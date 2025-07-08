ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine the sound of a dinosaur roaring... Super loud, right? Wrong... It turns out the giant prehistoric creatures almost certainly didn't roar. You might be surprised to hear that some scientists believe they cooed, whistled and gargled instead. Strange but true.

And the parts of Jurassic Park when the dinos have their mouths wide open, sending rumbles through the jungle? Also unlikely to have happened in real life. Those in the know say it's far more plausible that non-avian dinosaurs communicated with their mouths closed by inflating the soft tissues of their throats.

If you found that interesting, keep scrolling. They're among the fun facts we've put together for anyone looking to add something extra to their database of dinosaur knowledge. Upvote your favorites and tell us in the comments below how many of these you already knew.