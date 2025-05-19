It’s likely that you’ve heard about the “Ozempic epidemic” – people using this anti-diabetic medication for their weight loss. 2 in 5 adults who use these medications use them solely to lose weight. This got to the point where there have been reported shortages of it, along with medications like Wegovy and Mounjaro, which also provide GLP-1.

Basically, Ozempic and similar medications work by increasing the levels of a hormone called GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide 1), which slows digestion and makes a person feel full. This sensation enables a semi-permanent sensation of fullness, which leads a person to want to eat less and lose weight.

While it might seem that nowadays, everyone’s on Ozempic, it turns out there are some people who still choose to go on a natural weight loss journey

Image credits: Dr. William Li / Youtube

And while that might be a somewhat more difficult journey, it isn’t impossible

So, it might seem that everyone wants to use this medication, as it’s a relatively easy way to lose weight. But apparently, that’s not really true. Surveys suggest that people would like much more to lose weight without any meds.

It turns out there are foods and dietary strategies that can mimic the effects of semaglutide, which becomes what Dr. William Li, the author Eat to Beat Your Diet, dubbed as “nature’s Ozempic.”

He explains that the more fat a body grows, the more it starts to strangle the organs, which can lead to inflammation and other dangers. So, it’s best to strive to burn that fat.

The best way to do so is to activate brown fat, which burns calories to generate heat. To do so, there are certain foods you can eat. Today, we’re going to talk about 5 of them.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The first food on this list is apples. Yes, you read that right – simple apples do the job. Apparently, they have around 95 calories per fruit, plus chlorogenic acid inside their flesh, which “turns on” brown fat to burn down white fat.

Additionally, these fruits play a large role in reducing the risk of various diseases like cancer, heart disease, type II diabetes, and so on. You know, as the saying goes, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.”

In fact, there are quite a few food items that can be dubbed as “nature’s Ozempic”

Image credits: user4265739 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Besides apples, broccoli, and kale are good weight loss foods as well. As Dr. William Li explains, they contain a phytochemical called sulforaphane, which activates brown fat cells as well. They are also low in calories—only around 30 per cup.

Image credits: AndreyStar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The fourth food on this list of nature’s Ozempic is bok choy, or as some call it, pak choi, or Chinese cabbage. Its taste is described as being between spinach and water chestnuts, with a slightly sweeter and mildly peppery undertone.

It turns out, it’s very low in calories (only 9 calories per cup), and has high fiber and nutrient density, which makes it basically a perfect weight-loss food. It’s perfect to use in salads, sandwiches, or as a side dish.

For example, apples are considered to be one of the food items that are perfect for weight loss

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Lastly, it is recommended to opt for olive oil instead of butter. Even though it’s rather calorie-rich, it provides other benefits that outweigh that, especially if it’s extra virgin olive oil.

Greens like broccoli, kale, and bok choy are also perfect for such a journey

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

For instance, it has hydroxytyrosol, which can increase fatty acid oxidation, boosting the body’s ability to burn fat. Plus, it can also reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity, which adds to weight management.

Additionally, it has oleocanthal, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. They can also contribute to weight loss and improved heart health.

It’s also being said that it’s best to exchange butter for olive oil, as it carries more nutritional benefits

Image credits: jcomp / Freepik (not the actual photo)

So, what can be concluded is that eating a lot of veggies and fruits, and opting for more nutrient-dense foods, is the best way to lose weight without turning to anti-diabetic medicine. Of course, it’s best when it’s paired with dietary strategies like calorie deficit and regular exercise.

You can’t expect a single food item to magically burn all of the fat — it’s a rather difficult and long journey. That’s probably why so many people choose Ozempic — it requires way less of that.

So, it turns out there are foods that can help with weight loss no less than Ozempic, only it takes a little more time and effort — but the results could be more victorious

