Artist Creates Wholesome “Cat’s Café” Comics Exploring Important Topics Such As Anxiety, Diversity And Empowerment (72 Pics) Interview With Artist
Cat's Café is a wholesome comic series written and illustrated by Matt Tarpley that tackles "the experiences of life one cup of coffee (or tea!) at a time". As the artist described himself, these drawings depict the lives of lovable characters that you might find strikingly similar to our own!
"Starring Cat (the owner of the cafe), Rabbit, Penguin, and other animals, these characters explore important topics such as anxiety, diversity, and empowerment with a thoughtful touch. Created from a place of empathy, I set out to tell relatable stories with healthy and positive outcomes. Knowing we all experience life in different ways, I felt it was important to define Cat's Café as a comic that promotes acceptance and understanding," the artist wrote on Bored Panda.
Bored Panda got in touch with Matt to ask him more about himself and his creative process. We got curious about how his journey as an artist started. He shared that he has been interested in creating art since he was a kid. "I started creating my first comics in elementary school, where my best friend and I created a comic strip called 'Banana Man'. It was a story about a superhero Banana who fought Ninja Potatoes."
The idea to create "Cat's Cafe" comics came to Matt in the middle of 2017. "It had been a few years since I had drawn any comics. I had taken a permanent hiatus from my previous comic, Mary Death, and in 2017 I wanted to create again. I wanted to create a comic that provided a safe space where a person could easily feel accepted and understood. To escape the bad and the ugly in the world going on at the time and find some reassurance that 'you are okay'."
"The format of the comic originally centered around two characters simply having a variety of conversations at a diner, but it eventually evolved to a stage that was cozy and inclusive. A cafe! For the characters themselves, I presented them as animals intentionally. I wanted readers to feel connected to the characters without the distraction of human characters, for example, where gender could make it harder to relate. With Cat as the barista, the world came into place slowly over time as characters came to visit, share stories, and find new friends."
We asked the artist to name some of the major influences in his life who've helped him develop and define his style. Matt replied that growing up he was obsessed with newspaper comic strips such as Garfield, Calvin & Hobbes, and The Far Side. "I think Bill Watterson's art influenced me a lot, which manifested the most in Mary Death. But my style varies depending on the subject matter. The style of Cat's Cafe is unique and special to that world and one which I enjoy drawing."
Matt revealed that for him, it is difficult to open up sometimes. "I write many of the stories from my own personal experience. At times it can be difficult to share such personal stories, however, over time, the comic has become quite therapeutic for me. It allows me to, in a way, visually journal my thoughts and feelings and has been a great aid in my personal growth. One of the hardest parts of creating Cat's Cafe, and I think comics in general, is the anxiety that comes with it. During times when I can't create new comics, I feel I am letting my audience down. While rationally I know the community is understanding that mental health is of utmost importance, but at times I struggle with feeling bad that I'm not helping enough."
Matt's second Cat's Cafe book, One Cup at a Time, was just released on 9/27! The artist shared that he's excited to jump onto his next project in the world of Cat's Cafe after "a long nap and a coffee".
"I am very honored to have the ability to speak to so many readers and connect with them on a very intimate level. Where the stories told are relatable and help the reader feel 'seen'. I always hope that new readers find these comics at exactly the right time they need them and that they bring them peace and comfort knowing they are not alone."