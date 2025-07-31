ADVERTISEMENT

Love isn’t always about big gestures or picture-perfect moments; it’s often found in the little things, like sharing a meal in silence, laughing over something silly, or simply being there for each other. That’s exactly what artist Amanda Oleander captures in her charming illustrations. Based in Los Angeles, Amanda draws scenes from everyday life that feel familiar, warm, and real.

This article features a selection of her heartwarming artwork, including some illustrations from her ongoing Things Humans Do In Private project—where she brings to life real stories submitted by her followers about the quiet, joyful moments we usually keep to ourselves. Amanda's drawings have touched the hearts of millions, and it’s easy to see why.

More info: Instagram | amandaoleander.com | Facebook | x.com