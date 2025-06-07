Let’s Find Out What You’re Really Afraid Of – Just 19 Questions Stand Between You And The Truth
You don’t have to be scared of something for it to mess with your head. Sometimes it’s just a feeling. A reaction. A tiny moment that sticks. You brush it off, move on – but then it shows up again.
This quiz isn’t here to make you face your fears. It’s just here to spot the one that’s been hanging around in the background. Go with your gut, answer honestly, and we’ll figure out what’s quietly been messing with your vibe.
Ready to find out what’s been lurking in your brain? Let’s begin! 👀
"1. It’s midnight and the power goes out. What’s your first reaction?" Unfortunately, they didn't have an option for 'Scramble like mad to shut down all the servers and NAS appliances in my home server room before the little UPS's run down'. (Didn't have one for 'Find a flashlight', either.)
Ophidiophobia. Fear of snakes. I'm actually not afraid of them. They're pretty neat, but I wouldn't want them to jump and wriggle around.
Spiders? I can easily deal with them. Snakes, not so easily.
