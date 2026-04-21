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Most Bored Panda readers are likely already familiar with John Euclid Templonuevo, better known as “Arkitekyuklid,” the Philippines-based artist behind simple yet deeply impactful illustrations centered on kindness, self-love, and emotional healing.

In his newest comics, Templonuevo continues to offer gentle reminders that it’s okay to slow down, embrace vulnerability, and take care of yourself. With a subtle touch of humor, he reassures us that we’re not alone in our daily struggles, and that sometimes, it’s perfectly fine to laugh at them, too.

Scroll down and let these wholesome comics remind you to be just a little kinder to yourself today.

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