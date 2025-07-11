ADVERTISEMENT

Some people are brave enough to put their unfiltered thoughts online for all to see. Even if they're mocking the world's most powerful leaders. Often these thoughts come in the form of tweets, boldly posted on platforms owned by the very people being criticized.

There's a massive online community called White People Twitter. It has 3.1 million members who love to screenshot and share the times netizens refused to hold back. Whether they're taking a dig at Elon Musk, Donald Trump, or criticizing capitalism in general, certain folk are saying what some others merely dare to think.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the top posts from the page. So keep scrolling and feel free to upvote the ones you wish you'd had the guts to tweet. We also explain how Musk had the online community temporarily banned this year for "breaking the law." You'll find that info between the images.