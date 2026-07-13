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When we think of aesthetics, polished, almost flawless imagery comes to mind. However, an online subculture is redefining how we view conventionally attractive visual motifs. 

Enter Goblincore. If you look up its definition, you will find descriptions like “Messy, chaotic, and unpolished.” Yet, despite its rather unorthodox theme, it has a growing following. Goblincore even has a dedicated subreddit with 33,000 followers and counting. 

If you want to know more about this particular look, check out this list, which we compiled from posts in the community.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Someone Said You Guys Might Like My Elvish Lantern, Hope It Kinda Fits The Sub. (It's My Graduation Project For My Apprenticeship In Creative Metalwork)

An ornate, illuminated lantern affixed to a stone wall, showcasing magical whimsical crafts.

Pixelmanns Report

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b_hickerson avatar
ginger
ginger
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that is awesome, incredible skill

2
2points
reply
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    #2

    Scarf I Made

    A person outside wearing a green and beige knitted scarf, showcasing a whimsical craft design against a tree.

    AnybodyOk6306 Report

    14points
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    mokumokupens avatar
    Kya Ajiira
    Kya Ajiira
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Entemologist's dream scarf haha!

    1
    1point
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    #3

    Possum Mermaids

    A hand holding a small, whimsical craft figurine of a mermaid-mouse with a pink tail and blue body.

    beingOnlyMe Report

    12points
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    Goblincore is widely known as the counter-reaction to Cottagecore, another popular aesthetic that came about in early 2018. The latter is all about pristine flower gardens, picturesque picnics, and usually highlights baking sourdough bread and embroidery.
    #4

    My Favorite Piece From My First Pottery Course 🐌

    A snail shell transformed into a magical, whimsical castle craft, illuminated from within, creating a glowing effect.

    danaut358 Report

    12points
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    #5

    My Little Goblincore Star, She Carries A Book Everywhere She Goes 🤭

    Whimsical crafts: A crocheted frog wearing a sweater and boots, standing on a log, a truly magical and cute item.

    Super_Raspberry828 Report

    11points
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    annaannabb avatar
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those boots!

    1
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    #6

    Look At This Amazing Chess Set My GF Handcrafted For Me!

    A whimsical craft chessboard featuring mushroom and tree stump pieces, set against a window with a scenic view.

    Chriss016 Report

    11points
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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love it, but I feel like I would get so lost on which piece was which

    1
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    On the other hand, Goblincore is more about nature's rougher side. It commonly features mushroom foraging, mismatched socks, creepy-crawlies, and amphibians that many wouldn’t be attracted to, such as toads, snails, and slugs. 
    #7

    I Made These Little Frogs 🐸

    A knitted frog wearing blue overalls and a blue shark hat, showcasing magical whimsical crafts.

    Elittoh Report

    11points
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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    hes so cute!!! I love him

    1
    1point
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    #8

    My Fantastical Fairy Forest Nook, For Your Consideration! 🧚

    A whimsical crafts bedroom with a canopy of green and blue artificial vines, surrounding a bed with floral sheets.

    plantbasedmenace Report

    10points
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    #9

    My Crochet Subs Sent Me Over Here Because They Thought You Might Like My Mossy Friends 💚🪾💀

    A close-up of a crocheted creature with branch-like antlers, a magical whimsical craft, on a mossy rock.

    bexcreatures Report

    10points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More creatures on Reddit. Very cool!

    1
    1point
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    Goblincore fashion also became a hit among young people. According to The Guardian, Etsy Sellers like UK-based The Divine Occult Shop reported a “dramatic increase in sales” of elf ear cuffs. Similarly, Etsy store Palm Tree also saw a boost in sales of Moss quartz earrings.

    According to trends analyst Sabrina Faramarzi, “Goblincore is cottage for those that actually spend time in nature.”

    #10

    I’ve Seen People Make These So I Thought I Would Give It A Try

    A whimsical craft featuring a spiderweb and pressed flowers in an ornate oval frame, creating a magical display.

    Shauna- Report

    10points
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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that is so cool, it looks like it would be in a movie or video game

    0
    0points
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    #11

    I'm Here To Tell You About Bread Frog

    Two frog-shaped loaves of bread, a charming example of whimsical crafts shared online.

    BlueHeron0_0 Report

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    #12

    Forrest Empress Dress I Made For Renfaire 2025

    A person in a whimsical, magical, elaborate dress and ornate headpiece, showcasing a stunning craft costume.

    RileyGranger Report

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    “(Members of the Goblincore community) know that nature is not sunlit wheat fields but gnarly forests and chaotic animals,” Faramarzi explained. “Often referred to as dark cottagecore, the aesthetic also picks up some of the occult.”

    Faramarzi also noted that Goblincore obliquely champions anti-consumption, helping people realize what they need and what they don’t.

    #13

    I Make Frog Mugs

    A hand holding a whimsical crafts mug shaped like a round, green and brown frog with big eyes.

    frownfrown Report

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    #14

    Someone On The Doc Martens Sub Burned In The Cool Designs On These. I Figured You All Would Appreciate It

    A pair of whimsical crafts brown leather shoes with intricate beetle and eye designs, featuring buckles and yellow stitching.

    lynivvinyl Report

    9points
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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the designs are so intricate! I love it

    2
    2points
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    #15

    Well Isn't It Great?

    A display of historical frog mugs, highlighting whimsical crafts with ceramic frogs inside popular online.

    Insidead Report

    9points
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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    these are the kinds of trends we need to be bringing back

    4
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    “After long lockdowns, perhaps spending lots of money collecting and surrounding ourselves with a bunch of things we don’t need, wearing loose, neutral clothing and taking lots of walks, I think we all feel a little bit like goblins right now,” Faramarzi explained. 

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Frog Demon Bag I Crocheted To Guard My Goblin Treasures (And Whisper Suspicious Things At Night)

    A person holding a whimsical, red crocheted monster with a wide-open mouth, a magical craft.

    kaeruhoshi Report

    9points
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    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Neato mosquito! Or... 🤔

    0
    0points
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    #17

    My Boyfriend Made Me An Acorn Bag

    A whimsical craft of a leather acorn-shaped pouch with a leaf-like top, creating a magical accessory.

    GreenStrawbebby Report

    8points
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    #18

    Bat Obi

    Whimsical crafts: A person wearing a green and orange garment with a black bat-shaped bow tie, a truly magical outfit.

    CasualFingerGuns Report

    8points
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    #19

    Wool Mushroom Hat With Glass Pendants

    A woman smiling in a whimsical crafts mushroom hat, showcasing magical craftsmanship shared online.

    lavendollar Report

    8points
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    #20

    I Made A Mushroom Bag From Leather

    A vibrant, mushroom-shaped whimsical craft with purple and yellow hues, magical and shared online.

    Nils_Beardfoot Report

    8points
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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    insane crafting skills, I love it

    0
    0points
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    #21

    I Made Some Goblins For My Families Christmas Stockings This Year

    Four whimsical crafts of fantasy creatures resembling frogs with large ears, green moss, and white spots.

    Spooky_Gecko Report

    8points
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    #22

    I Was Told This Sub Might Like My Carnivorous Bog, I Hope You Do!

    A unique indoor garden setup with various plants, including pitcher plants and purple flowers, part of a whimsical craft display.

    Objective_Author4500 Report

    8points
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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    never thought I would read carnivorous bog and get excited but here we are

    4
    4points
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    #23

    My Daughter Told Me My Carved Bird Houses Were "Goblincore"?

    A wooden birdhouse carved into a man's face with a beard, a unique piece of whimsical crafts.

    IFailedCAPTCHA Report

    8points
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    #24

    I Was Told This Sub Might Appreciate My Ceramics

    A hand holding a dark mug with whimsical crafts depicting white frogs dancing under a crescent moon and stars.

    stellensie Report

    8points
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    #25

    I Was Told You Guys Might Like These Snail Cookies I Made

    A close-up of several snail-shaped whimsical crafts cookies with detailed icing, some filled with red jam, on a white surface.

    inspiredtotaste Report

    7points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    they're almost too pretty to eat!! (I say this knowing I would eat three in a grand total of ten seconds)

    1
    1point
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    #26

    Made A Shirt

    A person wearing a dark blue shirt adorned with a whimsical nature pattern featuring deer, foxes, and mushrooms.

    Idsayitssewsewout Report

    7points
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    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This shirt reminds me of the vest that a guy's grandmother made for him to wear to parties. Absolutely lovely!

    2
    2points
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    #27

    I Made A Log-Bag

    A whimsical craft crocheted log-shaped bag with a green strap, adorned with crocheted mushrooms and moss.

    MrKastrull Report

    7points
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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    it sparks joy, its so pretty

    1
    1point
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    #28

    Finished Fiber Figments Pattern

    A whimsical craft of a crocheted mushroom creature with a large, colorful cap, holding a small string instrument.

    Indigo-Mandala Report

    7points
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    #29

    Art By Janie Mork

    A detailed painting of a hand holding a small frog, a whimsical craft with magical realism shared online.

    Danilaa25 Report

    6points
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    #30

    A Tree Stump Outside My House That My 4 Year Old Coloured In With Chalk

    A vibrant tree stump with colorful, rainbow-like rings, an example of whimsical crafts shared online.

    EddieDantes23 Report

    6points
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    #31

    Feeling Like A Forest Creature - Was Told You All Would Appreciate This Look

    A person wearing a whimsical, magical craft outfit, including a green pointy hat, elaborate jewelry, and green lace clothing.

    mrfabulousdesigns Report

    6points
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    #32

    I Was Told My Cthulhu Planters Would Be Appreciated Here!

    A person in a whimsical, magical craft outfit, surrounded by hanging colorful octopus sculptures under a deck.

    SnowyBrookStudios Report

    6points
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    #33

    Rabbit And Seaweed Jumpsuit I Made For My Mom

    Black overalls featuring a whimsical craft of an embroidered rabbit and stars, with green seaweed-like designs on the legs.

    smatchmo666 Report

    6points
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    #34

    I Spent 15 Hours Making Leaves, But I Think It Was Worth It 🌱

    A hand holding a whimsical craft of a tree creature made of green leaves, with small antlers and a base of grass.

    Hickeysplease Report

    6points
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    zanilyinsane avatar
    Mia
    Mia
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes! Totally worth it.

    0
    0points
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    #35

    We Were Told That Our Toilet Paper Toad Dispensers Would Be Appreciated Here ✨

    Assortment of whimsical crafts: colorful ceramic frogs on a shelf, showcasing magical artistic creations.

    BreadboxArtstudio Report

    6points
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    #36

    My 12 Year Old Wanted Me To Make Whatever This Monstrosity Is For Him This Halloween. All Four Limbs Are On Stilts

    A person in a whimsical crafts deer-like costume with antlers and fur, standing in a forest setting.

    BoltFlower Report

    6points
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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    beautiful and terrifying, I love it

    1
    1point
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    #37

    Thought Y’all Would Get A Kick Out Of My Morel Lamp 🌱

    A whimsical craft of glowing mushroom-like structures with a cat observing them, creating a magical online share.

    Ninetyglazeddonuts Report

    5points
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    #38

    I Have Done It! Rat Queen Please Bless This New Rat

    A whimsical craft of a black fabric rat with button eyes and a zipper on its back, a magical online share.

    SpeedySuperFast Report

    5points
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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    reminds me of bat the rat from high school chorus lol

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #39

    Someone Mentioned A Few Of My Food Creations Might Fit Here So I Thought I Would Share Some Of My Favorites

    A magical whimsical craft cake adorned with a skull, mushrooms, and green moss, an enchanting online share.

    joross31 Report

    5points
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    #40

    I Don’t Really Have Anywhere Else To Share This So Uhhhh Look At This Thing I Made

    A felt whimsical crafts wall hanging depicting a red and pink striped snake-like creature surrounded by green leaves and colorful felt flowers.

    GreenStrawbebby Report

    5points
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    #41

    Goblincore Tea Party

    A whimsical craft of a chocolate tart decorated with a skeletal animal made of pear slices, a magical dessert.

    ez-bake-coven Report

    5points
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    #42

    I've Been Told You Guys Might Like My Jacket

    Whimsical crafts: A vest with skeleton and heart patches, embellished with moss for a magical, unique look.

    Slohann Report

    5points
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    #43

    I Made Moss Coasters

    Whimsical crafts: Green moss coasters with glasses, adding a magical touch to home decor.

    Kat_Berg Report

    5points
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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    little spark of joy and whimsy, I love it

    0
    0points
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    #44

    I Was Told You Guys May Enjoy This Set I Did

    Ten green nail art whimsical crafts featuring mushrooms and koi fish, magical and shared online.

    Veryupsetgovernment Report

    5points
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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    those are awesome, I find intricate nails so cool. gel sets are so hard, its such a little canvas

    1
    1point
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    #45

    Turkey Leg Bag I Made For My Trinkets At Ren Faire 🍗🍄🍃

    A quirky, brown, pouch-like whimsical craft with a bone-shaped handle, magical and shared online.

    No_Needleworker215 Report

    5points
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    #46

    Quilted Fish Pillow

    A person holding up a large, whimsical craft fish plushie made from various blue fabric patches.

    Snaily_Pail Report

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    #47

    He Turned Out Extra Silly

    A tiny green whimsical craft frog tucked into a miniature fabric pouch with a tag reading strong and friendly.

    Deranged_Doodles Report

    5points
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    #48

    The Whimsy Folks Sent Me Over Here With My Mothy Capes, Enjoy!

    A person from behind wearing a white and black moth-wing cape, a magical whimsical craft, in a leafy yard.

    Caharm Report

    4points
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    #49

    I’m Doing A Tarot Series

    Whimsical crafts: A painting of The Magician tarot card, featuring a frog in a hat surrounded by mushrooms.

    Few_Valuable2654 Report

    4points
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    #50

    No One At Uni Talks To Me So I Took The Goblin With Me For Company

    A person holding a cute, green-faced whimsical craft with a fuzzy body, magical and shared online.

    bandaged_ Report

    4points
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    #51

    I Turned My Bathroom Into A Magical Forest

    A bathroom transformed into a whimsical, magical craft space with vines and string lights covering the walls.

    Asterfields1224 Report

    4points
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    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    love the vibe, feels very unsanitary?

    8
    8points
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    #52

    Say Hello To My Son. I Finished Him This Morning

    A person wearing a cream-colored, ribbed sweater with a large, olive-green knitted frog whimsical craft on the front.

    GreenStrawbebby Report

    4points
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    #53

    My 13 Yr Old Daughter Won A Local Art Competition For Her Illustration And I Thought You All Might Enjoy It. :)

    A framed whimsical crafts artwork featuring paper cut-out fairies in a painted forest background with trees and mushrooms.

    Feistybritches Report

    3points
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    #54

    My First Pie 🥹

    A whimsical craft of a pie crust decorated with a face, sprinkled with spices, creating a magical design.

    OriginalAngel__Olsen Report

    3points
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    #55

    Botanical Artist Who Makes "Gloves" With Real Flower Petals And Leaves (@hallofstars)

    A hand covered in scales made of leaves and small pink roses, a magical whimsical craft shared online.

    Yeeslander Report

    3points
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    #56

    Thought You Guys Might Like This Matcha I Did A While Back :^)

    A cup of green matcha latte with whimsical craft foam art depicting a cartoonish angry face with pointed ears.

    strawbfruit Report

    3points
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    #57

    I Am A Ceramicist, And I Have Been Obsessed With Snails Lately - Here Is A Snail Urn I Made

    A whimsical craft of a reddish-brown pottery urn with two handles, decorated with textured, shiny orange and blue designs.

    bombazine Report

    3points
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    #58

    Thought You Guys Might Like The Nail Set I Just Finished

    Five whimsical crafts of slugs on green leaves, showcasing magical and shared online art.

    iNyyxi Report

    1point
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