Some people are brave enough to put their unfiltered thoughts online for all to see. Even if they're mocking the world's most powerful leaders. Often these thoughts come in the form of tweets, boldly posted on platforms owned by the very people being criticized.

There's a massive online community called White People Twitter. It has 3.1 million members who love to screenshot and share the times netizens refused to hold back. Whether they're taking a dig at Elon Musk, Donald Trump, or criticizing capitalism in general, certain folk are saying what some others merely dare to think.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the top posts from the page. So keep scrolling and feel free to upvote the ones you wish you'd had the guts to tweet. We also explain how Musk had the online community temporarily banned this year for "breaking the law." You'll find that info between the images.

#1

Basic Human Rights Is Basic Human Rights

Tweet screenshot from White People Twitter highlighting no shortages but a billionaire excess blocking human rights access.

QasimRashid Report

Spidercat
Philosophical question: Who is responsible for billionaires? The billionaires or us for buying their products. If we all agreed to stop using Amazon tomorrow it would go out of business in a few months. So who's to blame for Bezos? Answer. Amazon customers. Walk to the nearest shop to buy things. Stop paying Amazon to deliver.

Elon Musk has made headlines quite a few times this year. The world's richest man is not afraid to ruffle feathers. And he certainly doesn't shy away from sharing his thoughts online - no matter what they may be. And that's even if they're aimed at U.S. president, Donald Trump.

Musk frequently champions his commitment to "free speech," and speaks out against people being punished for posting things online. But in February this year, he had r/WhitePeopleTwitter banned for 72 hours...
    #2

    They Have No Lessen Plans

    Twitter screenshot from White People Twitter calling out ethics in public service and Supreme Court Justices.

    ExactlySorta Report

    James016
    I've read Clarence Thomas has done very nicely being a Supreme Court Justice.

    #3

    Poor Jimmy

    Screenshot of a White People Twitter post humorously discussing vaccines and historical figures with high engagement.

    Detroitish24 Report

    At the time, Musk was heading up the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). r/WhitePeopleTwitter was awash with posts claiming DOGE staff had been granted access to sensitive personal information of millions of Americans.

    Some of the comments reportedly called for violence against members of the government department. Musk took to his own X platform (formerly known as Twitter) and shared "they have broken the law," alongside a post containing the comments. Within a hot minute, the community had been banned by Reddit.
    #4

    I'm Tired. Have Some Joyful News Instead

    Screenshot from White People Twitter about Minnesota summer camp closing due to effective HIV/AIDS treatment.

    TheKalpar Report

    Danni
    Glad Minnesota is doing well .. Now make it affordable and available in Africa!

    #5

    Start Taxing Them

    Twitter screenshot showing a billboard about religion in schools and IRS in churches from White People Twitter screenshots.

    BotanicalsAreTherapy Report

    #6

    That Alone Could Be His New Full-Time Job

    Screenshot of a White People Twitter post discussing Matt Gaetz threatening to expose misconduct among Republicans.

    HalfwayPost Report

    "Over the last few days, we've seen an increase in content in several communities that violate Reddit Rules," announced Reddit at the time. "Debate and dissent are welcome on Reddit - threats and doxing are not."

    The moderators of the subreddit had removed some of the controversial comments after Musk made them public. But, it was too little, too late. When users tried to access the page, they were met with a message noting that it had been "temporarily banned due to a prevalence of violent content."

    It added that "Inciting and glorifying violence or doxing are against Reddit's platform-wide rules," and said the subreddit would reopen in 72 hours.
    #7

    I've Been Wondering About This Too. Someone Please Do Explain

    Screenshot from White People Twitter questioning TikTok’s national security concerns compared to a South African oligarch’s influence.

    CrJ418 Report

    #8

    Tear It All Down

    Tweet screenshot criticizing healthcare denial highlighting issues discussed in white people Twitter screenshots calling out problems.

    MothersMiIk Report

    Roxy222uk
    Wut?? As a Brit I don’t really know how it all works, but surely it shouldn’t be legal for an insurance company to refuse to pay for people to be in ICU or on a ventilator??

    #9

    I Figure Elmo Isn't Welcome Here

    Screenshot of White People Twitter post discussing the richest man meddling with elections globally.

    dr_marx2 Report

    Corvus
    And that's why high election turnover is important - it can drown out the meddling.

    Reddit took it a step further, slapping a permanent ban on another subreddit entitled r/IsElonDeadYet. That page had popped up shortly after r/WhitePeopleTwitter was temporarily shut down. And on an almost daily basis, someone would use it to post that Musk had not passed away.

    Meanwhile, people were quick to criticize Musk's double standards, with head of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), Imran Ahmed, saying his comments contained "rich irony."
    #10

    Why Trump Invading Canada Could Be His Biggest Mistake

    Twitter screenshot by Tristan Snell discussing political statistics about Canada and the US, relevant to White People Twitter.

    Soft_Cable5934 Report

    ohjojo (you/your's)
    did you guys see what he did to the Rose garden? this guy is so stupid

    #11

    Disgraceful

    Tweet from White People Twitter criticizing failed violent attempts and airport shoe removal with 39K views and multiple interactions.

    John_1992_funny Report

    #12

    And This Is Exactly Why They Hate Fact Checking

    Twitter exchange calling out California's fire truck restrictions and Oregon State Fire Marshal's response on White People Twitter.

    Skye_hai_bai Report

    Corwin 02
    It is not just the fact checking , it is the easy way they lie that has me concerned , their integrity is 0 and people keep electing them.

    "It is always one rule for Elon, another rule for everyone else," Ahmed said. "Oh, he's about freedom alright – the freedom to do whatever he wants, no matter the cost to people, their families, and the fundamentals of democracy."

    The two have a history... In 2023, Musk sued the CCDH, claiming it took "unlawful" steps to access data from X after it claimed hate speech had risen on the platform, reports the BBC. That case was dismissed by a U.S. judge in 2024.
    #13

    Luigi You Must Run For Office

    Twitter screenshot from White People Twitter humorously discussing Luigi running for office to avoid jail time.

    My_Doggo_Frankie Report

    #14

    I Guess He Is A Kind Person!

    Tweet from White People Twitter discussing Luigi Mangione’s support and sharing commissary money with inmates.

    ProudSocialist Report

    #15

    Hell Yeah

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange highlighting a humorous callout from White People Twitter screenshots.

    Sandford_Police Report

    Gavin Johnson
    Sandford Police Comms is a spoof account. They represent the Police Force that’s used in Hot Fuzz, they love the number 80085 and winding folk up. They are the British silly sense of humour at work.

    Today, on the r/WhitePeopleTwitter page, rule 7 states that "Rule 9 is the One True Rule of Reddit."

    And Rule 9 states that "We reserve the right to remove/approve any post and ban anyone that we may think will ruin/devalue the community."

    "Participate at your own risk," it adds. "We might ban you just because we feel like it."
    #16

    Just The Jewish Space Lasers, Obviously

    Twitter screenshot with a tweet calling out political issues featuring white people Twitter commentary.

    ExactlySorta Report

    Roxy222uk
    Do you remember when it was the gays controlling the weather? Did they hand on the baton? Or are the American Democrats and the gays of the world in competition to gain ultimate control?

    #17

    Tax The Rich

    Tweet by Tristan Snell criticizing Elon Musk about government subsidies, illustrating white people Twitter calling out societal issues.

    TristanSnell Report

    #18

    Almost Too Easy

    Screenshot of a White People Twitter exchange highlighting humor and social critique about drinking and the Pentagon.

    AndyBales Report

    #19

    Excellent Comparison!

    Tweet from White People Twitter humorously comparing buying a Tesla in 2024 to buying a Mercedes in 1938 with facial expression.

    Lena_Lena_A Report

    JB
    Oh, we've got one of those in our war museum, was owned by a famous a****t! While others were traipsing through meadows, we went through a few hundred kilometers of cement bunkers to get it. 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦

    #20

    I Also Assumed It Just Randomly Caught On Fire

    Tweet screenshot from White People Twitter humorously discussing a cybertruck explosion not being seen as intentional.

    thatguy9684736255 Report

    #21

    This Is What The Clown Did To America

    Twitter screenshot from Iran Military tweet about supporting nations against U.S. aggression, featured in White People Twitter screenshots.

    GodButcherAura Report

    #22

    Oh Dear Lord

    Twitter screenshot showing a political hearing discussing birthright citizenship and the 14th Amendment.

    8O8I Report

    #23

    Surprise, Surprise

    Screenshot of a White People Twitter post humorously criticizing contradictions in MAGA supporters about education and foreigners.

    acnewsitics Report

    Corvus
    Reminds me of the pro-Russian politicians in my country. They constantly tell us how corrupt and evil the West is... and yet, funny thing, all of their children study at elite universities in the "corrupt" West. And don't even mention the yachts and villas they may own in those "evil" Western countries.

    #24

    “Armor” He Can Eff Right Off With His Nonsense

    Screenshot of White People Twitter conversation discussing Elon Musk's Cybertruck and a fatal accident involving a truck.

    CrunchM Report

    #25

    Lmao

    Twitter screenshot from White People Twitter showing Sandford Police replying "No" to Elon Musk's tweet.

    shobijatoi19 Report

    #26

    Manufacturing Consent

    Screenshot of a White People Twitter post discussing Elon Musk penalizing negativity on X under Trump administration.

    Miserable-Lizard Report

    JB
    Yeah, it's almost like, now hear me out here...

    #27

    George Takei Becomes The Second Person To Reach A Million Followers On Bluesky!

    Tweet screenshot from George Takei celebrating a million followers with an optimistic message on White People Twitter.

    thatguy9684736255 Report

    #28

    What A Time To Be Alive! Just Think About This

    Tweet by Ron Filipkowski critiquing social media app control over the House of Representatives, part of White People Twitter screenshots.

    RonFilipkowski Report

    #29

    Every Damn Word! 💯

    Screenshot from White People Twitter showing a political tweet calling out issues with government shutdown and leadership.

    yorocky89A Report

    #30

    It's Working

    Screenshot of White People Twitter tweet discussing Trump aides, Elon Musk, and political reactions with user engagement metrics.

    lifeandtimes89 Report

    #31

    That's Mangione Luigi To You, Magario!

    Screenshot of a White People Twitter post highlighting political commentary with screenshots calling out issues in the world.

    WhatYouThinkYouSee Report

    #32

    Damn, Buying The Presidency Only Cost $37 In Poor People Money Terms. Tax The Billionaires Out Of Existence

    Twitter screenshot discussing money in politics, oligarchs, and government control in a White People Twitter post.

    My_Doggo_Frankie Report

    #33

    How Valid Is This Quote?

    Screenshot of a White People Twitter post with a viral political comment highlighted and circled in red.

    8O8I Report

    #34

    Meanwhile, People Are Still Claiming "Democrats And Republicans Are The Same"

    President Biden signing bills into law on Christmas Eve, featured in popular white people Twitter screenshots calling out issues.

    CapAccomplished8072 Report

    Corvus
    "But, but, but he stumbled while climbing some stairs. That's unforgivable!!!!!11" /s

    #35

    Elon Wonders Why There Isn't More Positive Content On Xitter

    Tweet exchange screenshot featuring Elon Musk and Keith Olbermann, highlighting satire and commentary on social media behavior.

    OrangeCone2011 Report

    Roxy222uk
    “I’m so happy with my life right now, why are you all trying to bring me down?"

    #36

    Four Years Of Real-Life "Idiocracy." Coming Right Up

    Screenshot of a White People Twitter post humorously critiquing Donald Trump's age and IQ before inauguration.

    CrJ418 Report

    #37

    Ohio: Where Police Can Ruin Your Life On Video, And Charge You For Gathering The Evidence

    Screenshot of White People Twitter callout about Ohio law charging for police body cam footage with photo of governor.

    Jlx_27 Report

    #38

    We Could Of Had So Much

    Screenshot of White People Twitter post by Governor Tim Walz highlighting healthcare co-pays cap for chronic disease treatment.

    MothersMiIk Report

    #39

    Political Cowardice

    Twitter screenshot showing donation amounts from major tech leaders to Biden and Trump inaugural funds, highlighting oligarchy critique.

    nikamats Report

    #40

    This Is What The USA Needs

    Screenshot from White People Twitter about Australia limiting billionaire election spending, featuring Elon Musk and Australian flag.

    shobijatoi19 Report

    Roxy222uk
    It’s noticeable, isn’t it, how Donny Fart and his cabinet of horrors are affecting other countries around the world. Basically so many are asking ‘what do we need to do to make sure we don’t end up like the US?'

    #41

    This Is Getting Scary Beyond Comprehension

    Screenshot of a White People Twitter post showing French President Macron accusing Elon Musk of election interference.

    G-Unit11111 Report

    Roxy222uk
    He did, but the Germans weren’t having any of it and he ensured more people voted against what he wanted to see happen than would have done otherwise.

    #42

    Happening Now: Instagram Is Now Blocking Pro-Democrat, Anti-Republican Hashtags. Pro-Republican Hashtags Remain Unchanged

    Screenshot of a White People Twitter post discussing Instagram blocking the hashtag democrat, highlighting social media issues.

    WhatYouThinkYouSee Report

    #43

    Folks, He’s Still Got It!

    Tweet screenshot from White People Twitter featuring President Biden discussing presidential inauguration.

    CorleoneBaloney Report

    #44

    This Is How He Gets Away With It

    Screenshot of a White People Twitter post criticizing CNN’s coverage of Donald Trump’s territorial expansion threats.

    G-Unit11111 Report

    #45

    Every Accusation Is An Admission!

    Twitter screenshot from White People Twitter discussing Hunter Biden and Matt Gaetz exchange about Burisma board questions.

    GuiltyBathroom9385 Report

    #46

    This Is All Totally Normal

    Twitter post calling out disparities in informal adoption with photos of two men and two boys in a White People Twitter screenshot.

    OrangeCone2011 Report

    Corwin 02
    There is a reason the Epstein files all of a sudden need to be suppressed.

    #47

    How It Started....how It's Going

    White People Twitter screenshots highlighting social issues with tweets about taxes and wildfire emergencies.

    Dazzling-Finding-602 Report

    #48

    Trump’s Cabinet Is A Joke

    Twitter screenshot showing a humorous exchange about ASEAN countries in a political hearing, part of White People Twitter.

    Detroitish24 Report

    Corwin 02
    Aesan = Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, and the US has a Secretary of Defense who has no clue.

    #49

    Bondi Paid To Launder Human Trafficking!

    White People Twitter screenshot showing a political exchange about Qatar and human trafficking concerns.

    Bubbly-Example-8097 Report

    #50

    Republicans Turned America To Shit, Not Democrats

    Screenshot from White People Twitter discussing political and social issues related to America and equal rights.

    TrumpCringe Report

    #51

    Zuckerberg Is Truly Copying Elon In All Aspects Of

    Screenshot of a White People Twitter post reacting to a Meta CEO quote about masculine and feminine energy.

    Lord_Answer_me_Why Report

    #52

    Really

    Tweet screenshot discussing rent price gouging and private equity firms reselling fire-damaged properties, highlighting White People Twitter topics.

    snowpie92 Report

    #53

    Hope Those Eggs Hold You Over All Four Years

    Screenshot of a White People Twitter post calling out economic issues with inflation and government spending.

    Detroitish24 Report

    #54

    We’re Witnessing An All Time Crash Out…😂😂😂

    Screenshot of White People Twitter tweet discussing Elon Musk using an alt account and banning critics on Twitter.

    Contemporary_Scribe Report

    #55

    Elon Musk's Alt Account Commenting On A Post Made By Elon Musk

    Screenshot of a white people Twitter post showing a father carrying his child with comments praising him.

    StateCareful2305 Report

    #56

    Another Reason To Join Bluesky

    Screenshot of a Twitter post highlighting a Bluesky ban, featured in white people Twitter screenshots calling out issues.

    sereneandeternal Report

    Corwin 02
    When your Fas.cist wake precedes you...(really BP Fas.cist is censored?)

    #57

    Among Many Other Truths

    Screenshot of a White People Twitter post humorously calling out media bias about political headlines.

    Consistent_Catch_879 Report

    #58

    The World's Richest Man Dog Whistling

    Tweet screenshot highlighting white people Twitter calling out alt-right symbols linked to Elon Musk profile changes.

    chriskiji Report

    Roxy222uk
    Melon Usk doesn’t hide who he is. He was raised by overt Nåzis

    #59

    This. Every Single Day

    Screenshot of a White People Twitter post expressing strong political opinions against compromise on Trump’s agenda.

    CrJ418 Report

