of how "real God is."
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    45 Wholesome Comics By John Euclid Templonuevo That Feel Like A Warm Hug For Your Soul(New Pics)

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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
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    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If God is all powerful, He can fùck off and do his mission himself. I'm having a nap.

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    45 Wholesome Comics By John Euclid Templonuevo That Feel Like A Warm Hug For Your Soul(New Pics)

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    Beak Hookage
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    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Anyone who is captured will be run through with a sword. Their little children will be dashed to d***h right before their eyes. Their homes will be sacked and their wives r***d by the attacking hordes. For I will stir up the Medes against Babylon, and no amount of silver or gold will buy them off. The attacking armies will shoot down the young people with arrows. They will have no mercy on helpless babies and will show no compassion for the children.” Isaiah 13:15-18 😒

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    Beak Hookage
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    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't rely on yourself; rely on your creepy undead imaginary friend! Real healthy.

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