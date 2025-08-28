ADVERTISEMENT

Summer is almost over, and the spooky season is just around the corner – which means it’s the perfect time for pumpkins to shine. Malaysian artist Lee YiQian, better known as Qian, has been delighting fans with her “cute but evil” illustrations that perfectly capture the playful spirit of October. At first glance, her characters look soft and charming, but a closer look reveals their mischievous side.

While pumpkins are her signature, Qian also draws bunnies, bears, and ghosts, all with the same mix of sweetness and mischief. In a previous interview with Bored Panda, she shared that her art has always been a way to express her feelings, and what started as a childhood love for doodling has grown into a recognizable style she now shares with thousands of fans on Instagram.

Scroll down to see her latest collection of drawings and discover for yourself that spooky season doesn’t have to be scary – it can also be irresistibly cute.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Adorable pumpkin illustration expressing hunger at 1 am, capturing the artist's adorably evil pumpkin concept.

qian.dreaming Report

    #2

    Adorable pumpkin character working hard, illustrating adorably evil pumpkin capturing inner thoughts with a playful expression.

    qian.dreaming Report

    #3

    Illustration of adorably evil pumpkin characters showing contrasting moods, capturing relatable inner thoughts with cute expressions.

    qian.dreaming Report

    #4

    Adorably evil pumpkin illustration showing happy pumpkin with money and sad pumpkin with bill, capturing inner thoughts.

    qian.dreaming Report

    #5

    Adorable evil pumpkin illustration tucked in a colorful patchwork blanket with text saying I'm doing my best

    qian.dreaming Report

    #6

    Adorable evil pumpkin illustration wearing a beret and outfit, expressing dramatic inner thoughts with a cute face.

    qian.dreaming Report

    #7

    Adorably evil pumpkin character holding a red flag, capturing our inner thoughts with cute and spooky illustration.

    qian.dreaming Report

    #8

    Adorable evil pumpkin illustration sleeping under a colorful quilt, capturing relatable inner thoughts humorously.

    qian.dreaming Report

    #9

    Adorable evil pumpkin illustration with a mischievous expression and a humorous revenge quote on a beige background.

    qian.dreaming Report

    #10

    Adorable pumpkin illustration holding a flower with a positive message about resting and self-care.

    qian.dreaming Report

    #11

    Adorably evil pumpkin illustration with cute expression and text saying today I choose violence capturing inner thoughts.

    qian.dreaming Report

    #12

    Adorably evil pumpkin illustration showing a sleepy pumpkin tucked in a colorful quilt, capturing inner thoughts humorously.

    qian.dreaming Report

    #13

    Adorably evil pumpkin illustration expressing regret and self-doubt, capturing inner thoughts with cute, emotional art style.
    Adorably evil pumpkin illustration expressing regret and self-doubt, capturing inner thoughts with cute, emotional art style.
    Adorably evil pumpkin illustration expressing regret and self-doubt, capturing inner thoughts with cute, emotional art style.

    qian.dreaming Report

    #14

    Illustration of an adorably evil pumpkin showing two contrasting moods reflecting inner thoughts humor and charm.

    qian.dreaming Report

    #15

    Adorable evil pumpkin illustration dressed in a clown outfit, capturing playful and mischievous inner thoughts.

    qian.dreaming Report

    #16

    Adorable evil pumpkin illustration with a grumpy expression and text showing a Monday blue mood.

    qian.dreaming Report

    #17

    Adorable evil pumpkin illustration with a sad expression and text about a stupid colleague, capturing inner thoughts.

    qian.dreaming Report

    #18

    Adorably evil pumpkin illustration with a grumpy face and caption expressing dislike and feeling ugly.

    qian.dreaming Report

    #19

    Adorably evil pumpkin illustration with a determined expression, wearing a ruffled collar and brown outfit.

    qian.dreaming Report

    #20

    Adorable evil pumpkin illustration with a cute cat, capturing playful and mischievous inner thoughts in a whimsical style.

    qian.dreaming Report

