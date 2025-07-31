ADVERTISEMENT

Love isn’t always about big gestures or picture-perfect moments; it’s often found in the little things, like sharing a meal in silence, laughing over something silly, or simply being there for each other. That’s exactly what artist Amanda Oleander captures in her charming illustrations. Based in Los Angeles, Amanda draws scenes from everyday life that feel familiar, warm, and real.

This article features a selection of her heartwarming artwork, including some illustrations from her ongoing Things Humans Do In Private project—where she brings to life real stories submitted by her followers about the quiet, joyful moments we usually keep to ourselves. Amanda's drawings have touched the hearts of millions, and it’s easy to see why.

#1

Two women playing video games at a cluttered desk, an illustration capturing the beauty of everyday moments.

Amanda’s journey as an artist began with a deep connection to art from a young age. She says, "It has always been a way for me to express myself when words failed me." While art was always close to her heart, it wasn’t until college that she realized it could become her career. A single elective class changed everything, and she quickly switched her major to fine arts. From that moment on, she never looked back.
    #2

    Two women sharing donuts in a kitchen at night, an illustration by Amanda Oleander capturing everyday moments.

    #3

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing a couple sharing a tender moment with a baby in the womb, capturing everyday beauty.

    After earning her BFA in 2013, Amanda took a leap and headed to Los Angeles for a short vacation. While there, she unexpectedly landed a graphic design internship on Sunset Boulevard. Though the internship didn’t lead to a job, she didn’t give up. She worked three jobs just to stay afloat and kept applying for art positions every night. Just as she was ready to leave LA, she got an offer from E! Entertainment to illustrate their online articles. “It was a dream come true,” she recalls.
    #4

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing a child playing on a woman resting on a couch, capturing everyday moments.

    Things Humans Do In Private

    "My 2-year-old son sits on my head every time I'm comfortable on the couch."

    #5

    Family playing with shadow dinosaurs on the wall, an illustration capturing the beauty of everyday moments.

    Things Humans Do In Private

    "My husband and I stomping like dinosaurs around the house with our toddler."

    When that role ended due to budget cuts, Amanda made another bold move—she decided to work on her art from home. It wasn’t easy, but with her website and support from an online community, she turned her passion into a full-time career. Her illustrations, especially those with her husband, give us a peek into their life together. “We first crossed paths at a luncheon by the pool,” she shared about how they met, both living in the same apartment building.
    #6

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing two elderly women embracing over a table, capturing a tender everyday moment.

    #7

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing two women getting ready, capturing beauty of everyday moments in a bathroom setting.

    Amanda’s art focuses on small, intimate moments—the kind that often go unnoticed. She says, “I wanted to bring to life the raw emotions and experiences that make us human.” Being open and vulnerable comes naturally to her, and she uses that openness to connect through her work. The hardest part for her is staying focused, but the most rewarding part is when she loses herself in the process. “It’s an amazing feeling to be used as a conduit for something greater than myself.”

    #8

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing everyday moments of tiredness and snacking on a crowded airplane with passengers seated nearby.

    #9

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing a woman holding hands with an outlined figure lying in bed, capturing everyday moments.

    #10

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander of a woman holding a slice of chocolate cake in a kitchen, capturing everyday moments.

    Things Humans Do In Private

    "I practice my speech in case anyone asks me what my recipe for a moist chocolate cake is."

    #11

    Couple shares a tender moment while cooking in the kitchen, with child watching, in an illustration capturing everyday beauty.

    #12

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander of a couple sharing an intimate, everyday moment lying in bed together.

    #13

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing a couple cooking pancakes together, capturing the beauty of everyday moments.

    #14

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing a cozy everyday moment of a woman and child on a couch sharing popcorn.

    #15

    Couple sharing a tender moment on the floor surrounded by toys and laundry in an illustration capturing everyday beauty.

    #16

    Couple sitting closely under a starry night sky, an illustration capturing the beauty of everyday moments by Amanda Oleander.

    #17

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander of a woman lying on tiled floor surrounded by multiple cats, capturing everyday beauty.

    Things Humans Do In Private

    "I work at a cat cafe. When I'm done closing before the end of my shift, I just lay with cats, in fear my boss sees it."

    #18

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing a tender moment between a mother and baby capturing everyday beauty.

    Things Humans Do In Private

    "I smell my baby's toes every morning when he wakes up. Really drink them in."

    #19

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander of a woman lying on the floor, hugging and kissing a dog resting in a bed.

    Things Humans Do In Private

    "Snuggling in my dog's bed with her on the floor. She passed away a few weeks ago. I will miss it."

    #20

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander of a happy family capturing the beauty of everyday moments with a smiling baby in bed.

    #21

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing puzzle piece family hugging in bed capturing beauty of everyday moments.

    #22

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander of a couple sharing a tender moment in bed, capturing the beauty of everyday moments.

    #23

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing a woman crying in a kitchen with a pan on fire, capturing the beauty of everyday moments.

    #24

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing a couple embracing on a couch, capturing the beauty of everyday moments.

    #25

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing a woman shaving her leg in the shower, capturing the beauty of everyday moments.

    #26

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing two women sharing a cozy moment with hair braiding and snacks on the bed.

    #27

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing two women enjoying everyday moments together in a cozy kitchen setting.

    #28

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander of a woman relaxing in a bathtub, capturing the beauty of everyday moments with details.

    #29

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing a woman watering a plant growing from a child's head in a cozy bedroom scene.

    #30

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing a hairy woman sitting on a bed stretching in a colorful bedroom scene.

    #31

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing a woman painting aloe on a sunburned man’s back in an intimate moment.

    #32

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander of a woman reaching for a drawer, capturing the beauty of everyday moments.

    #33

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander of a person relaxing upside down on a couch, capturing everyday moments with warmth.

    Things Humans Do In Private

    "I like to stay upside down on my sofa thinking about nothing."

    #34

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing a mother lying beside a crib, holding hands with her baby inside.

    #35

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing a family walking through a lush green forest capturing everyday moments.

    #36

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing a mother reading a book with her baby, capturing beauty of everyday moments.

    #37

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander showing a family watering plants growing from their heads, capturing everyday moments.

    #38

    Illustration by Amanda Oleander of a mother and child reading together in bed, capturing the beauty of everyday moments.

