Cat's Café is a wholesome comic series written and illustrated by Matt Tarpley that tackles "the experiences of life one cup of coffee (or tea!) at a time". As the artist described himself, these drawings depict the lives of lovable characters that you might find strikingly similar to our own!

"Starring Cat (the owner of the cafe), Rabbit, Penguin, and other animals, these characters explore important topics such as anxiety, diversity, and empowerment with a thoughtful touch. Created from a place of empathy, I set out to tell relatable stories with healthy and positive outcomes. Knowing we all experience life in different ways, I felt it was important to define Cat's Café as a comic that promotes acceptance and understanding," the artist wrote on Bored Panda.

