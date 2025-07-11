59 Of The Best ‘White People Twitter’ Screenshots Calling Out All That’s Wrong In The World (New Pics)
Some people are brave enough to put their unfiltered thoughts online for all to see. Even if they're mocking the world's most powerful leaders. Often these thoughts come in the form of tweets, boldly posted on platforms owned by the very people being criticized.
There's a massive online community called White People Twitter. It has 3.1 million members who love to screenshot and share the times netizens refused to hold back. Whether they're taking a dig at Elon Musk, Donald Trump, or criticizing capitalism in general, certain folk are saying what some others merely dare to think.
Bored Panda has put together a list of the top posts from the page. So keep scrolling and feel free to upvote the ones you wish you'd had the guts to tweet. We also explain how Musk had the online community temporarily banned this year for "breaking the law." You'll find that info between the images.
Basic Human Rights Is Basic Human Rights
Philosophical question: Who is responsible for billionaires? The billionaires or us for buying their products. If we all agreed to stop using Amazon tomorrow it would go out of business in a few months. So who's to blame for Bezos? Answer. Amazon customers. Walk to the nearest shop to buy things. Stop paying Amazon to deliver.
Elon Musk has made headlines quite a few times this year. The world's richest man is not afraid to ruffle feathers. And he certainly doesn't shy away from sharing his thoughts online - no matter what they may be. And that's even if they're aimed at U.S. president, Donald Trump.
Musk frequently champions his commitment to "free speech," and speaks out against people being punished for posting things online. But in February this year, he had r/WhitePeopleTwitter banned for 72 hours...
They Have No Lessen Plans
Poor Jimmy
At the time, Musk was heading up the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). r/WhitePeopleTwitter was awash with posts claiming DOGE staff had been granted access to sensitive personal information of millions of Americans.
Some of the comments reportedly called for violence against members of the government department. Musk took to his own X platform (formerly known as Twitter) and shared "they have broken the law," alongside a post containing the comments. Within a hot minute, the community had been banned by Reddit.
I'm Tired. Have Some Joyful News Instead
Start Taxing Them
That Alone Could Be His New Full-Time Job
"Over the last few days, we've seen an increase in content in several communities that violate Reddit Rules," announced Reddit at the time. "Debate and dissent are welcome on Reddit - threats and doxing are not."
The moderators of the subreddit had removed some of the controversial comments after Musk made them public. But, it was too little, too late. When users tried to access the page, they were met with a message noting that it had been "temporarily banned due to a prevalence of violent content."
It added that "Inciting and glorifying violence or doxing are against Reddit's platform-wide rules," and said the subreddit would reopen in 72 hours.
I've Been Wondering About This Too. Someone Please Do Explain
Tear It All Down
I Figure Elmo Isn't Welcome Here
Reddit took it a step further, slapping a permanent ban on another subreddit entitled r/IsElonDeadYet. That page had popped up shortly after r/WhitePeopleTwitter was temporarily shut down. And on an almost daily basis, someone would use it to post that Musk had not passed away.
Meanwhile, people were quick to criticize Musk's double standards, with head of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), Imran Ahmed, saying his comments contained "rich irony."
Why Trump Invading Canada Could Be His Biggest Mistake
did you guys see what he did to the Rose garden? this guy is so stupid
Disgraceful
And This Is Exactly Why They Hate Fact Checking
"It is always one rule for Elon, another rule for everyone else," Ahmed said. "Oh, he's about freedom alright – the freedom to do whatever he wants, no matter the cost to people, their families, and the fundamentals of democracy."
The two have a history... In 2023, Musk sued the CCDH, claiming it took "unlawful" steps to access data from X after it claimed hate speech had risen on the platform, reports the BBC. That case was dismissed by a U.S. judge in 2024.
Luigi You Must Run For Office
I Guess He Is A Kind Person!
Hell Yeah
Sandford Police Comms is a spoof account. They represent the Police Force that’s used in Hot Fuzz, they love the number 80085 and winding folk up. They are the British silly sense of humour at work.
Today, on the r/WhitePeopleTwitter page, rule 7 states that "Rule 9 is the One True Rule of Reddit."
And Rule 9 states that "We reserve the right to remove/approve any post and ban anyone that we may think will ruin/devalue the community."
"Participate at your own risk," it adds. "We might ban you just because we feel like it."
Just The Jewish Space Lasers, Obviously
Tax The Rich
Almost Too Easy
Excellent Comparison!
I Also Assumed It Just Randomly Caught On Fire
This Is What The Clown Did To America
Oh Dear Lord
Surprise, Surprise
Reminds me of the pro-Russian politicians in my country. They constantly tell us how corrupt and evil the West is... and yet, funny thing, all of their children study at elite universities in the "corrupt" West. And don't even mention the yachts and villas they may own in those "evil" Western countries.