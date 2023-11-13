Artist Reminds Us To Listen To Ourselves With These Soothing And Uplifting Comics (50 New Pics)
John Euclid Templonuevo, otherwise known as "Arkitekyuklid," is a skilled Filipino artist balancing his final year in a BS Architecture degree with his passion for art. Despite his academic commitments, he consistently dedicates time to create artwork deeply rooted in his faith.
To his followers, his illustrations and comics tend to feel like a soothing embrace in difficult times, thus the artist has gained a considerable following. Through his art, John reminds us to take a break and look at things that really matter.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com
This post may include affiliate links.