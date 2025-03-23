ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

How many times have you found yourself facing a dilemma in your life that put everything into question, from duty and desire to needs?

Sometimes, we don’t even understand ourselves, as we never know what each situation will bring. Some may say it’s confusing, but we believe we are the philosophers of our time – and for those, there are no limits on how to think, feel, and behave.

And so, we are challenging you to do the following:

Take the quiz based on how you feel or would behave as of today.

Redo it based on how you would ideally behave.

Share with us if it remains the same or if it changes.

RELATED:

Image credits: Pixabay