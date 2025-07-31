38 Illustrations By Amanda Oleander That Capture The Beauty Of Everyday MomentsInterview With Artist
Love isn’t always about big gestures or picture-perfect moments; it’s often found in the little things, like sharing a meal in silence, laughing over something silly, or simply being there for each other. That’s exactly what artist Amanda Oleander captures in her charming illustrations. Based in Los Angeles, Amanda draws scenes from everyday life that feel familiar, warm, and real.
This article features a selection of her heartwarming artwork, including some illustrations from her ongoing Things Humans Do In Private project—where she brings to life real stories submitted by her followers about the quiet, joyful moments we usually keep to ourselves. Amanda's drawings have touched the hearts of millions, and it’s easy to see why.
More info: Instagram | amandaoleander.com | Facebook | x.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Amanda’s journey as an artist began with a deep connection to art from a young age. She says, "It has always been a way for me to express myself when words failed me." While art was always close to her heart, it wasn’t until college that she realized it could become her career. A single elective class changed everything, and she quickly switched her major to fine arts. From that moment on, she never looked back.
After earning her BFA in 2013, Amanda took a leap and headed to Los Angeles for a short vacation. While there, she unexpectedly landed a graphic design internship on Sunset Boulevard. Though the internship didn’t lead to a job, she didn’t give up. She worked three jobs just to stay afloat and kept applying for art positions every night. Just as she was ready to leave LA, she got an offer from E! Entertainment to illustrate their online articles. “It was a dream come true,” she recalls.
Things Humans Do In Private
"My 2-year-old son sits on my head every time I'm comfortable on the couch."
Things Humans Do In Private
"My husband and I stomping like dinosaurs around the house with our toddler."
When that role ended due to budget cuts, Amanda made another bold move—she decided to work on her art from home. It wasn’t easy, but with her website and support from an online community, she turned her passion into a full-time career. Her illustrations, especially those with her husband, give us a peek into their life together. “We first crossed paths at a luncheon by the pool,” she shared about how they met, both living in the same apartment building.
Amanda’s art focuses on small, intimate moments—the kind that often go unnoticed. She says, “I wanted to bring to life the raw emotions and experiences that make us human.” Being open and vulnerable comes naturally to her, and she uses that openness to connect through her work. The hardest part for her is staying focused, but the most rewarding part is when she loses herself in the process. “It’s an amazing feeling to be used as a conduit for something greater than myself.”
Things Humans Do In Private
"I practice my speech in case anyone asks me what my recipe for a moist chocolate cake is."
Things Humans Do In Private
"I work at a cat cafe. When I'm done closing before the end of my shift, I just lay with cats, in fear my boss sees it."
Things Humans Do In Private
"I smell my baby's toes every morning when he wakes up. Really drink them in."
Things Humans Do In Private
"Snuggling in my dog's bed with her on the floor. She passed away a few weeks ago. I will miss it."
Things Humans Do In Private
"I like to stay upside down on my sofa thinking about nothing."