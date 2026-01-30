Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

What Is MRSA In The Pitt? Scary Reality Of Hospital-Acquired Infections, Explained
Two doctors in hospital scrubs discussing MRSA and hospital-acquired infections in a clinical setting.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

What Is MRSA In The Pitt? Scary Reality Of Hospital-Acquired Infections, Explained

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
0

10

0

ADVERTISEMENT

In the fourth episode of The Pitt season 2, a patient’s simple ER visit for a leg scrape quickly turns into a nightmare.

Debbie Cohen, a hardworking restaurant server, returns to the ER writhing in pain, and even antibiotics are of no help to her. 

The episode ends on a cliffhanger as Dr. Langdon delivers a grim diagnosis. Based on the closing scene, there is a strong possibility of the patient having “MRSA.”

Highlights
  • A patient's routine ER visit in The Pitt, season 2 episode 4, spirals into a terrifying cliffhanger with the introduction of MRSA.
  • The deadly infection has a long history with hospitals and can put patients and healthcare workers at a fatal risk.
  • A preview for episode 5 has already teased that the MRSA storyline will take a drastically unexpected turn.

Here is everything you need to know about the medical condition and the harsh reality that the medical drama hopes to tackle with its introduction. 

Spoilers ahead!

RELATED:

    The Pitt season 2 episode 4 introduces a potential MRSA case

    Two healthcare professionals in hospital scrubs discussing MRSA infection risks in a clinical setting at The Pitt hospital.

    Two healthcare professionals in hospital scrubs discussing MRSA infection risks in a clinical setting at The Pitt hospital.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The ending of episode 4 sees Dr. Langdon examine Debbie Cohen, played by guest star Mara Klein, who previously visited the ER to treat a leg injury. However, her pain has gotten worse, and Langdon suspects she may have contracted MRSA, a ruthless “superbug” that feasts on open wounds.

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), MRSA is a type of bacteria that is resistant to several antibiotics. It stems from Staphylococcus aureus (staph), a germ that is present on the skin or in the nose of one out of every three people.

    It can lead to serious health complications, such as lung infections, bloodstream infections, sepsis, and even death in some instances. MRSA outbreaks are common in hospitals, prisons, and nursing homes, where people often have open wounds. 

    The Pitt might be tackling the scary reality of hospital-acquired infections

    Young woman in hospital bed, discussing concerns about MRSA and hospital-acquired infections with medical staff.

    Young woman in hospital bed, discussing concerns about MRSA and hospital-acquired infections with medical staff.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In July 2019, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Children’s Hospital reported a dozen cases of MRSA at its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Six of them were babies, with one of them being symptomatic, while six employees also tested positive for the infection. 

    Although the outbreak did not prove fatal, the CDC reported that more than 70,000 annual cases of severe MRSA infection, causing roughly 9000 demises. 

    Healthcare worker wearing blue gloves cleaning a patient's reddened leg, highlighting MRSA hospital-acquired infection risks.

    Healthcare worker wearing blue gloves cleaning a patient's reddened leg, highlighting MRSA hospital-acquired infection risks.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    In 2025, two researchers from Pittsburgh developed a system to track hospital-acquired or healthcare-associated infections, reportedly preventing 62 infections and five de*ths at UPMC Presby by May of that year. 

    Given Pittsburgh’s history with MRSA and other hospital-acquired infections, it is safe to assume that Debbie’s case was included to tackle the scary reality of such medical conditions that are common but difficult to treat and can also prove fatal in some cases. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The storyline will take an unexpected direction in episode 5

    Male healthcare professional wearing black scrubs and a stethoscope, discussing MRSA and hospital-acquired infections.

    Male healthcare professional wearing black scrubs and a stethoscope, discussing MRSA and hospital-acquired infections.

    Image credits: HBO Max

    A preview for the following episode suggests that Debbie’s case will take a new direction as Langdon and Dr. Robby disagree over how to treat her condition. Since MRSA can be transmitted through contact with a symptomatic patient, the entire ER could be at risk of facing a potential outbreak.

    A scene in the preview also teased that the medical drama will tackle the harsh reality of wrongful termination, as Debbie’s boss tries to fire her for contracting the infection, and Robby, in turn, threatens to sue him. 

    Image credits: HBO Max

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2011, Florida-based IT worker Morris Yomtov was allegedly fired after contracting MRSA. Similar instances have occurred over the years, including a recent case of a Texas woman with the infection getting terminated for safety reasons. 

    Therefore, it is likely that season 2 will explore the legal complexities surrounding the termination of employees because of hospital-acquired or community-acquired infections. 

    The Pitt is currently streaming on HBO Max.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Health
    medical
    the pitt

    10

    0

    10

    0

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT