People are big fans of this archetype, and to showcase its true potential, they’re even going online to share stories of what it looks like in real life. Here are the most interesting ones!

This allows for nine combinations, one of which is "chaotic good." Someone who belongs to this group has a kind heart and a free spirit. They act according to their conscience, with little regard for what others expect of them.

#1 When I was still in my medical training in Westwood, I often saw a middle-aged gentleman putting coins into expired meters. The one time I saw a meter maid try to approach him and he ran off giggling. A few months later I saw him at a stop sign in a Maserati. Basically the definition of chaotic good.

#2 Kid I went high school with was a 2 time state champion wrestler. He was terrifying, built like a brick house by the time he was 14, by the time he was 18 he was a solid wall of muscle. He was also a vicious jerk, highly aggressive, and a big time bully.....to other bullies



This kid would beat anyone who messed with someone that couldn't defend themselves. If he saw a bigger kid bullying with a smaller kid, they were toast. Dude was the superman of my school. If anyone was giving you trouble, you went to him. He'd take care of it after school.

#3 Was at a market in Mozambique with a guide. Guide asks stall seller if he has any "really fresh" pangolin (illegal as hell and endangered). Seller shows him a box with two live ones. Guide turns to me and yells "run," punches the seller, grabs the box, and books it across the market toward where we had parked. He released the critters later that day. It was an interesting trip.

So does the end justify the means? Peter Singer, a moral philosopher and Emeritus Ira W. DeCamp Professor of Bioethics at Princeton University, says yes. "I rejected and still reject the idea that there are some things that are always wrong, no matter what the consequences," he explains in an interview for NPR. "I think that the consequences do determine what is right or wrong. And there are no moral absolutes where you must never do something in any imaginable circumstances." The chaotic goods would be delighted to hear this! ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My mum. She’s a guerrilla gardner. She’s in her early 60’s and she goes out at night with a gang of her pensioner mates and plants flowers, sows seeds and tidies neglected public land (like roundabouts and grass verges).



I’m pretty sure she knows who’s been yarn bombing round here too, but she refuses to grass them up.

#5 I worked in a Starbucks as a student. One day, one of our regulars came in crying as she found out her boyfriend had been cheating on her.



Our shift supervisor took out a full chocolate cake, dropped it on the counter from a height of about 2cm and said "oh no, I dropped it. Can't sell it now."



Handed her the cake, a fork and a canister of whipped cream while I made her a free drink.



He then proceeded to tell people that we were out of cake for the day.



10 years on, still remember the smile she gave us :)

#6 Definitely the French Secret Society les UX. They built an amazing, fully stocked wooden bar and movie theater in the catacombs that had been in use for some years when it was discovered by Parisian utility workers.



Later, a team of UX commandos secretly fixed an iconic broken clock in the Pantheon. From wikipedia:



"The UX (for Urban eXperiment) is an underground organization that improves hidden corners of Paris. Their works have included restoring the Pantheon clock, building a cinema, complete with bar and restaurant, underneath the Trocadéro, restoring medieval crypts, and staging plays and readings in monuments after dark. The group's membership is largely secret.".

Philosopher Peter Singer has built his life around the idea that logic and calculation are better guides to moral behavior than feelings and intuitions. Reason dictates that your suffering doesn't count for more than someone else's suffering. If you believe that all lives are equal — and most people say they do — you should make choices that limit the greatest amount of suffering, regardless of whether that suffering is your own, that of an animal in a factory farm, or that of a stranger halfway around the planet. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 The year is 2003 and I am visiting family in England. I had walked a mile to a game store that had a deal of two ps2 games for 60 pounds. I was excited to purchase two games for my brother that I knew he would enjoy but wouldn't buy for himself.



As swiftly as I could I took out the 100 pound note my cousin had gifted me and purchased these games, excited to run back to my cousins place so I could message my brother and tell him what I got him.



I run back and send him a message and eagerly wait for his response. He then informs me that the games wouldn't work on our US console. Unfortunately the game store had a no returns or refunds policy. My cousin told me to go there and explain the situation with the hopes that maybe something can be done.



The next day I trudge back anticipating entering a no fly zone in regards to this return. I mention it to the individual behind the counter. Now this fella was no normal fella. He had a mohawk, tats, and more piercings that I could count. He was in a different league of cool than I could ever fathom attaining.



He gives me the no returns or exchanges or refunds talk and then opens the case to the game and scratches the disc, proceeds to do the same with the other disc as well and looks me straight in the eyes and goes, "Ohhh no, looks like these were sold to you damaged... I'll refund you right away."



No wink, no smile, no smirk, no nonsense.



Brother, if you're reading this, you altered my way of thinking that day, you are a true and real bro and I admire and appreciate you beyond what my meager words can convey.



Thank you!





**edit**



To those of you correcting me about the denomination, I must have misremembered the denomination of cash my cousin gave me, I remember being given a 100 pounds, when ever I would visit them when they lived in the US, they would give me a hundred dollar bill... my apologies for getting that wrong.



In the ever famous words of that dude on the train in the movie Eurotrip, Mi Scusi!

#8 One day my mother was sitting on a crowded tram. Beside her was "some punk with safety pins on his clothes" chewing a wad of gum. Opposite was a woman with a little girl, maybe about 8 years old.



The kid is swinging her legs like kids do and keeps kicking my mam in the shins. Mam politely asks her to stop. The kid's mother tells her that she won't tell the kid to stop because her parenting coach has said she has no right to impose rules on her kid's choices and that everybody should be able to do whatever they want, whenever they want.



Tram pulls in, and the punk beside my mother takes the gum out of his mouth, reaches over, squishes it between the lady's eyebrows, winks at Mam, and leaves.

#9 Was working at a coffee shop. This lady was on her phone and it was time to order. Generally I handle this by going lawful evil and asking, as loudly as possible as many applicable questions that require more than a yes/no answer as I can think of. On this particular day the tall man behind her just starts screaming "HANG THE PHONE UP AND ORDER!" then berates her publicly for being rude. It was everything I had ever wanted to say. He scared the hell out of the rude lady too.

"I do think that the end justifies the means," Singer adds. "I think that that's the point, in a way, that, of course, bad ends don't justify means. And if the means involve harming people and there are other means that you could have taken, then you should take those other means." "But if the only way to prevent something very bad happening is to do something which would itself be bad but not as bad as the very bad thing that you're trying to prevent happening, then you're justified in doing the lesser evil rather than allowing the greater evil to occur," the philosopher says.

#10 A friend was working in the ER when she was going to school and a woman came in who had her arm broken when someone stole her purse. As that woman was being checked, a man came in who was hit by a truck after the driver saw him stealing a woman's purse and running away. Purse was returned.

#11 When I was like 11 I was at the beach with family. I found this stuff called fart spray (exactly what it sounds like) and really wanted it, but my dad said no. My aunt decided it'd be funny to buy me it, so she bought it in secret.



We met my dad and some other family to all ride this shuttle further down the boardwalk, I couldn't hold my excitement and blabbed immediately about my new purchase. My dad took it from me and "scolded" my aunt, I sat down defeated.



Few minutes later this drunk lady and her friends get on the bus, clearly out doing a night of bar hopping. The one lady is being really loud and cussing alot, my dad asked her to tone it down and was berated with profanities. He sat quietly through it, then as the lady went to get off the bus I see him hit her with a squirt from the fart spray.

#12 Once a year, there's this old gentleman who buys out the entire Alamo Drafthouse in Kansas City, all six theatres, and makes it an admission-free day for everyone to come see the movies, to honor his late wife. He's really chill about it too, doesn't show up in person or ask for anything.

#13 I knew someone who once played a extended prank on a friend where he filled up his gas tank. When the tank was low he'd steal his keys, sneak out, go to the station, fill it up, bring the car back and put the keys back. Took him months to figure out what was going on.

#14 In my country, potholes are notorious for going unchecked. A facebook group sprung up called "Adopt a pothole" and it started as just posting pics of potholes and tagging the government agency in charge (the government is responsible for damages to cars caused by potholes *that they are aware of* so they tagged them as proof). But they still weren't getting filled. And that's when it got wild. People started planting palm trees inside the potholes and posting those pictures. I can only assume it was effective. Because I saw a pic of one near my neighborhood, went and saw it to confirm and within a few days it had been filled.



Edit: Felt the need to share some of the pics from the facebook group.



God I love my country and my people



Edit2: Yes, those are banana trees. Sorry, in Spanish they are considered/classified as a palm tree.

#15 I remember in middle school there was a lunch lady who would ever so slightly overcook cookies or pizza or fries from the snack line so that she could say that they were not suitable to sell and then she would give them to the kids who were getting the disgusting meal because they had no money in their lunch accounts.

#16 Restaurant. Down a cook. Down two servers. Getting busy. Both cook and server doing their best. One mother from a table steps up, talks to server, and suddenly she's delivering plates to tables, taking drink orders and filling/delivering for a solid half an hour until another server rocks up for work. Hope like mad they got their meal comped.

#17 Friend of mine named Ivan, years ago I was really poor. I was so poor that I when rent was due, I had to fast for 2 weeks until I got paid.



Anyway, my friend Ivan dropped by and asked for something to drink and I told him I had water in the fridge.



He saw that was all I had in the fridge, one gallon of water. He checked my cupboards, I thought he was looking for a cup - so I told him which cupboard the cups were in.



He just said "dude, I'll be back in 30 minutes."



30 minutes later he shows up with 10 bags of groceries. At first I was like "dude you didn't..."



He cut me off and goes "When's the last time you ate?"



I couldn't bring myself to say it and he just went "uh huh, yes I did bro."



I'll never forget that.

#18 In highschool two random girls who had nothing to do with me and never spoke to me before or after that occasion came up to me. They said: "We saw M. treat you like trash and heard her talk smack about you and your family. You're coming with us now and you're gonna confront her and if she doesn't say sorry you're gonna punch her until she apologizes and promises to never mistreat you again. You can't let her do that to you but we know you won't say anything so we'll help you out with this. If we get caught, you tell them (the teachers) we forced you to do it."





Of course such a thing was against the rules, we were supposed to inform teachers about bullying and not confront others by ourselves, except the teachers didn't really care and so the bullies got away with it. This resulted in the school having a rampant bullying and violence issue.





I knew fighting was against the rules and was scared of being suspended or worse, and besides that I'd rather let someone bully me than hurt anyone. But no matter how lil ol' me tried to get out of the situation the girls would not accept no for an answer. So I was forced to go up to my bully who had been mistreating me for the past couple months and confront her, with the two girls right behind me.





They were hell-bent on not letting me or her continue with this any longer, they even said "Hey, this girl here has something to say to you" so that I had no other choice than to actually do exactly what they told me to do. Once I confronted her the girl went real quiet, apologized all nicely and never bothered me again. And that's how two strangers, who saw that I was being mistreated and didn't care about breaking the rules, taught me how to stand up for myself.

#19 I sometimes call apartment complexes that I know don't offer recycling service and I pretend to be interested in an apartment. Then I ask if they have recycling and back out once they say no. I do this to the same ones from different numbers over the course of a few months so they don't get suspicious. Sometimes I have friends call too.



So far only one has added recycling, but I'm still working on the others!

#20 This one actually happened yesterday at work. A girl and her mom came in and got a few sandwiches, but the girl wanted a brownie. They were paying cash, but were like 3 bucks short for the brownie. The girl didn't throw a fit or anything, but was pretty sad. I was just gonna let them take it, it's just a brownie, but before I can say anything, the guy behind them says "I would like all but 5 of your brownies." Mind you, this is like 40 brownies, which costs like a 110 bucks of just brownies. He proceeds to then give the girl all of the brownies, which needed 3 bags just to carry all of them. The girl was ecstatic, and everyone else was laughing. We'll never forget you, brownie man.

#21 I was at a party and someone wearing kilt was forcing sunscreen on everyone. He would say hi in the nicest voice and offer you one of his beers, but only if you put sunscreen on.

He was the coolest.

#22 One of my friends stole a ladder from a garage to help a kid down from a tree and then put it back.

#23 1998, tense elections in the Caribbean, Dominican Republic. Guys campaigning off a truck dropping free produce to locals. Some lady down the road from my aunt's house got hit with 40lbs of a plantain batch to her face! See got up, smiled at the free food, and limped away happily.

#24 We have a few (technically illegal) graffiti artists around town, who all have different tags. They also seem to have different territories, as you only see one tag in any specific area. A lot of us love their work, and they all keep it "G rated" so the city/property owners never minded.



Then, overnight, an extremly racist drawing appeared on a black business owners front windows...along with a tag from a guy we'll call J. It was quickly removed, but understandably many people became worried about the graffiti artists in general.



Over the next few days, Js entire territory was plastered with drawings from different tags. They covered every bit of his work with puppies, rainbows, cupcakes, anything considered cute. Each time he did a new one, it was covered up the next night.



Eventually he stopped trying, and his territory remains a sort of neutral zone.

#25 A notorious gradeschool bully ripped my Gameboy Color with Pokemon Red out of my hands and said "Gimme that." while I was headed to the back of the school bus.



In defeat, I waddled to my seat and started to cry just thinking about how I was going to explain to my Mom that my birthday gift had been stolen, but before I could let out an audible whimper, he marches back and tosses my Gameboy in my lap casually and says, "Here ya go crybaby have a look hahaha", while pocketing a Game Genie and walking away.



Through hot tears I looked at my screen and saw a brand new Pokedex entry: Mew (during the height of all the playground SS Anne/truck rumors)! I was confused and happy all at once, but just mostly glad he wasn't going to beat me.



If you're reading this Big Devin, you weren't all that bad after all.



*Edit: I a word! Sidenote: That bully grew up to be a fire captain in my hometown! Absolute unit, that guy...

#26 Was driving 130 km/h ( the legal limit here ) on a 2-lane highway, just about to overtake a small van that was right behind a truck. When at the last second the driver in the van just sways into the left lane forcing me to choose between swerving to the left a bit while braking hard or basically have a high-speed car crash straight away. So I regain control of my car and out of frustration honk once to let the guy know I was there and he just nearly k****d both of us, thinking he must have not seen me because no sane human being would do that otherwise. Wrong. Instantly the guy decides to brake-check me, while refusing to pass the truck to keep us both there while he kept braking and braking again. He eventually even passed the truck and went to the right lane to lull me into thinking he had calmed down, only to slam his van back to the left as soon as I'd nearly passed the truck and start the whole process again.



At this point I had kind of settled into my fate and accepted I'd be stuck behind this truck until the lunatic in front of me would calm down and decide to move on. All of a sudden a driver in a pretty fast Audi that had ended up behind me due to Mr. Brake-check slowing down traffic had enough of this whole mess. He overtook the truck using the emergency lane, quickly overtook the Van-man and decided to pull the mother of all brake-checks on this guy, literally forcing him off the right side of the road by instantly cutting off any route the guy could take without hitting the Audi that was now in front of him. I took this opportunity to finally pass the truck and resume my journey while in my rear-view mirror I saw a cloud of dust where the van had come to a stop somewhere beside the road, unscathed as far as I could see.



A minute later, while I was sitting behind my wheel, somewhat baffled at the events I had just witnessed, the vigilante road justice warrior in his Audi pulled up to me on the left lane, gave me a quick nod, and quickly accelerated off into the distance.

#27 Some homeowners were sick of ppl illegally dumping trash on a corner of their street & graffitiing the area too. So as a kinda joke, they put up a Buddha in that corner in an effort to stop people from trashing the area & kinda hippy positive vibes “cure” the area of the negativity (or whatever).



Turned out the Vietnamese community appreciated the gesture so much they cleaned up the area & started making offerings & pilgrimages to the “illegally dumped” statue.



PRI did a cover on it

#28 When I was in highschool, there was one kid who was about a foot taller than everyone in the class and built like a rhino. He would beat up kids every day for no reason and would get away with it because no-one would do anything about it. One day we had a casual teacher spot him from across the school beating on some younger kids. This teacher ran at him and hit him like a train. Flipped this kid like an egg. The bully left the school a few weeks later and the teacher lost his job. But he will always be remembered as the one who saved the school. I've been out of school now for a few years and it still comes up in conversation.

#29 For my engineering senior design project our team leader assigned me to research a bunch of businesses and hubs in our area to determine the cost of 3D printing a part that we needed for our project, then send him a report on what I learned. Instead of doing that, I ignored him and spent the day asking around until I found someone who would let me borrow their printer. Then I spent the next day teaching my myself how to print the prototypes we needed, and I showed up at the next team meeting with a working prototype for our project that put us days ahead of schedule without doing a single objective I was assigned.

#30 I was on the subway with a friend and all the seats were taken. She was sitting I was standing up. There was a pregnant lady and two old ladies coming in from the next step. No one was willing to give up their seat and she couldn't decide who to offer the seat to. Without saying anything she just gets up and walks away and let them duke it out for the seat. Maybe it's more chaotic neutral? Lawful neutral?

#31 A woman was walking around our apartment complex sticking printed out MLM fliers on peoples' cars.



Guy followed her about 100 yards back, collecting them up again.

#32 My sister and her husband tried to train their corgi to bark at their cat whenever the cat broke one of the house rules. Unfortunately, the corgi never had a firm grasp on the cat rules and at this point he’s just making up his own cat rules to try to enforce.



Sister just had her first baby a couple weeks ago. Corgi feels like this is an important development and he should have a role. Corgi decides that his role is to protect the baby from the cat, which involves a lot of barking at the cat while the baby is sleeping.

#33 Tipping the waitress like 40%, but at least 10% of that in loose change.

#34 My two cousins (4 and 6 respectively) were picking on my sister, due to the very deserved fact that she didn’t have a certain Barbie doll (forgot which kind) that they did.



Cousin walks over, about 9 years old, takes the doll, snaps it in half, walks away, sister sitting there smiling away.



My two cousins later apologized to my sister, but my older cousin still laughs about that, even 3 years later.

#35 About The Great British Bake Off hosts:



When contestants do cry—out of frustration or disappointment, generally—Mel and Sue stand near them and use un-airable language so the embarrassing footage is tainted, and won't make it into the final edit.

#36 Not something I saw, but something my brother saw. He was on a bus in London, and this elderly woman got on. There were no free seats, but this was largely because two teenagers were spreading themselves out across two seats each. This big, hulking South African guy tells them to move up and make room for her. They swear at him and give all that cocky attitude teenagers are famous for. He gets up, yanks one of them to his feet, shoves him back so that he’s sitting in one seat, and in the thickest Afrikaans accent you could possibly imagine, tells him plainly “You must be very careful who you’re rude to, hey.” They backed down after that.

#37 There was a playground by my childhood home that was broken and fenced off for several months. I set it on fire and after it burned down they replaced it within a few weeks.

#38 My sister's Valedictorian began roasting people (including himself) at graduation, and called out a guy for cheating on his girlfriend with multiple other girls.

#39 I once felt bad for a little old lady waiting at a crosswalk with me. She was moving so slowly and carefully with two canes. Not sure what the story behind having two canes is but I really wanted to say something. Watching her take almost a minute to manage her canes and push the button to cross made me feel bad for her.



Now most sane people just say hello, mention the weather, something trivial. Me? I challenge her to a race across the street. I'm still not sure why I landed on that as my choice but it came to mind and... well... I just said it.



After thoroughly crushing me in said race (I was carrying groceries and totally caught off guard). She literally jumped up and down laughing at me when she got to the other side. Looking back I'm a little hurt at the deception and cannot believe her dedication to her slow, innocent old lady routine.



100% glad I did it though, she was thrilled.

#40 I was at college and walking down the street. I saw what I thought was a friend about to get in a huge fight with another group. I'm white and they were all black. I thought it was the black fraternity I was friends with getting into a fight between themselves. I ran over screaming not to fight and saying things like you're all idiots don't do this. Everyone stopped hitting and yelling at each other when I ran over. It turns out they were two different groups who were on campus for a big party in the event center. They were so confused about a white guy running over that they all got weirded out, stopped fighting, and justwalked away from each other. I didn't know any of them but I prevented a gang fight and it's one of my proudest stupid moments.

#41 When I worked retail IT, there was a rule about dropping customer gear. Of course it was heavily frowned upon, and to prevent being sued over future hardware issues we were to replace with the closest option we had free of charge. Anyone could reasonably say “well, brandnamenerd dropped my computer so that’s why it has this new problem” - way cheaper than court and arguing.



Of course this was for the company and not the employee, and having butterfingers can mean losing your job.



There were very few incidents where I needed to pull that card. Each time was on purpose, and for extreme situations I knew management wouldn’t cover.



Oh no - moms sick, phone is busted, no warranty or upgrade? Whoops! Butterfinger’s here just slipped it off the counter and now I have to replace it alllll for free. My bad! Kid learned the hard way that counterfeit devices are way cheaper than the real ones? Tough lesson for a 7 year old, let’s lessen the blow with an MP3 player they don’t want but works as intended.

#42 When I was in middle school, there was a kid who knew Muay Thai and would beat kids up for their literal lunch money. Towards the end of the school year, a kid who had just moved to the U.S. from Russia asked me about Bully. I explained to stay away from him, and why.



Next day, Bully leaves his backpack at the usual lone table in the lunchroom while he goes up to get his lunch. Russia waits until Bully is deep in the line for school lunch and distracted.

Russia walks over to Bully's table, casually opens a pocket, and steals his wallet. He goes up to a lunch lady, tells her his dad is rich, and Russia wants to buy everyone chocolate milk.



He pays her, they distribute milk to everyone, (including Bully,) & Russia throws away the stolen wallet, again when few would notice.



Icing on the cake: when Bully had someone rat on Russia, he "jumps" him in the hall. Turns out 4 years of twice a week Muay Thai didn't stack up well to 6 years of daily Sambo. Russia snaps Bully's leg in three places. When the hall monitor asked shrilly what the hell Russia was doing, he calmly responded: "Teaching him what happens to every bully in the end of the day."



Russia getting expelled was the saddest day of my childhood. To our knowledge, he never stole from any of the other kids, nor lifted a finger against them... Even if he didn't like them.

#43 A personal one:



When my little brother was nine and I was eleven, he came home from school with a black eye. He told me who did it, some local kid who lived nearby. I knew the kid rode his bike past a park down the street every evening.



I hid in the bushes next to the sidewalk and waited. When the bully rolled by, I nat-20 leapt from the bushes and flying kicked him off his bike. I climbed on top and hit him until he cried.



The whole neighborhood knew he got beat up by a girl, and he never picked on my brother again.

#44 I teach English as a foreign language to highschoolers. I have one class where the "class clown" is always trying be disruptive, but his method is to shout encouragement whenever someone answers a question. Like, "you a genius!" or "you so intelligent!" I have to act annoyed because I know he'll stop doing it if he ever knew how much I f*****g love it.

#45 My grandma was a kindergarten teacher for 50 years. Yup, you read that right. She retired at the mandatory age of 72. It was a small community, most economically ok, but some poverty. Every few years grandma would develop a case of the clumsy. She'd trip while watering the plants and wouldn't you know it but she'd spill a bit of water on the child that was unwashed and wore the same clothes for weeks. Nothing for it but to make up for her mistake by giving him a bath and clean clothes...then return the clothes she messed up after she cleaned them. A case of clumsy would last the whole school year and oddly enough she tripped near the same child every time.



The case of clumsy often meant she miscounted her grandchildren every morning and made an extra lunch. Would you mind taking it so it doesn't go to waste?

#46 The time I did something like this:



I worked in daycare and over the summer the kids had to bring their own lunch. One extremely undernourished and developmentally behind toddler only got things like chocolate frosting between slices of white bread for lunch. I started packing extra of my own lunch (with healthy stuff like yogurt and fresh vegetables) and sat her on my lap each lunchtime and coaxed her to eat. It was totally against the rules and probably illegal, but the lead teacher and I couldn’t just sit there and watch her literally eat frosting for lunch, so I got permission to take over myself. We just kept it quiet.

#47 My parents stole my neighbors dog and rehomed it because they were mistreating it.

#48 When I used to walk home from class at night, there’s this dude always there that would always call me “gangsta, major respect” but never anything else (for reference, I’m a nineteen year old short Hawaiian girl, and not very threatening looking). We’ll call him JD. He’d ask how my day was, if I’m getting home okay, if I had any problems getting home, etc. I began to look forward to it when I walked home from class. A couple of times I would be having a bad day and this fella, who was outside rain or shine, would always say hi to me.



One day, I was walking back and he was talking to a buddy. Said buddy looked me over and whistled, to which JD whacked him on the shoulder and said angrily “show some respect!” and smiled at me and said “you have a good night, gangsta.”



I hope he’s doing alright.

#49 I like putting coins in the treat machines at the local zoos goat feeding sration. It's fun to see the kids so excited and the parents pissed that they're forced to stop and let their kids feed the goats. Not super chaotic, but hey, twenty bucks goes a long way.

#50 Me and a friend got some black spray paint, and went to an underpass near us that had a bunch of gang tags and profanities all over it. We covered as many as we could before the cops saw us. The cop was super chill, let us finish covering everything up, but forced us to give him the spray cans we had, and brought us home.



He was chill enough to drop us off a little distance away from our houses so we didn't get seen by our parents or anything. Told us we have a great mindset, but needed to apply ourselves to more legal and beneficial things.