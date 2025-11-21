ADVERTISEMENT

In the late 1990s, deep in the sands of the Sahara Desert, paleontologist Paul Sereno uncovered a fossil skull unlike any other. He didn’t know it then, but this discovery would change our ideas about prehistoric herbivores forever.

This plant-eating reptile was the dinosaur Nigersaurus taqueti, which lived 115 to 105 million years ago. It looked nothing like the towering, ferocious predators that most people imagine when they hear the word “dinosaur”. Instead, the uncovered fossil skull of Nigersaurus was strange and squat, with a flat lower jaw and 500 teeth!

RELATED:

Model of Nigersaurus dinosaur head showing detailed skin texture and jaw above its skeletal structure with many teeth.

Image credits: r/Paleontology

It was almost unbelievable, but further investigative work would soon challenge everything scientists thought they knew about how dinosaurs fed, looked, and even lived. Far from a hulking carnivore, the Nigersaurus was a gentle vegetarian whose bizarre jaw helped it to graze.

Now, millions of years after it roamed in prehistoric Africa, the Nigersaurus has become an internet sensation. This once-obscure species exploded into a viral meme due to its unbelievable muzzle, and there are plenty of reasons why it stands out so much.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Sereno Uncovers the Sauropod Dinosaur With the Most Bizarre Jaw in Prehistory

Anybody with even a mild interest in dinosaurs will have seen the phrase “what dinosaur has 500 teeth”. At first, it spread as a kind of bait, with people daring each other to look it up, but the tongue-twisting name Nigersaurus is now known in its own right. It all goes back to the day that Paul Sereno first discovered this sauropod dinosaur.

Nigersaurus dinosaur skull exhibit showing its jaw with over 500 teeth in a museum display.

Image credits: minimuseumshop / Instagram

In 1997, the world-famous paleontologist led an expedition into the heart of the Sahara Desert, searching for fossils in one of the harshest environments on Earth. His team from the University of Chicago set up camp in Gadoufaoua, Republic of Niger, a fossil site known for preserving ancient remains.

Sereno’s goal was to discover a new species from the Cretaceous period, an era known for its dominant and diverse dinosaur population. The crew searched for just one week before Sereno finally uncovered an original fossil skull so fragile and oddly shaped that he didn’t know how to interpret it. It was lightweight, almost translucent in places, and contained 500 replaceable teeth within its wide muzzle.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a 2007 interview with NPR, Sereno recalled thinking it was “the weirdest dinosaur [he’d] ever seen” with “teeth up front in some type of conveyor belt fashion.” Those unique dental batteries, which Sereno also compared to a vacuum cleaner, made it immediately clear that he’d discovered something completely revolutionary but also fundamentally dinosaurian.

Initially, the creature was called the Mesozoic Cow, then later named the Nigersaurus taqueti, in honor of the country where it was discovered and French paleontologist Philippe Taquet, who first found fragmentary remains decades earlier.

But this new discovery brought the Nigersaurus to mainstream scientific attention. The jaw completely captivated Sereno and his team, and they worked on it for decades. In 2007, researchers at the University of Michigan created reconstructions of the bones and made the Nigersaurus one of the first dinosaur skulls to be digitally reconstructed from CT scans.

Illustration of Nigersaurus dinosaur showing its unique jaw with hundreds of small teeth and long neck in a prehistoric setting.

Image credits: alonsoillustrate / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

These scans revealed the teeth in greater detail. The upper jaw had 68 columns of slender teeth with thin bone plates, and the lower jaw showed a similar arrangement of worn teeth.

They were all perfectly aligned, allowing space for new teeth to grow in behind the old ones every 14 days, ensuring that the mid-Cretaceous dinosaur’s feeding surface remained sharp. This rapid tooth-renewal cycle gave it a significant advantage in its plant-rich ecosystem.

Nigersaurus lived about 110 million years ago and shared its environment with large predators like the Suchomimus. Instead of competing for treetop leaves, it foraged near the ground alongside the Ouranosaurus, eating low-growing plants and horsetails.

The reconstructed skeleton of Nigersaurus showed that its jaw was almost vertical to its neck, meaning it ate with its mouth pointed straight down, like a lawnmower.

The proper shape of the Nigersaurus was strange, but efficient, and it was more of a peaceful oddball than a fearsome predator. It had one of the most common carnivore traits: plenty of teeth, yet didn’t use them to rip other animals apart.

Its proportions gave it an almost comical appearance, leading to many affectionate online teasing jokes. Scientists could hardly believe that this unusual dinosaur and its astonishing tooth crowns were real.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigersaurus Taqueti Forces Scientists to Rethink Everything They Knew About Weird Dinosaurs

For a long time, dinosaurs were portrayed as giant reptiles, resembling a mix between a sarcosuchus and an elephant, with fairly uniform behavior. However, creatures like the 30-foot-long Nigersaurus break that stereotype. Everything about it, from its straight-edged muzzle tipped with replacement teeth to its hollow bones, was both new and exciting.

Paleontologists started re-examining what those features signified. If Nigersaurus could develop such specialized traits, how many other dinosaurs might have had equally unusual adaptations that were lost during fossilization? Its groundbreaking discovery opened up new ways to reinterpret other members of the wider sauropod family.

Close-up of a Nigersaurus dinosaur model showing its unique jaw with hundreds of tiny teeth on display.

Image credits: Wikipedia.org

But comparing the Nigersaurus to more familiar giants highlights how unusual it was. While the long-necked Brachiosaurus extended its neck upward to reach leaves, Nigersaurus preferred low-lying plants, which it could easily access with its unusually short neck. It occupied its own niche, feeding from the ground and probably helping to keep the ecosystem in balance.

The Nigersaurus isn’t just a curiosity; it’s a key to understanding dinosaur evolution. It shows that the Mesozoic world was as diverse as our own, with enough ecological diversity to rival that of modern mammals. Nigersaurus was different in many ways: a short body length for a sauropod, limited reach as a herbivore, and more teeth than most carnivores. The once-dismissed “weird dinosaurs” now represent a new frontier in paleontology.

Even two decades after its initial discovery, researchers continue to learn from the Nigersaurus. Advances in CT imaging and 3D modeling still reveal subtle differences in its sensory systems, posture, and biomechanics. It was filled with air sacs, yet its skull bones and skeleton remained strong, and it had large nostrils, but a presumed poor sense of smell.

Scientists also examined the placement of the lateral semicircular canal in the inner ear to gain further insights into its downward-facing feeding habits.

The Nigersaurus’ fame extends beyond the scientific community. Among all discovered dinosaurs, it has the most teeth, and that alone has captured internet fascination. Educational TikTok videos have gone viral because this dinosaur is so intriguing.

Its skeleton is currently displayed at the National Geographic Society Museum in Washington, D.C., and visitors specifically ask to see “the dinosaur with 500 teeth”.

It shows how closely science and pop culture can become when the topic interests enough people. The Nigersaurus skull was just the start.

Researchers like Paul Sereno continue to share their discoveries in the hope that curious individuals will take an interest, helping paleontologists preserve their priceless work.

Nigersaurus reminds us that the story of dinosaurs isn’t just about their size, scariness, or even their extinction. It’s about how they genetically innovated and adapted to their environment, how they managed to survive in a completely different world, and how their legacy is still felt today.

There are many more surprising dinosaur facts and trends to uncover, and if this animal’s teeth inspire more people to explore them, that’s even better.

The creature behind this funny meme is a real being that genuinely amazed science, changed how we view the prehistoric world, and showed that sometimes, the strangest discoveries have the most to teach us.

FAQ

How Do You Pronounce the Name Nigersaurus?

It is pronounced “nye-jer-saw-rus”, with the first part pronounced exactly like the country Niger’s name.